The Sharks Were Right: 22 Tank Products We’re Glad We Didn’t Sleep On

#1 Get Hooked On A New Hobby With The Beginners Crochet Kit
Review: “I got this as a random gift for my girlfriend. She mentioned she wanted to start crocheting and she loved it. Didn’t think it was too hard.” – Jay Coba
Image source: Amazon.com, Jamie Tagliaferri
#2 Put A Cap On Your Migraines (Literally) With The Migraine Headache Relief Cap
Review: “So happy I purchased this! Packaging was perfect! Sizing was amazing! It cooled off very fast And was ready to use within two hours! I would totally recommend it!! Great pain relief!” – Wes
Image source: Amazon.com, Peg
#3 Make A Splash In The World Of Cleaning With The Bathroom Cleaner Spray, So Effective It’ll Leave You Jaws-Dropped And Grout-Free
Review: “My girlfriend and I were looking for a more natural solution to clean the bath tub. This was definitely what we were looking for. Works so well and smells really fresh! Would definitely recommend! Thank you!” – Great product! Thank you! Would recommend!
Image source: Amazon.com, David
#4 From Splatters To Sanity: The Multi-Purpose Silicone Microwave Mat Has Got You Covered
Review: “I decided to try these microwave mats. I am very impressed with the ease of grabbing hot dishes, folding up the sides of the mat and carrying the hot dish to the counter or the table. Can be used as a hot pad also at the table. Well worth the purchase.” – Recalculating
Image source: Amazon.com, PM Swanson
#5 Cut The Cord On Bad DIY Haircuts When You Are Using This Hair Cutting Tool
Review: “These clips are the best thing ever. I have fine straight hair and the clips stay in my hair till cut. I hate having to go and pay to get my hair cut and wasn’t sure I wanted to pay 29.99 for the Creaclip but boy am I glad I did. They are so easy to use my husband cuts my hair now.” – carcrazygirl
Image source: Amazon.com, Kendal
#6 Silence Is Golden, And Now It’s Also Discreet With These Virtually Invisible Noise Reduction Ear Plugs
Review: “I bought these about 2 years ago to wear at concerts. They work great. They lower the volume without making things sound too muffled. And they are comfy and don’t make my ears itch like other brands I tried. I always keep them in my purse so I have them with me at concerts. Well, someone recently stepped on the plastic case they came in and broke it. I emailed the company for a replacement case since they don’t seem to sell them and they responded promptly and offered to mail me a new case. That’s great customer service!” – gokiburi
Image source: Amazon.com, Kendall Brooks
#7 Don’t Leave A Drop Behind With The Scrape Last Drop Spatula Set, The Ultimate No-Waste Squeegee Squad
Review: “This little spatula is brilliant – it really does get little bits of sauce, condensed soup, etc out of containers. Nice, long handle on the spatty daddy can reach the bottom of a ketchup bottle. Smaller version is perfect for makeup and shampoo bottles. Well made and worth the price.” – RIShoeFreak
Image source: Amazon.com, HMB
#8 Freeze Your Food In Perfect Portions With The Silicone Freezer Tray With A Lid, The Best Thing In Meal Prep Since, Well, Sliced Bread!
