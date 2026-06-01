1.1M People Love This Page’s Random Sense Of Humor, Here Are 121 Of Its Best Posts

Hey there. If you’re here, you’re probably a little bored and looking for something to pass the time. Or maybe you just need a reason to laugh. Either way, you’ve come to the right place.
Today, we’ve rounded up some random and chaotic memes from the @topnotchpunss Instagram page. They’re perfectly unserious and just the kind of thing you need when your brain deserves a break from, well, everything. Scroll down and enjoy!
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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Image source: topnotchpunss
It’s pretty amazing just how many things we have at our disposal to pass time when we’re bored. We have music to listen to and an endless feed of memes to scroll through. Whether you’re on the bus on your way to work or procrastinating yet again, there’s always a way to keep yourself entertained.
And without these things, boredom can honestly feel excruciating. You probably know just how disappointing it is when you realize you forgot your headphones before heading out. Suddenly a 20-minute commute feels like it lasts forever.
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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The truth is, most of us pretty much despise being bored. A team of researchers actually ran an experiment on this, where participants had to sit in an empty room for 15 minutes with nothing to do.
The only thing in the room was a button, and pressing it would deliver a painful electric shock. So the choice was simple. Sit there bored, or shock yourself. And a big majority of participants chose the shock. That’s how badly we want to escape our own unstimulated minds.
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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The reason we hate it so much, Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks explains, is because when we’re not occupied with anything, our brain switches over to something called the default mode network.
It sounds fancy, but it’s really just a set of structures in your brain that activate when you have nothing else to think about. And the problem is, the default mode network makes us uncomfortable.
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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Image source: topnotchpunss
When we have nothing to do, we often start asking ourselves a lot of big questions. Like what our purpose in life is. Or what any of it even means. A lot of existential stuff that honestly makes us pretty uneasy and that we’d rather just avoid thinking about altogether.
So we pull out our phones the second we feel even a hint of boredom and find something to keep us busy.
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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Image source: topnotchpunss
Brooks describes this as a doom loop of meaning. Every time we reach for our phone to escape a moment of boredom, we’re shutting down the very process that helps us find purpose and direction.
Over time, it gets harder and harder to sit with those big thoughts, and that disconnect feeds into depression, anxiety, and a lingering sense of hollowness. All of which, he points out, are at an all-time high.
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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Instead, Brooks suggests we embrace being bored. Because once we stop running from those big thoughts and let ourselves stay with them for a while, we start working through them.
We start figuring out what we actually want and what actually matters to us. And that, he explains, is how we find real meaning and direction in our lives.
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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All those thoughts that come into our head when we allow ourselves to be bored don’t just help us answer our own existential questions. They can also make us more creative.
Shahram Heshmat, an associate professor emeritus at the University of Illinois at Springfield, points to a study where people were given deliberately boring tasks like reading dull reports.
As a result, their minds started drifting, and that led to more creative ways of thinking. Without external stimulation, we’re kind of forced to use our imagination, and that’s where unexpected ideas tend to come from.
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Image source: topnotchpunss
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Image source: topnotchpunss
So, as fun and entertaining as these memes are, don’t forget to find a bit of balance in your life. Allow yourself to truly be bored from time to time.
Try going to the grocery store or for a walk without any headphones. You might be surprised by how you feel afterwards or what kind of thoughts pop into your head along the way.
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