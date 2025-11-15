I Build Tiny Things From Recycled Materials

I’m a tattoo artist, and when the studio where I was working got closed due to the lockdown, I had a mental block and didn’t feel like working on new tattoo designs as I knew I wouldn’t be able to use them anytime soon. I still felt the urge to do something creative, so I started building tiny robots and other things using clock parts, old buttons, plastic straws, and other recycled materials. I just started a YouTube channel called karol.crafts to show how I created my scratch-built models. I’m also on Instagram under the same name as my YouTube channel.
More info: youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us