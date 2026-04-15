People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

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Here’s the scenario: you open Facebook Marketplace to see if you can snag something for a sweet deal. Instead, you find some of the most absurd listings that irked you at first but eventually made you bust out laughing

Air from 2019, a crematorium on wheels, and a painting of Jesus embracing baby Grimace. These are the listings you’ve been dealing with. You’re not crazy enough to buy any of these items (yet), but they likely grabbed your attention and made you want to know more. 

We have more where that came from as you scroll through this list. May this leave you thoroughly entertained today.

#1 I Really Wanted To Get This And Hang It Above My Bed. My Husband Wasn’t Quite Sure About That

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Ahpla

#2 Found In Marketplace

I found this posting and knew i needed to share it with someone. This is for sale on marketplace. It’s a frame for tying a pig to for cooking. I guess someone had to demonstrate it.

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: LizaBrownAuthor11

#3 Should I……

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: mostlykayla

Facebook Marketplace has been a popular destination for people looking for a sweet deal on specific items. It has been a hit, particularly among young people, something that University of Georgia marketing professor Yoo-Kyoung Seock attributes to the platform’s focus on resales. 

#4 Horse Coffee Mug

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: rombo679

#5 I Love Facebook

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: throwaway892360

#6 Hey, If It Works It Works

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

“Younger buyers are drawn to affordability and sustainability,” Seock said in a 2025 interview with NBC. “Marketplace offers both.”

EMarketer Vice President and principal analyst Jasmine Enberg says affordability is also why sellers prefer the platform, noting that Facebook Marketplace has no fees.

#7 Is This Insane Enough?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Sudden-Win-8551

#8 I Can’t Stop Laughing At This Listing I Saw On Fb Marketplace

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: apuginthehand

#9 Seen On Facebook Marketplace, Listed For $100

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: elysecat

Because of the variety of used items you can find on Facebook Marketplace, experts like University of Buffalo marketing professor Charles Lindsey refer to it as the “flea market of the internet.” However, it also attracts potential buyers because of how it offers transparency and security. 

#10 Local Facebook Marketplace

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: quietlikesnow

#11 Was The Demo Necessary

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: dinodinodan

#12 Stick It To Your Ex For 20 Bucks

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Goat-Williker

“There’s a bit more security with Facebook Marketplace in that you can see the seller’s profile to better vet if they are a real person versus using sites such as Craigslist, where there is a lot more anonymity,” designer Karen Nepacena told Good Housekeeping

#13 Goat Pipes Anyone?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Affectionate_You7323

#14 I Joined To Share This

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: AdmirablePhrases

#15 Crematorium

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

Today’s digital world revolves around algorithms, and Facebook Marketplace is no different. For Nepacena, this allows buyers to have a seemingly more serendipitous experience with the items they intend to purchase. 

“Facebook Marketplace differs in that you can be ultra-specific on what you are searching for and wait for just the right item to come in your direction,” she said.

#16 The First Thing I See When I Open Facebook

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Muscularwithdentures

#17 Cookie Monster Bike ($1,234)

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: insanefbmarketplace

#18 Marketplace Blunder

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: nickp1999

#19 Good Old Suitcase Full Of Mangos

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Cupcake_Mecha

#20 Where Did They Even Get This?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: BabyYodaIsGod42069

#21 “He’s Hispanic”

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: tangycrossing

#22 Foot Stool

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: ZeMole

#23 At Least They Dug It Out

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Found This Gem Today

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: ThiccThighFurby

#25 I Don’t See A Drain?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: VisualSpecial4599

#26 Found Gold On Facebook Marketplace And Had To Share. A Lot To Process But I’m Obsessed. They’re Slaying Hard

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: ProfessionalUse5568

#27 Corn Mask

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Apprehensive-Voice56

#28 “Religious Art”

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: k2lg

#29 Seems Like A Steal

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Not Craigslist But Close Enough

