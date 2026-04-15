People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Here’s the scenario: you open Facebook Marketplace to see if you can snag something for a sweet deal. Instead, you find some of the most absurd listings that irked you at first but eventually made you bust out laughing.
Air from 2019, a crematorium on wheels, and a painting of Jesus embracing baby Grimace. These are the listings you’ve been dealing with. You’re not crazy enough to buy any of these items (yet), but they likely grabbed your attention and made you want to know more.
We have more where that came from as you scroll through this list. May this leave you thoroughly entertained today.
#1 I Really Wanted To Get This And Hang It Above My Bed. My Husband Wasn’t Quite Sure About That
Image source: Ahpla
#2 Found In Marketplace
I found this posting and knew i needed to share it with someone. This is for sale on marketplace. It’s a frame for tying a pig to for cooking. I guess someone had to demonstrate it.
Image source: LizaBrownAuthor11
#3 Should I……
Image source: mostlykayla
Facebook Marketplace has been a popular destination for people looking for a sweet deal on specific items. It has been a hit, particularly among young people, something that University of Georgia marketing professor Yoo-Kyoung Seock attributes to the platform’s focus on resales.
#4 Horse Coffee Mug
Image source: rombo679
#5 I Love Facebook
Image source: throwaway892360
#6 Hey, If It Works It Works
Image source: reddit.com
“Younger buyers are drawn to affordability and sustainability,” Seock said in a 2025 interview with NBC. “Marketplace offers both.”
EMarketer Vice President and principal analyst Jasmine Enberg says affordability is also why sellers prefer the platform, noting that Facebook Marketplace has no fees.
#7 Is This Insane Enough?
Image source: Sudden-Win-8551
#8 I Can’t Stop Laughing At This Listing I Saw On Fb Marketplace
Image source: apuginthehand
#9 Seen On Facebook Marketplace, Listed For $100
Image source: elysecat
Because of the variety of used items you can find on Facebook Marketplace, experts like University of Buffalo marketing professor Charles Lindsey refer to it as the “flea market of the internet.” However, it also attracts potential buyers because of how it offers transparency and security.
#10 Local Facebook Marketplace
Image source: quietlikesnow
#11 Was The Demo Necessary
Image source: dinodinodan
#12 Stick It To Your Ex For 20 Bucks
Image source: Goat-Williker
“There’s a bit more security with Facebook Marketplace in that you can see the seller’s profile to better vet if they are a real person versus using sites such as Craigslist, where there is a lot more anonymity,” designer Karen Nepacena told Good Housekeeping.
#13 Goat Pipes Anyone?
Image source: Affectionate_You7323
#14 I Joined To Share This
Image source: AdmirablePhrases
#15 Crematorium
Image source: reddit.com
Today’s digital world revolves around algorithms, and Facebook Marketplace is no different. For Nepacena, this allows buyers to have a seemingly more serendipitous experience with the items they intend to purchase.
“Facebook Marketplace differs in that you can be ultra-specific on what you are searching for and wait for just the right item to come in your direction,” she said.
#16 The First Thing I See When I Open Facebook
Image source: Muscularwithdentures
#17 Cookie Monster Bike ($1,234)
Image source: insanefbmarketplace
#18 Marketplace Blunder
Image source: nickp1999
#19 Good Old Suitcase Full Of Mangos
Image source: Cupcake_Mecha
#20 Where Did They Even Get This?
Image source: BabyYodaIsGod42069
#21 “He’s Hispanic”
Image source: tangycrossing
#22 Foot Stool
Image source: ZeMole
#23 At Least They Dug It Out
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Found This Gem Today
Image source: ThiccThighFurby
#25 I Don’t See A Drain?
Image source: VisualSpecial4599
#26 Found Gold On Facebook Marketplace And Had To Share. A Lot To Process But I’m Obsessed. They’re Slaying Hard
Image source: ProfessionalUse5568
#27 Corn Mask
Image source: Apprehensive-Voice56
#28 “Religious Art”
Image source: k2lg
#29 Seems Like A Steal
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Not Craigslist But Close Enough
Image source: kippy_bingus
#31 Found This On Facebook Marketplace And Cant Stop Thinking About It
Image source: walterfilbert
#32 Can Someone Lend Me £7,500 Please?
