Here Are 14 Conspiracy Theories That I Researched And Some Of Them Turned Out To Be True

I realized that nowadays, no matter where you look, you will find a crazy conspiracy theory, be it in the so-called “news,” on social media, or just talking with that crazy uncle everyone seems to have. So I decided to go deeper into this matter, and after weeks of research, I was finally able to make this list, a list of crazy conspiracy theories that were actually true!
Trust me, the world will be a different place after you read this.
#1 The US Government Spread STDs On Purpose
Another one that is unfortunately true is that the American government (it is almost always the American), between 1932 and 1972, purposely infected 400 African American men with syphilis. These men were unaware of that and they never gave their consent. One important distinction should be made that they did not infect the African Americans directly, the US just lied about treating them and allowed them to spread the disease even further. The ones they did infect, however, were Guatemalans.
The study aimed to verify whether sexually transmitted diseases affected black men as they affected white men. When the ominous experiment came to an end, only 74 of the original participants were alive.
#2 Breakfast Is Not The Most Important Meal Of The Day
You probably grew up hearing this, that breakfast is “the most important meal of the day,” but many theorists thought it was a lie, a reverse conspiracy for big companies to sell more breakfast, and turns out… they were right!
Well, it turns out that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” was actually a commercial slogan created by Kellogg’s to help sell their new breakfast cereal. The phrase didn’t have an ounce of truth—it was just advertising.
#3 The American Government Stole Children’s Corpses To Do Nuclear Tests
I mean, c’mon! Imagine you are walking on the street and out of nowhere, a stranger comes to tell you about how the USA was using children’s corpses to do nuclear tests. You would probably laugh in his face and think the guy was crazy, wouldn’t you? But, sadly, this is yet another conspiracy that has proved to be true. The government was actually stealing body parts because they needed young human tissue for their tests. They recruited a worldwide network of agents to find recently deceased babies and children and then collect samples and even limbs from them, all without the permission of more than 1,500 grieving families. A mother was not allowed to dress her daughter for her funeral because the doctors had already amputated her legs and did not want her to find out.
#4 The CIA Drugged, Tortured, And Experimented On The Innocent Without Them Knowing
Unfortunately for these poor people, this was also true. Since the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) was founded in 1947, several theories about what they actually do started to appear, one of which being that they would have drugged and tortured innocent people in illegal experiments, and as we said, unfortunately, that was true. The experiment was called MKULTRA. Its objective was to learn to manipulate people mentally. The CIA then used several methods, including the secret administration of high doses of psychoactive drugs (mainly lysergic acid) and other chemicals, electroshocks, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, isolation, verbal and sexual abuse, and several other forms of torture. It took a few years for the theory to go from conspiracy to facts. The operation started in 1953 but was only revealed to the public in 1975, which led the CIA to destroy the documents in order to deny the story. To this day they continue with their experiments, although the American government has always denied them.
#5 The Canadian Government Has Built A Gay Radar To Hunt Homosexuals
Seriously, who in their right mind would imagine that something so ridiculous was true, especially from Canada? But it was.
In the 1950s, the Canadian government created the so-called “fruit machine” to identify who was gay in order to fire them.
But how did this “gaydar” work? They basically showed images of gay pornography and monitored people’s reactions, such as pupil dilation, and if it showed a “gay reaction,” it was recorded.
#6 Cigarette Companies Knew About Cancer Risks Before Doctors Did
Today it seems stupid to not know that cigarettes are bad for your health, but back in the 1930s until 1950, all people saw were advertisements saying how good cigarettes were for you, advertisements that came with phrases from legitimate doctors saying “do not worry.”
For decades, anyone who dared to say that cigarettes were not good, but a poison, were labeled crazy, idiots, or even enemies of the state, since the government made a lot of money with taxes on this product. And when the truth finally came out, what did the companies say? Simple, that they also did not know that cigarettes were harmful to our health. But as you may have guessed, this was a lie. Research relating to cancer and cigarettes was already being marketed in the 1950s and the companies themselves spent a lot of money trying to cover up these medical findings, sometimes even bribing doctors to officially say they were false.
#7 The FBI Was Spying On Singer John Lennon
Why the hell would the FBI waste its time spying on the ex-Beatle? Simple, he was considered a “threat to the American government” as his songs about peace and love did not please the US government, which was in the middle of a war.
