Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

by

During the festive season, everyone gets a chance to put their skills to good use. Aspiring cooks, crafters, decorators, and even tech-savvy people use their knowledge to make the celebration of Christmas magical. While these festivities only come once a year, it’s no surprise that some of us of them pull out their big guns to impress everyone. One of those people is an engineer, Jordy Moos from the Netherlands, who recently went viral for creating amazing Christmas tree lights that double as a playable Snake game.

More info: twitter.com

Bored with your traditional Christmas tree lights? Why not follow this engineer’s idea who turned them into a game played directly on a Christmas tree?

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: JordyMoos

After getting this brilliant idea of programming his Christmas tree lights, Moos asked Twitter what kind of game he should create. After a few people suggested the Snake, the programmer went with it and created the game.

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: JordyMoos

He told Trusted Reviews that this whole project took him around 100 hours. Moos revealed that a few delays happened after his sneaky kittens got in the way by taking out a few LEDs and knocking over the camera.

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: JordyMoos

The game is very simple: you can use the PS4 controller to move the red snake, which has to collect apples without biting itself.

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: JordyMoos

“The apples that you need to collect are actually lighted Christmas balls. How cool is that?” Moos wrote on Twitter.

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: JordyMoos

Once Moos shared the finished project, the majority of people thought it was a brilliant idea. Because who wouldn’t love to play a game on their Christmas tree, right?

In fact, so many people wanted to play it that the developer had to create a tutorial for them. Brilliant project idea for your next Christmas, isn’t it?

Here’s how people reacted

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: neumarke

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: luisdvlb

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: Kilphrin

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: alyssaxuu

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: _sranvir

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: John_ACW

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: Mrs_G33k

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: OddOtter

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: ocularrhythm

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: codeBoot

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: evert_

Engineer Shares A Video Of Christmas Tree Lights Turned Into A Snake Game Controlled With PS4 Controller

Image credits: Brawler2k20

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Seth Myers Calls out Paul Ryan on His Poor Dabbing Skills
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2017
104-Year-Old Street Artist Yarn-Bombs Her Town
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Holocaust Survivor Ruth Posner And Husband Send Email To Friends After Taking Their Own Lives
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
Hedgehog Gets Hit By Car, X-Ray Reveals 5 Reasons She Didn’t Give Up
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Japanese Artist Turns Product Packaging Into Amazing Art (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 People Draw Their Dreams And Others Offer Their Explanations
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.