Image source: bummerly
#33 Mythical Find
Image source: _CaptainAmerica__
#34 Beagle Holder
Image source: reddit.com
#35 No Words
Image source: RiverAfton
#36 She Had A Few Pictures Of The Actual Couch, Too, But This Was Her Main Picture
Image source: djwb1973
#37 Anyone Interested?
Image source: Mr_Seth87
#38 Free Lazania
Image source: reddit.com
#39 One Pricey Chip
Image source: Cupcake_Mecha
#40 A Painfully Accurate Description
Image source: An-odd-waffle
#41 6ft Lesbian Nutcracker
Image source: gnomeyoumaynot
#42 Remotely Insane Listing
Image source: hoboglyphs
#43 Just Why?
Image source: FabulousAttitude5825
#44 Homemade Dinosaur Room Decor ($40)
Image source: insanefbmarketplace
#45 Vintage Salt And Pepper Shakers Japan ($25)
Image source: insanefbmarketplace
#46 Bro Actually What Is This
Image source: SpaceTimeTaskForce
#47 You Have $200 To Spend On Christmas Gifts For The Family. Choose Wisely
Image source: dginther32
#48 I Love Marketplace
Image source: mangogun
#49 Fast Food Condiments For Sale
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Batman Cat Mask
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Chainsaw Carved Ninja Turtles
Image source: MREnsley01
#52 This Person Near Me Crochets Hats For Chickens
Image source: VeganTitz530
#53 Van Halen
Image source: InfotainmentScam
#54 Absolutely Gobsmacked
They were trying to sell it as a great project for someone to finish.
Image source: resistance_HQ
#55 This Has Got To Be A Joke
Image source: Dapper_Thacker
#56 “Completely Average Size”
Image source: SnooSketches8161
#57 I’d Only Be Worried If I Actually Thought I Needed One Of These
Image source: zombiebait_74
#58 Hell Yeah Brother
Image source: reddit.com
#59 Absolutely Infernal Post
Image source: whiterice_343
#60 Should I Adopt Him?
Image source: Silent_Spite_7830
#61 Theres Quite A Few Of These Posts In My Feed. What Is Going On Here?
Image source: reddit.com
#62 Thick Patrick
Image source: Weird-Majestic
#63 Facebook Marketplace Brings Me Joy
Image source: spiceeboiis
#64 Facebook Marketplace
Image source: reddit.com
#65 Aww Heck No
Image source: harlequin_tea_set
#66 No Bloody Way
Image source: Pancoatius
#67 Just What I Need
Image source: imaVRmango
#68 It’s A Steal If You Ask Me
Image source: bunny-rain
#69 25 Dollars For A Single Pair Of Socks With Some Beads Attached
Image source: Impossible_One_7344
#70 Looks Like A Steal To Me
Image source: TPleas98
#71 Deal Of A Lifetime!
Image source: TheNewLegend380
#72 Did I Find One?
Image source: BizzyHaze
#73 Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?
Image source: lnkyTea
#74 I Happened Upon This Seller On Fb
Image source: NotAllDawgsGoToHeven
#75 Walter White Bust/Headphone Stand ($80)
Image source: insanefbmarketplace
#76 Garbage Chutes ($3,800)
Image source: insanefbmarketplace
#77 If This Doesn’t Belong Here Idk What Does
Image source: minkle_D_stinkle
#78 This Popped Up Out Of Nowhere On Fb Marketplace. Praise Be!
Image source: haako40
#79 Blood Stained Jail Toilet For Sale
Image source: reddit.com
#80 For Sale On Facebook If You’re Interested
Image source: cukierdziecko
#81 This Is Wholesome
Image source: harlequin_tea_set
#82 Oh Deer
Image source: Temnodontosaurus
#83 I Have A Dream
Image source: ProdObfuscationLover
#84 Local Artisan Don Lesher Cow Stool #89 ($75)
Image source: insanefbmarketplace
#85 Kermit The Frog Rotary Phone $120
Image source: insanefbmarketplace
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