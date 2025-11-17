50 Hilarious Boyfriends And Husbands Who Never Fail To Make Their Partners Laugh (New Pics)

We genuinely feel that a good sense of humor is one of the most important things to look for in a partner. No matter how tough things might get, they’ll find the silver lining, keep both of your moods up, and help you giggle your way toward bluer skies. (Being able to make someone else laugh with your jokes is also a wonderful way to get out of trouble when you forget to wash the dishes, but you didn’t hear that from us. That and tickling.)
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most hilarious and heartwarming things that the husbands and boyfriends of the internet have done to entertain and tease their partners. Scroll down for the best pics and we hope you’re taking notes, Pandas—this is a goldmine of how to keep your relationship fresh.
Bored Panda wanted to learn about making relationships feel fresh and exciting, so we reached out to Relate, the largest provider of relationship support in England and Wales which helps millions of people strengthen their relationships every year. Tamara Hoyton, a Senior Practice Consultant at Relate, was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on for her insights.
#1 I Made A “Play Boy” Calendar For My Girlfriend For Valentine’s Day
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Happy Toot Day
Image source: Lockraemono
#3 My Boyfriend Wore A Mustache And A Vintage Style Swimsuit The Entire Time We Were At A Water Park. This Was The Best Shot I Got Of Him
Image source: AsSeenOnStevie
#4 How I See My Wife
#5 Not Even A Day After Our Dog Had A Mass Removal, I Ended Up Having An Emergency Appendectomy. My Wife Is Taking Care Of Both Of Us
Image source: ninja996
#6 While My Wife Was Away, I Had To Keep Sending Sexy Photos To Remind Her What She’s Got At Home
Image source: The_Craig1986
#7 My Husband And I Did Maternity Pictures. Here Is The Best One
Image source: Zethley
#8 Sausage
Image source: DerRaumdenker
#9 She Looks Like She’s At The Museum Contemplating What That Piece Actually Means
Image source: whereisyvette
#10 My Boyfriend Was Pregnant Beyonce For Halloween
Image source: tfotheufo
#11 Gotta Try This Sometime Lol
Image source: AyAan2022
#12 I Asked My Husband To Buy Plastic Cups So That We Don’t Always Have To Drink From Glass Cups And Potentially Break Them. This Is What He Bought, And No, We Don’t Have Kids
Image source: ArchieFartsy
#13 During A 12-Hour Flight Delay, My Boyfriend Wandered Off. When I Found Him, He Was In The Middle Of A Pixar Movie Marathon With A Group Of 5-Year-Olds
Image source: janeR61
#14 My Husband Rarely Throws Out The Rolls. So A Week Ago, I Decided To Go On A Strike. Today I Came Home To This
Image source: shadowreverie
#15 I Was Worried For A Second There. My Husband Is A Funny Guy
Image source: JessyPearl
#16 My Wife Had Our Bedroom Paris-Themed. I Thought It Needed A Bit More Decorations, So I Bought This Baguette
Image source: SC487
#17 My Wife Asked Me To Pick Up A Roll Of Hannukah Wrapping Paper. The Criteria I Was Given Was “It Should Be Blue And White”
Image source: bubonis
#18 My Husband Was So Excited About His Custom Card
Image source: clovergirlerin
#19 My Husband Photoshopped Our Cat As An Astronaut And Had It Printed On His Vans. Sweetest Boy In Space
Image source: TripleXTina
#20 My Wife Won’t Let Me Wear This To A Rehearsal Dinner, And We’re Both Pissed
Image source: NBAJam95
#21 So My Boyfriend And I Were Beauty And The Beast For Halloween
Image source: knittwisp
#22 I Fixed Our Bathroom Picture. The Wife Was Not Amused
Image source: mrprikei
#23 Diva Got Some New Dresses In The Mail Today But Was At Work. She Really Wanted To See Them Though, So I Took Some Selfies To Show Her
Image source: orchidderek
#24 I Asked My Wife What She Wanted For Her Birthday, And She Said: “Cat Stuff.” I Think I Nailed It
Image source: JephriB
#25 My Husband Made Me A Mel-O-Lantern For Summerween
Image source: Brkiri
#26 This Is How I Like To Make My Girlfriend Laugh
Image source: CURcubeu0_0
#27 My Husband Got Me A Bouquet Of Mushrooms For Mother’s Day
Image source: MrsStrangelov
#28 Today I Welcomed My First Child Into The World. Here’s A Photo Of Me Waking Up After Passing Out In The OR
Image source: Hueybluebelt
#29 Apparently, This Is What My Husband Does To Our Cat When I’m Not Home
Image source: keepitloki80
#30 My Husband Got Me Good With A Rat He Made From Clipping His Hair
Image source: Pangur_Ban_Hammer
#31 The “My Wife/Girlfriend Made Me Go To The Mall” Support Group Is Underway
Image source: 8amHangovers
#32 Everyone Runs Into Our Garden Window, So I Made This Sign. My Wife Says No One Will Get It
Image source: CatVideoFest
#33 My Son Was Really Excited When My Wife And I Agreed To A Pokemon-Themed Halloween Until He Saw My Costume
Image source: nerge
#34 My Husband Bedazzled My Sunflowers
Image source: fivezenses
#35 My Husband, Daughter, And Opossum Out For A Ride
Image source: marsha123456
#36 I Bought This Makeup Holder From A Thrift Store. My Name Is Not Hannah. I Asked My Husband If He Somehow Could Cover Up The Name. This Was His Million-Dollar Idea
Image source: Darkangel1979
#37 My Wife Finally Found Out Where I’ve Been Getting My Frozen Snickers
Image source: Standard_Candle
#38 Maybe He Won’t Notice That They Are Gone
Image source: 3cheers20years
#39 My Wife Insisted That We Start To Put Up Christmas Stuff. She Did Not Appreciate That I Put This Up In Secret While She Was At Work
Image source: Greellx
#40 So My Boyfriend Is Getting Bees In The Spring. It’s February. I Think He’s A Little Excited
Image source: wilfredthedestroyer
#41 When You Let The Husband Take Care Of The Rabbit
Image source: Crisbel86
#42 Every Year I Give My Wife A Hunky Guy Calendar With My Face Pasted On All Of The Guys
Image source: FictionVent
#43 My Boyfriend Asked Me If I Wanted Anything From The Store, So I Jokingly Said: “Yeah, A Car” And He Comes Back With This
Image source: Curious_Glove_9433
#44 Wife Has A Habit Of Holding My Hand When She’s Asleep. I Rotated To The Other End Of The Bed So I Can Watch Anime On My Phone And Not Wake Her Up. This Is What Happened
Image source: nateaaiel
#45 A Decade Of Marriage And My Husband Still Keeps It Interesting. Not Only Does He Make Our Lunches Each Night After Work, But He Adds Art Too
Image source: themothertucker28
#46 I Left A Surprise For My Wife And Daughter To Find When They Come Home
Image source: ion_nine
#47 This T-Shirt Cracked Me Up Because My Husband Was Truly Jealous Of The Way I Described One Of My Male Characters
Image source: bethcarter007
#48 My Wife Broke Her Ankle In 3 Places Playing Pickleball, So I Decided To Decorate Accordingly
Image source: Trankleizer
#49 I Think My Husband Was Tired This Morning Because That Is Dog Food And Not Coffee Beans
Image source: CaptnChristiana
#50 My Boyfriend Made Our Kitty Boy A Little Tin Foil Hat
Image source: xiouxie77