Review: “I always make too much soup. This was very handy to freeze in smaller blocks so when I defrost I can do single or multiple portions. We have used it a LOT! It has also held up very well.” – Ruth Smith
Image source: Amazon.com, Bill
#9 Grocery Shopping Just Got A Handle On Convenience With The Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier
Review: “These work fantastic! I needed to keep my hands-free to push my wheelchair and I got two of these and I am so pleased with the way they work. Now I can get my groceries from the car to my apartment without a hassle!” – Julie Baird
Image source: Amazon.com, Lisa Gilroy
#10 The Secret To Longer-Lasting Bananas? A Hat-Titude Adjustment, Courtesy Of The Nana Hat
Review: “If your bananas don’t have a hat… I don’t want them. Stop embarrassing your bananas by not getting them a cute little hat. Plus your bananas stay fresher longer. Win-Win!” – DaBomb
Image source: Amazon.com, Duells
#11 Tame The Beast That Is Your Bedding With The Bed Sheet Detangler
Review: “No more sheets getting knotted up in the washer and dryer causing the washer to go off balance. Two in a package, one for top sheet and one for bottom sheet. Washing sheets is now a pleasant experience instead of something to dread.” – Gadget Girl
Image source: Amazon.com, BISCUIT
#12 Dissolve The Dread Of Dirty Bottles With The Bottle Cleaning Tablets, A Shark-Approved Solution That’s A Clean Sweep For Messy Vessels
Review: “Finally purchased this product after reading many reviews. Was skeptical but worked absolutely like it states. Our yeti mugs looked brand new after just one cleaning! This product really works well and will be using it for future water bottles and mugs.” – MAA
Image source: Amazon.com, Kindle Customer
#13 Dumbbells Just Got A Whole Lot Smarter With The Kettle Gryp
Review: “I already had an extensive dumbbell collection and wasn’t really excited about laying down even more money on a set of kettlebells. Came across this and decided to give it a try. It works great!! Saved a ton of money and now I can use all my dumbbells as kettlebells as well. Brilliant” – David Jacobsen
Image source: Amazon.com, Dennis
#14 Fry, Solidify, Repeat: The Cooking Oil Solidifier Makes Kitchen Cleanup A Breeze
Review: “This product works exactly as advertised. Not only did it solidify the cooking oil in the pan, making it very easy to clean up, but left over night, my house didn’t have the lingering smell of fried foods anymore.” – Jason Hippler
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#15 This Heavy Duty Hand Soap Is Tough On Grime, Gentle On Hands
Review: “This stuff is amazing. I use it to wash up after working on greasy gassy Lawnmowers and it takes every single bit of grime and smell away. I have never had any hand cleaner do that. It leaves your hands feeling fresh and clean and no residue.
Five stars 🌟 🤩 ✨️ 💛 👌” – Sam
Image source: Amazon.com, Donald Arnao
#16 Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow Thanks To The Shower Drain Hair Catcher
Review: “I seen on shark tank and figured why not and it’s great.i have bought a few times and it’s easy to install and the little flower makes it discrete.” – Brittany
Image source: Amazon.com, Kristin W
#17 Popping The Top Just Got A Whole Lot Smoother With The Draft Top Lift Topless Can Opener
Review: “This is the next best thing to keeping me smiling .Now I don’t have to use a glass,cup or a plastic glass too.This is so very HANDY and EASY to use. I’m gonna buy another and give this as a gift 🎁.” – P.J.
Image source: Amazon.com, Michelle Morley
#18 Snack Attack Just Got A Grip On Cleanliness With The Finger Chopsticks
Review: “There not only fun but really nice when your’e sharing a plate of goodies or any other event.
Very sturdy and picks up just about anything!” – Glenn
Image source: Amazon.com, Domi
#19 Wrap Yourself In The Comfort Of A Thousand Hugs (And The Knowledge That This Was Money Well Spent) With The Oversized Wearable Blanket
Review: “I have a friend that wears hers everywhere. It looked so comfortable that I asked her about it. Went home and bought it. It washes nicely and is so comfy as the name says. Very happy with my purchase.” – H Kelly
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#20 Hold On To Your Little Bundle Of Joy (And Your Sanity) With This Hip Seat Baby Carrier
Review: “This is the belt I needed in my life. I’m sure all parents can relate it’s little painful specially for your back to carry around baby on trips n sometimes in regular day to day life. This is the perfect belt, useful, comfortable for baby n mama-dad. Love it ..
– Happy Parents 😀” – Vishalmchristie
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#21 No More Saucy Surprises On The Go Thanks To The Car Sauce Holder
Review: “Love these! We travel a lot to visit family and these are perfect to be able to enjoy dipping fries and nuggets in sauces. The fit very sturdy so I’m not worried they’ll spill at all!” – Andie Esterline
Image source: Amazon.com, Dan, PA
#22 Gut-Wrenching Pumpkin Prep Just Got A Whole Lot Easier With These Pumpkin Carving Gloves
Review: “This was our first year using these gloves and they are awesome. They truly do work well in cleaning out the pumpkin. They make the process fast, clean, and completely hassle free. No more listening to my husband curse as he tries to clean out the pumpkin with a serving spoon. The gloves cleaned up really easily after the fact as well. We will be using these every year going forward.” – Annie
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
