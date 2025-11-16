Sculptures By Hassan Laamirat In Recycled Metal, Scrap Metal, Metal Upcycling (5 Pics)

Hassan LAAMIRAT is a Moroccan sculptor who besides his talent is a warm and enthusiastic man; Handicapped since childhood following a disease, he grew up with a wheelchair that we don’t even pay attention to when we meet him and when we see him moving from one work to another because his success is growing, he now works with a dozen assistant ironworkers.
He himself draws each model and supervises all the details and intervenes himself with a soldering iron tip and a blowtorch on all his works.
More info: scrapmetal.galeriedemesure.com
Trotting Horse Sculpture
He mainly uses recycled metal parts that some guys are picking up for him every week in the scrap metal district of Marrakech. These are essentially mechanical parts of bicycles, motorcycles, cars, and old tools, he uses works pinions, chains, tool keys, locks, bearings, springs, bolts and nuts, ventilation grates, spark plugs, and even shock absorbers, tank parts, or gas cylinders.
He alone can grasp the essence, movement, and spirit of each of the animals he realizes, and each work is unique; the use of small pieces of metal requires considerable work but allows him to work the details to express with great sensitivity as the head position of a horse for example.
Stag Sculpture
These works are really upcycling, the assembly of scrap and mechanical parts giving a new life to these wastes by sublimating the sculpture of an animal; Hassan is therefore what can be called an «eco-creator».
Hassan shows us how human imagination and creativity allow us to create real works of art from recycled waste.
All these initial works were full-scale representations of animals. But following many requests, he agrees to create for example small horses. His busts of women and men have incredible success as they are very affordable.
Prancing Horse sculpture
His universe has expanded to representations of prehistoric animals or aliens and robots all from science fiction films or comics.
All the sculptures are protected against the weather and the dust, are covered with a transparent varnish; They are very stable because only welded (except for the wings of the Pegasus horses which are bolted and disassembled because otherwise, the sculpture would be not-transportable).
Woman half bust statute
sculpture bull head down
