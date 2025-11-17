50 Funny Bathroom Signs People Found Around The World

The call of nature often leads us on a quest for the nearest restroom, especially when exploring the world. And while the hunt is universal, the signs guiding us to our destination are as diverse as the languages we speak.

Gone are the days of plain “Men” and “Women” indicators — or “Ladies” and “Gentlemen” — titles that carried a formality a tad outdated in our modern world. Clever people from all walks of life have now turned the bathroom door signs of their businesses into a canvas of creativity and humor!

Sure, the traditional symbols are still in play in most places, clearly telling us where to go when we really need to go. But oh, the chuckles you’re in for when you stumble upon a restroom adorned with design ideas that are anything but ordinary. From cheeky illustrations to punny wordplay, these cute bathroom signs do more than just point the way — they tickle our funny bones and leave us with stories to tell.

Take a peek at this compilation that Bored Panda curated for its lovely panda readers. These funny toilet signs refuse to settle for the yawn-inducing norm. Instead, they celebrate the loo with a dose of laughter, proving that something as simple as a gender bathroom sign can indeed cast a long, amusing shadow.

Oh, and here’s a little nugget of trivia before you look at these funny bathroom signs: did you know that the genius behind the first water-flushable toilet was an ancestor to Kit Harrington, our beloved Jon Snow from Game of Thrones? It seems that the knack for tackling thrones runs in the family! Now, without further ado, let’s venture into the unexpectedly hilarious realm of restroom signs.

#1 Imagine Having Your Own Bathroom At Work

Image source: Vishwasm123

#2 Love This Bathroom Sign In Brouwersdam

Image source: Inge Vernooy

#3 New Favorite Bathroom Sign

Image source: GallowBoob

#4 Someone Said The One On The Right Looks Like A Dog, We Can’t Unsee It Now

Image source: Julie Linley

#5 IQ Test

#6 Rain Bathroom Signs

Image source:  CulinaryVillain

#7 Couldn’t Care Less

Image source: starvingartistseatcharcoal.tumblr.com

#8 These Restrooms

Image source: supreme407

#9 Unisex Bathroom Signs

#10 Bathroom Signs

#11 Follow These Advices!

#12 This Single Occupancy Restroom Sign

Image source: reddit.com

#13 The Best Bathroom Signs Ever

Image source: HGL

#14 Most Accurate Toilet Door Sign Ever

Image source: behshana

#15 It’s All About The Seat

#16 Our New Bathroom Signs At The Pinball Wizard Arcade

Image source: NeighborFrank

#17 Creative Bathroom Sign

#18 The Bathrooms Signs At The Googleplex

Image source: olagon

#19 How Will You Get That Used Beer Out Of Your System?

#20 Pride

#21 Simple And Creative In Berlin

#22 Perfect For A Breakfast Bar

#23 Found This In Pittsburgh

Image source: sagaciousturkey

#24 By Far The Most Confusing Bathroom Signs I Have Ever Seen. The Men’s Is Actually On The Left

Image source: mollykate86

#25 Bathroom Signs At Lego Land

Image source: p3t3r133

#26 Toilet Sign At Holy Island

Image source: Claudecf

#27 Batman And Wonder Woman

Image source: A2L

#28 Intergalactic Restroom Sign, Scifi Museum

Image source: Librarygroover

#29 May The Force Be With You!

#30 Shadows

#31 Tomcat And Kitty

#32 This Male And Female Jack Cables Bathroom Signs In A Music Bar

#33 This Bathroom Sign

#34 The Restroom Signs At Chicken Salad Chick

Image source: calebspradley

#35 Are We Still Doing Funny Bathroom Door Signs?

Image source: Madomb01

#36 Bathroom Signs

Image source: marley_the_cat

#37 Marge vs. Homer

#38 Bathroom Sign

#39 Which Door Would You Choose?

Image source: Christian Boukhater

#40 No Nuts Vs. Nuts

Image source: und3rb1u35ki35

#41 Middle Eastern Style

#42 Skiers In Slovakia Be Like

#43 Is This The Latest International Symbol For Restroom?

Image source: jelee_unleashed

#44 Restroom Signs

Image source: Patton

#45 Mickey Mouse Bathroom Sign

#46 “wrong Way” Cafe-bar, Serbia

#47 W & M !

Image source: google.ro

#48 Bathroom Signs At A Pizzeria

Image source: Handicapreader

#49 I Found These Bathroom Signs At A Pizza Place In Montana

Image source: independunce

#50 Tie Vs. Bow

