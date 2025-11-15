Hey Pandas, What Would Make Your Holidays Perfect This Year? (Closed)

I hope all your wishes are granted!
#1
100% vaccination WORLDWIDE…
#2
To stay clean this year. I’m on day 5.
#3
No covid
#4
If my mom didn’t have multiple chronic illnesses so she could enjoy the holidays pain-free. 😢 She’s only 45, it’s not fair
#5
I’d love to be pain-free and for my body to cooperate again, so I can spend more time with my son
#6
For myself, my mortgage being paid off. For the world, that we all could get along; that women were treated fairly and not viewed as baby makers or 2nd class citizens. Same with what is referred to as minorities. That everyone would mind there own business when it comes to people’s choices as long as they are not illegal or immoral and being GAY or marrying someone of a different race is NOT IMMORAL. That ALL children are wanted.
#7
If everybody would have the common sense to vaccinate.
#8
Not having to work late Christmas Eve so I could be with my family.
#9
The ability to travel to a place where Xmas did not exist for the next 30 days so I would not have to witness all the excess waste and greed.
#10
The opportunity to go some time without the feeling of anxiety.
#11
My bills being paid. I’m so exhausted by the eminent threat (or current reality) of utilities being turned off
#12
My mom not having cancer anymore, but that’s not an option anymore. Instead, I’d love for the COVID numbers to start to decrease.
#13
That a cold cereal buffet would be acceptable for dinner this year. I’m. Just. Tired.
#14
For a miracle to occur in the form of my student loans being paid off. That way I can use the money I would spend on my monthly payments to help out more people….
#15
To have biological family admit I exist, and to want to be a part of my life, and don’t act ashamed of me.
#16
I want school drama to mellow down even just a little bit
#17
Holiday spirit. I’ve been without holiday spirit for a few years now – and I don’t know why. I didn’t even put up a tree 2yrs ago, and last year it was one of those little trees from the dollar store…it was cute and better than nothing. I have a wonderful SO, my daughter’s happily married and lives in a beautiful house with an adorable furbaby, my parents are still alive and I have a goofball brother who I adore, and I’m Canadian…so, WTH?? I used to LOVE Christmas, started watching Christmas movies in October, finished my shopping by mid-November, home looked like a Christmas store threw up in it, and now…pfft, whatever. I want my Christmas spirit baaaaaack :'(
#18
Enough money to afford a proper dinner and maybe a good a gift for my children and partner, not toys or anything, just a little trip for all of us without worrying how would we pay for our single meal per day. Well, at least we can have a decent meal every day, so maybe just a special enough for all dinner for a change
#19
Being together with my wife on Christmas is already going to make it perfect. I can’t imagine needing anything else to make it better!
#20
Only genuine miracles would make Christmas perfect. Two 80-90 year old men well enough to travel again, and three boxes of Ashes brought back to life.
#21
24th December:
Before leaving for work, a small bronze turkey goes in the oven. Cooking it low and slow.
Get home from work about 5pm (getting out early this year), check it’s done before letting it rest. Take the dogs for a walk.
6pm Stock up the feed for donkeys, ponies, goats, Chickens and ducks.
7pm Order a take-away (Chinese) & feed the dogs their turkey (Not to much, it’s got to be balanced with their usual feed otherwise things get messy).
Eat dinner once it’s arrived and chill out by the fire with a Parisian style hot chocolate and a film.
11pm Norfolk Black Turkey goes in the oven and I go off to bed.
25th December:
6am Christmas morning starts with Kippers, scrambled eggs and toast before a nice long dog walk.
9am Give the wife her present before calling me mam.
10am Go into the kitchen to make a start on the full Irish Christmas dinner.
3pm Dinner is served, followed by pudding, followed by a glass of Amarula on ice plonked down on the sofa with the wife & dogs (A bit of luck, the yule log should still be burning).
7pm Put my soda bread rolls in the oven and take the dogs for another walk, before sharing some cold meat, stuffing & bread sauce inside some nice warm rolls.
Then it’s just spending time relaxing with the wife. Who knows? maybe another film or some nostalgic TV show, maybe even just chatting all night.
#22
I just want to see my friend. I havn’t seen her so much because covid. ):
#23
A white Christmas with at least four inches of snow that lasts for at least a week. Christmas lights look so pretty in the snow!