In 1971, the FBI placed Lennon under surveillance, and the Immigration and Naturalization Service attempted to deport him a year later.
#8 The Government Poisoned And [disposed Of] 10,000 People Using Poison In Alcoholic Beverages
After some research, I can tell you that this theory is a half-truth.
When the manufacture and sale of alcohol were illegal between 1920 and 1933, regulatory agencies actually encouraged measures that made industrial alcohol deadly for consumption, including adding lethal chemicals to the mix. But the government never really planned for people to actually drink this alcohol. It was the fault of people who would rather poison themselves than dropping alcohol altogether, even with several people dying around them.
And if you think that’s too stupid to be true, replace drinking alcohol with wearing a mask and see how dumb it actually is.
#9 Hitler’s Skull Was Fake, Or Someone Else’s Skull
Several conspiracy theorists think Hitler survived World War II, so when his skull was presented by the Russians as evidence of his death, many said it was a fake, or someone else’s, and these rumors persisted until 2009 when it was finally proved that… it really was fake!
DNA examinations proved that the skull actually belonged to a woman who was between 20 and 40 years old. To this day, nobody knows who this woman was, but as you may have already imagined, there is no shortage of theories about her identity.
Russian FSB intelligence service, the successor of the KGB, however, has said that the DNA test is false and the skull is definitely Hitler’s.
#10 Thousands Of Copies Of E.T. For Atari Were Buried In The Desert
Atari’s “ET – The Extra-terrestrial” cartridge was a total failure; even today, it is considered one of the worst games ever made. The bad reviews obviously caused many to give up on buying the game cartridges, which the company then buried in a New Mexico landfill.
The games were unearthed in 2014 in a collaboration between the New Mexico government and several companies, such as Microsoft, for example. A number of them were auctioned off to raise funds for a museum.
#11 Chemicals In The Water Are Making Gay Frogs
This is another one of those things that just hearing makes you think it is a bizarre conspiracy, but it has a little bit of truth in it… but, thank God, only a little.
Radio presenter and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said in his program that “chemicals in water are making frogs gay,” something that was later repeated by his thousands of followers. Although chemicals do not change a frog’s sexual orientation, a study has shown that exposure to a particular pesticide can change the sex of frogs. Estrogen in suburban lakes can have the same effect.
So while chemicals do not change a frog’s sexual orientation, it does, sadly, change its sex, apparently, which can cause biological problems in the near future.
#12 The Mafia Actually Works For The American Government
Since the Mafia (“cosa nostra”) was created, people say that these mobsters actually work for the government of their country. This theory actually has a simple origin: the mafia used to put its members in positions of power within the government, but that doesn’t mean that criminals worked for the government, does it? Well, at least until the day they actually did.
This myth is true: the mafia has actually worked for the American government on several occasions, one of the most famous being during World War II. The United States entered the Great War somewhat by surprise, so its defense system was not yet complete. Knowing that enemy soldiers had begun to infiltrate the United States through the city’s ports, they knew they needed some kind of defense on them. And who was the “owner” of those ports but the mafia? The government then asked the criminals for help with the agreement that the mafia would protect the ports, ensure that all workers ended the strike that was going on, and would provide information to the Americans, who in turn would lower the sentence for mobster Lucky Luciano.
After the war, Lucky wanted his promised freedom, but the government lied and denied that they had help from the mafia to win the war, which only further increased the conspiracy theories surrounding this incident, but official documents showed the truth: Luciano was released and deported to Italy.
Other times that the Mafia worked for the government include assassination attempts on Fidel Castro and Operation Husky, which was the name given to the invasion of Sicily.
#13 The Dalai Lama Was A Secret CIA Agent
As crazy as that sounds, this is somewhat true. According to declassified intelligence documents, the Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso, was paid $180,000 in connection with the CIA’s financing of the Tibetan Resistance, in the amount of US $1.7 million per year. The idea was to interrupt and hinder China’s infrastructure, something that never really happened effectively.
#14 The Illuminati Is Affiliated With The American National Security Agency
Although the Illuminati do exist, they have no control over anything, but this theory really does have an origin. Type Illuminati backward, that is, “Itanimulli,” and you will be redirected to the website for the American National Security Agency. Really weird.
