Jennifer Lawrence Confesses That Male Co-Stars Used To Punish Her If She Refused To Sleep With Them

Jennifer Lawrence admitted some of her male co-stars couldn’t take rejection very well, but her Die My Love co-star Robert Pattinson was the complete opposite.
While working on intimate scenes together, Robert didn’t give her the kind of “punishment” other male stars gave her, the 35-year-old actress said during a recent podcast interview.
She also spoke about filming the movie while pregnant with her second child and appearing undressed in front of the camera.
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson shared the screen for the Lynne Ramsay-directed film Die My Love.
They played a married couple who share a whirlwind romance before Jennifer’s character descends into psychosis after childbirth and their relationship falls apart.
The Oscar winning actress said they didn’t need an intimacy coordinator because of how comfortable they were with each other.
“On our first day of shooting, we were nak**, attacking each other like tigers,” she joked to Brut Magazine earlier this year.
“You think you can’t get more embarrassed and then they’re like, ‘Now do it nak**,’” Robert quipped.
In a Las Culturistas podcast episode that dropped on November 5, Jennifer praised the Twilight star for not being “pervy” while filming intimate scenes.
She said they took dance lessons together, which doubled up as “team building exercises” and helped with the “choreography of s** scenes and fighting scenes.”
“We did not have [an intimacy coordinator] or maybe we did, but we didn’t really… I felt really safe with him,” she told hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.
“He’s not pervy and he’s very in love with [partner] Suki [Waterhouse],” she continued. “We mostly were talking about our kids and relationships so there wasn’t any weird, like, ‘Does he think I like him?’”
“If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator,” she added. “A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to f*** them, and then the punishment starts. But he was not like that, for the record.”
The Don’t Look Up star filmed the movie while she was pregnant with her second child.
She said she was a lot more comfortable standing in front of the camera undressed this time than when she stripped down for the R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings.
The actress said she wasn’t eating carbs and was exercising before No Hard Feelings but felt a lot more comfortable in her skin on the set of Die My Love.
“I don’t care about n*dity. I’m not sensitive about it,” she said on the podcast.
“I think being pregnant took a lot of, like, vanity anxiety away,” she continued. “Before No Hard Feelings, I was dieting and not eating carbs and working out. I was pregnant [in Die My Love]. What was I gonna do? Not eat?”
The actress said it “felt really freeing” not to worry about her appearance and didn’t mind cellulite being showed in the film.
“I remember them sending over a close-up of, like, cellulite being like, ‘Do you want us to touch this up?’” she told the hosts. “And I was like, ‘No. That’s an a**.’”
Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney share three-year-old son Cy and welcomed their second baby earlier this year.
“I didn’t really end up having really bad postpartum [anxiety] until my second [baby],” the actress told People during the NYC premiere of Die My Love on November 1.
She also shared that she and Robert, who welcomed a baby with Suki last year, bonded over their young children on the film set.
“[We bonded] over our kids because — like any new parent knows — that’s the only thing you want to do is just, like, look at pictures and show people pictures and videos of [your] kids, so that’s what we did,” she said.
“And his baby was like brand new, and mine was too,” she added.