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: kippy_bingus

#31 Found This On Facebook Marketplace And Cant Stop Thinking About It

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: walterfilbert

#32 Can Someone Lend Me £7,500 Please?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: bummerly

#33 Mythical Find

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: _CaptainAmerica__

#34 Beagle Holder

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#35 No Words

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: RiverAfton

#36 She Had A Few Pictures Of The Actual Couch, Too, But This Was Her Main Picture

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: djwb1973

#37 Anyone Interested?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Mr_Seth87

#38 Free Lazania

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#39 One Pricey Chip

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Cupcake_Mecha

#40 A Painfully Accurate Description

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: An-odd-waffle

#41 6ft Lesbian Nutcracker

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: gnomeyoumaynot

#42 Remotely Insane Listing

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: hoboglyphs

#43 Just Why?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: FabulousAttitude5825

#44 Homemade Dinosaur Room Decor ($40)

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: insanefbmarketplace

#45 Vintage Salt And Pepper Shakers Japan ($25)

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: insanefbmarketplace

#46 Bro Actually What Is This

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: SpaceTimeTaskForce

#47 You Have $200 To Spend On Christmas Gifts For The Family. Choose Wisely

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: dginther32

#48 I Love Marketplace

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: mangogun

#49 Fast Food Condiments For Sale

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Batman Cat Mask

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Chainsaw Carved Ninja Turtles

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: MREnsley01

#52 This Person Near Me Crochets Hats For Chickens

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: VeganTitz530

#53 Van Halen

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: InfotainmentScam

#54 Absolutely Gobsmacked

They were trying to sell it as a great project for someone to finish.

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: resistance_HQ

#55 This Has Got To Be A Joke

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Dapper_Thacker

#56 “Completely Average Size”

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: SnooSketches8161

#57 I’d Only Be Worried If I Actually Thought I Needed One Of These

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: zombiebait_74

#58 Hell Yeah Brother

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Absolutely Infernal Post

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: whiterice_343

#60 Should I Adopt Him?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Silent_Spite_7830

#61 Theres Quite A Few Of These Posts In My Feed. What Is Going On Here?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#62 Thick Patrick

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Weird-Majestic

#63 Facebook Marketplace Brings Me Joy

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: spiceeboiis

#64 Facebook Marketplace

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#65 Aww Heck No

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: harlequin_tea_set

#66 No Bloody Way

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Pancoatius

#67 Just What I Need

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: imaVRmango

#68 It’s A Steal If You Ask Me

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: bunny-rain

#69 25 Dollars For A Single Pair Of Socks With Some Beads Attached

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Impossible_One_7344

#70 Looks Like A Steal To Me

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: TPleas98

#71 Deal Of A Lifetime!

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: TheNewLegend380

#72 Did I Find One?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: BizzyHaze

#73 Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: lnkyTea

#74 I Happened Upon This Seller On Fb

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: NotAllDawgsGoToHeven

#75 Walter White Bust/Headphone Stand ($80)

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: insanefbmarketplace

#76 Garbage Chutes ($3,800)

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: insanefbmarketplace

#77 If This Doesn’t Belong Here Idk What Does

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: minkle_D_stinkle

#78 This Popped Up Out Of Nowhere On Fb Marketplace. Praise Be!

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: haako40

#79 Blood Stained Jail Toilet For Sale

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: reddit.com

#80 For Sale On Facebook If You’re Interested

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: cukierdziecko

#81 This Is Wholesome

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: harlequin_tea_set

#82 Oh Deer

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: Temnodontosaurus

#83 I Have A Dream

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: ProdObfuscationLover

#84 Local Artisan Don Lesher Cow Stool #89 ($75)

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: insanefbmarketplace

#85 Kermit The Frog Rotary Phone $120

People Are Selling The Most Bizarre Things Online And Here Are 85 Listings That Are Just Wild

Image source: insanefbmarketplace

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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