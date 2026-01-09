94 “Desire Paths” That Show How Cities Plan In Theory — And People Walk In Reality (New Pics)

Humans argue about a lot of things, but if there’s one thing we’re consistent about, it’s this: we don’t like unnecessary effort. When something feels overcomplicated, we’ll often, whether we realize it or not, look for the easier way out.

That shared instinct often shows up as desire paths, the unofficial trails people create by repeatedly taking the most convenient shortcut. There’s even an entire subreddit dedicated to this phenomenon, and below you’ll find some of the latest posts from it. Funny how nothing gets us on the same page faster than a shared “nope.”

#1 If Not Path, Then Why Path-Shaped?

Image source: Jeffmaster223

#2 My Dog’s Desire Path, Even 10 Years After He’s Gone

Image source: Scion_of_Perturabo

#3 Desire Path Goat?

Image source: Joe-Ferriss

#4 Path Through The Great Wall Of China

Image source: good_hugs

#5 Viscardigasse Is A Street In Munich With A Path Paved In Bronze To Honor Those Who Took It To Avoid Having To Do The Salute

Image source: ChoiceMycologist

#6 Do Non Human Desire Paths Count?

Image source: koki1235

#7 Desire Path Around A Roundabout In My City

Image source: CloudetteMist

#8 Yeah That Wasn’t Gonna Happen

Image source: Ok_Imagination_6130

#9 The Desire Was Strong

Image source: iBeatYouOverTheFence

#10 Slovakia (Allegedly)

Image source: OrbitalChiller

#11 People Said No To This Speed Bump

Image source: stxxyy

#12 This Person Turned A Desire Path To KFC Into California’s Shortest Hiking Trail

Instagram user matterneuroscience spotted an urban desire path that led to a KFC in an urban area in North Auburn California.
In an act of civic silliness, they named the 0.05 mile trail the Chicken Little Trail, put up an official-looking trail marker, and then informed Google Maps of its existence.

Image source: mindful-bed-slug, instagram.com

#13 The People Yearn For A Sidewalk

Image source: Realistic-Farmer6792

#14 McDonald’s Tried To Fight It But After A Few Years Went With It

Image source: AzerimReddit

#15 View From My Office Building

Image source: iKONIC-ONCE

#16 Not Sure How To Feel About This One

Image source: Tigga-tigga-tigga

#17 A Desire Path So Desired That It’s Recognized By Google

Image source: ChrisAvent

#18 Does A Path Created By Ants Count?

Image source: lardladd

#19 Officially Recognized Now

Nice desired path on the UCF campus; after spring break, this sign popped up.

Image source: carson111000

#20 At The University I’m At They Decided To Fence Off A Path To Prevent People Going Up It

Image source: pinheadlarry12345

#21 Why Only One When You Can Have Four?

Image source: kapege

#22 It’s Beautiful

Image source: Nientea

#23 Classic American No-Sidewalk Desire Path

Image source: artofminde

#24 Wish I Could See What The View Is Like From Up There!

Image source: WilliamAEden

#25 The Most Unnecessary Desire Path

Image source: olr1997

#26 Desire Path Through The Hedge

Image source: deryclem

#27 We’ve Been Betrayed

Image source: ThatSirWaffles

#28 Path Of Ice Shows Where People Used To Walk

Image source: StrategyExpensive969

#29 Mushrooms Growing A Straight Line To The Sewer

Image source: camstarrankin

#30 Informally Called The “Kitty Highway”, The Neighborhood Cat Trail Through Our Yard Was Near Invisible Until First Snowfall

Image source: japanther22

#31 I Don’t Think People Are Listening

Image source: 98570

#32 The Amount Of Time Saved By This One Is Insane

Image source: AdOtherwise655

#33 Desire Path Made Official

Image source: DownDeep99

#34 The Bikes Don’t Want To Take The Long Way Around

Image source: Nuzzylockhart

#35 The Desire Path Is (Mostly) Official

Image source: Outside-World9579

#36 People Walking On The Grass Because Of The Huge Uncomfortable “Gravel” Used

Image source: Leestons

#37 Very Pronounced Desire Path At My School

Image source: No-Wash-7001

#38 Nobody Could Plan For This

Image source: trailbob

#39 Desire Paths Connecting A Suburban Neighborhood To The Strip Mall Next To It In The Mojave

Image source: idapitbwidiuatabip

#40 Fun Sign At A School Trying To Abolish, Terminate, And End A Desire Path

Image source: jsoliloquy

#41 You Can’t Stop Them

Image source: Ceramique_nl

#42 It Would Be Easier To Move The Crosswalk Instead

Image source: franferns

#43 Absolute Unit In Prague

Image source: Tip-Important

#44 My And The Other Cats From The House Made A Desirepath Over The Years

It‘s fascinating to see 7 cats adhere to their path.