#24
To not have to see my grandmother on my mom’s side. She’s a pretty terrible person and I don’t know how much longer I can handle being around her.
#25
I would really like my C-PTSD to just not exist for a few hours. Then maybe I could have a normal 25th December.
#26
To have the ability to make every one of these wishes come true.
#27
No Fox News all day.
#28
Humanity and love to prevail in the world!
#29
A girlfriend (i want to ask my crush out) and my anxiety/depression to clear out. Its not much, but it would mean the world to me.
#30
Electricity this year. (I live in Texas.)
#31
I wish I could have enough funds to continue running my stray cats rescue operation and my shelter; everything has been running on hopes, prayers and tears of sadness and joy this far.
#32
Might not seem like a big deal, but to look at my family and tell them I fell for an amazing girl without the fear of being kicked out or hated. I live in a pretty strict, religious household and acceptance is extremely unlikely. It would be a perfect holiday if I could spend it with my family as my true self, with no hatred involved.
#33
for my family to stop calling me the Grinch. (the ironic thing about the nickname is that Christmas is actually my favorite holiday.)
#34
A normal xmas where I can sit with my entire family. My grandmas are 91 93 and 97 and will likely die soon. I want them to enjoy a last normal christmas.
But thanks to selfish assholes the corona is worse than ever so we will likely not be allowed a proper xmas.
#35
My holidays are already gonna be perfect. I am getting married on the 21st so I get a new husband for Christmas. Gonna be a great holiday season. :)
#36
Well, if everyone got the vaccination and if I could meet my online bestie irl
#37
Enough snow to cancel school for at least 2 weeks
#38
Skipping straight to January
#39
To financially be able to afford the medical visits that I have to put off to see if my cancer has returned.
#40
A cure for Alzheimer’s by New Year
#41
Indict Trump.
#42
All of my relatives together, having a good time. No drama, and I love the looks on my family members’ faces when they open the gifts I gave them.
#43
Recently separated from the was-band, as a single-parent I really do need a car no matter what condition as long as I am able to complete home to school rounds etc. Apart from that I hope my son remains healthy and I hope his father gets the help/treatment he needs to become a good father to his child.
#44
If I could actually visit my cousin’s
#45
I’d like to have real hope that we will prevent a severe climate crisis. I would like to go to bed and rise in the morning not worrying about the future of all the species of this earth, including all our innocent children. I would like to have time to do the things I love, such as music, rather than spending most of it fighting for concrete, brave actions all over the world — on the part of business and industry, financial institutions, governments and each one of us. I would like it to all go away.
#46
If I could go back to the town I moved out of back in 2020. I have a lot of friends there, and a community of people I love. It would make my holidays.
#47
To NOT have to be with my family (I’m looking at you, Mom with your 11 beers by noon).
#48
Being able to afford presents for my son. He’s such a good kid. Hubby and I both work full time, but with bills and inflation, our little dude’s Xmas is going to be sparse. I am too embarrassed to ask family for help.
#49
I would love and have been praying for a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease! Sadly, I am running out of time😢
#50
Having my wife back.
#51
to not have any suicidal or anorexic thoughts
#52
being old enough to get the vaccine and not have sh thoughts
#53
It would be really nice if both my parents could make it to both my orchestra and choir concerts this year, but my dad’s out of town for my choir concert and my mom’s out of town for my orchestra one. I do have friends in 8th grade (I’m a 7th grader) and have basically ‘adopted’ me who are willing to substitute for my dad, but not for my mom because we’re all in orchestra.
It would also be nice to get some snow, but it was 70 degrees on thursday.
#54
Heat. … Insurance did not cover damage to HVAC unit after roof compromised by hail and water. Last week, awakened to fire in wall when I used portable heater. Safe, yes, but no heat for coming winter. Hoping pipes don’t freeze!
#55
Gonna be honest, Money.
#56
To have my mother back. She died this year of cancer.
#57
If my fiance and I could find our lost dog safe and healthy by Christmas…
#58
to see the birth of Jesus be the reason for the season.