Image source: Ankarim

#45 Two Different Desire Paths By Squirrels And Rats. The Park Is Covered By Them. I Think It’s Neat

Image source: mirxa

#46 Because Walking Above The Path Is More Fun

Image source: Pri-The-2nd

#47 The Stray Cats Have Walked A Little Path In Our Backyard

Image source: cucumbercoast

#48 There’s A Guy At The Park Who Does Tai Chi So Much He Left A Ring In The Ground

Image source: sirhoracedarwin

#49 My Trusty Desire Path Is Under Attack. How To Proceed?

Image source: Barbarenspiess

#50 Desire Path Blocked With Impermeable Barrier

Image source: BlueHeron0_0

#51 Brussels University

Image source: eating-pasta

#52 Does This Count? My Neighbours Cat Likes This Shortcut

Image source: Ok-Return7643

#53 Best Thing To Prevent Desire Path

Image source: Few_Cabinet_5644

#54 They Took Our Desire Path :(

Image source: juleslikethejuul

#55 I’m Pretty Sure The Homeowners Made This For Themselves

Image source: Fluffy-Guava-4573

#56 Golf Course Trying To Fight The Desire Path

Image source: RainLollo

#57 Compacted Snow Takes Longer To Melt, Revealing Most Commons Paths Across Plaza

Image source: dnp3

#58 They Think This Will Stop Us

Image source: Axyon09

#59 Bike Desire Path In The Netherlands

Image source: Papa_rainze

#60 A Triple!

Image source: stxxyy

#61 The People Have Spoken

Image source: ILoveMyHoneybear

#62 Alternate Network

Image source: Yarkm13

#63 Oh No They Blocked It

Image source: nicol9

#64 Who Would Want To Walk 200m Extra

Image source: LarsMans

#65 Why Should I Go Left, If I Need To Go Right?

Image source: eleask

#66 I Used The Stairs, I Failed You All

Image source: Palcikaman

#67 Some People Would Do Anything To Avoid Stairs

Image source: Hazzy25

#68 Red Harvester Ants Have Created A Desire Path In My Turf

Image source: ayo4playdoh

#69 Don’t Know If It Counts As Desire Path, But It’s Because A Weekly Fruit Stand

Image source: DownDeep99

#70 Humans: Invent Roads. Also Humans: Nah, I Forge My Own Destiny

Image source: Zmiverse-Eth

#71 Desire Stairs

Image source: InSearchOfTyrael

#72 Shaving Those Valuable Seconds Off!

Image source: Kolec507

#73 Cleveland State – The Snow Melts Slower On The Path

Image source: Lufinator

#74 Who Would’ve Thought That People Have To Go To Zebra Crossings

Image source: Status_Procedure7312

#75 Desire Path Made Into A Real Path!

Image source: TedTheRedMan

#76 Desirestaircase?

Image source: Rango_4

#77 Desire Path In Dutch Is Elephant Path

Image source: DevilDashAFM

#78 Snow Revealing My Greatest Desires

Image source: Firebrill

#79 Not Taking The Stairs

Image source: KnifeKnut

#80 Short-Cutting The School Way

Image source: Notdazedbutalright

#81 The Cones Tried And Failed

Image source: Shorts365

#82 Desired Bike Path

Image source: wolfi_der_wolf

#83 Coastal Desire Path

Image source: Kitttycataclysmic

#84 Could This Be The Smallest One Ever ???

Image source: No_Monitor_1182

#85 The More Pointless, The Better!

Image source: SG133722

#86 Desire Path?

Image source: NovaElixir

#87 Shortcut To The Trailhead

Image source: anotherindycarblog

#88 Little Delta Of Desirepath In Riga

Image source: ku1ppana

#89 Wow! 🤩 Does This Count? A Paved Desire Path In Tirana, Albania

Image source: KnifeKnut

#90 Steep But Short

Image source: Fast_Dealer_6462

#91 Wollongong, Australia

Image source: Kitttycataclysmic

#92 Quite The Shortcut From The Official Path

Image source: MontePraMan

#93 Corner Lawn

Image source: pupupeepee

#94 Man Taking A Long Desire Path To Deliver Food In Dubai

Image source: PixelatedName