#59
My cat and my dog cuddling, it’s never happened before. The closest is when the cat’s paw was touching tho dog
#60
To have my son home. We adopted a little boy and have been unable to pick him up due to covid. He is in an orphanage with no idea there is a loving family waiting for him.
#61
to be able to spend it with my mom, i haven’t been able to celebrate anything this year because she has work and i’m a minor that not aloud to go out with friends
#62
to have my life back.
#63
for my cat to get the kidney transplant he needs to survive
#64
For COVID to end so I can see my friends again.
#65
My 3 year depression FINALLY lifting and remaining sober while waiting (far to patiently)
#66
Definitely Money and for EVERYONE to be vaccinated
#67
This probably won’t mean anything to many of you Panda addicts but to me this was what made it Christmas. Mathers Black Beer, 8% abv which was meant to be diluted with lemonade, hot milk or added to a tot of whiskey. We only bought it at Christmas and we could have the first of many glasses of black beer and lemonade (a Sheffield Stout) during the evening on Christmas Eve.
Mathers was killed off by the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer when he re-classified it as an alcoholic beverage, not a mixer so VAT was payable. This made it unprofitable to produce (made in Huddersfield) as a batch was only made once a year. Captain Cook took a supply of black beer on his voyages and set up a processing plant on New Zealand so that his crew would have a source of vitamin c to keep them healthy. During WWII Winston Churchill understood the value and use of black beer especially for miners and insisted that it was not rationed.
There is nothing that can recapture the taste and memories of good Christmas times than Mathers Black Beer. And the owners won’t sell the recipe – I’ve tried.
#68
To be completely honest… to know that the man abusing me has died. It would put an end to fear, anxiety, PTSD and the exacerbation of fibromyalgia, EDS & ASD. I could have my life back.
#69
asking the girl i like out
#70
To have a day with both my daughters. I have not seen them in years.
#71
Either my 18y.o. step daughter to move out and her father recognize her toxicity. Or for her to finally start being a decent human being. I want a home where I don’t feel abused, I have had that far too little in my life.
#72
A silent, secret “socialism bomb” to go off & attitudes towards capitalism would change.
#73
My girlfriend
#74
An end to covid and a resurrection of the friends list before vaccines were available
#75
Peace on Earth
#76
A thousand presents that are awesome lol!
#77
Seeing all my friends and family members over the break and just have time to relax
#78
“a million dollars, huge pectoral muscles and a refrigerator with a padlock…”
– Ren
#79
Spending it with my mom and step sis. Im not ready to have holidays alone
#80
If CNN Underscored stopped promoting sponsored (I’m looking at you, Amazon) frivolous, expensive gift must-buys: “10 Gifts Your Friends Didn’t Know They Needed”, “Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are; “20 Bathrobes We Tested For 30 Days, and These Are the Best”.
#81
To have some (any) hope for a better future and potential happiness.
#82
My parents ditching me
#83
not seeing cards signed by my “Aunt”
#84
Having somewhere to go.
#85
If friends who have kids waiting for emergency inpatient psych beds didn’t have to wait 50-60 days in the ER. Before the pandemic, the usual wait was a mere 1-2 weeks. Can you imagine having to wait 50 days before they treated a broken arm?
#86
Cancelling Christmas. It has become a huge commercialism, capitalist, anti environment dream of lies. Give me the day off, let me spend time with my kids without any of the pressure and guilt of “if you don’t make it magical your kids lives will be ruined”. Christmas is exhausting and miserable
#87
Anti-vaxx and anti-mask people getting crucified
#88
someone shooting me in my sleep so i’d be gone
#89
If after 2 years and 3 attempts, I’d finally get in QLD to surprise my sister. Covid sucks so bad, fingers crossed that 4th time is the charm!!
#90
#91
Live a lot longer but not feel super old – my 9 yr old.
I’d wish for a safer world. I have too many of my own wishes to post them here.
#92
In no particular order:
1.) Everyone to get vaccinated and for covid to just be OVER!
2.) Racism, Sexism etc to not exist.
3.) People not to voice mean thoughts.
4.) cure for cancer, I’ve lost grandparents to it
5.) Afghanistan to be safe for everyone, especially women.
And fo all the other wishes on this list to come true!
#93
getting a job for me
#94
If I finally fell pregnant and it stuck to full term to be a happy healthy beautiful baby.
