I Mix Ink, Tea, Alcohol, And Embroidery To Create These Paintings

After accidentally dipping a paintbrush in a glass of brandy, I have continued to experiment with unusual art mediums to create paintings. Originally working with a narrow palette of colors, I have started to experiment with a range of pigments, including neons and fluorescents, mixing these with textile techniques such as embroidery.

I enjoy playing with chaos in my works of art. The start of most drawing ideas is a journey into the unknown, playfully throwing down liquids such as tea and vodka with Derwent’s pigment line painters and colored inks onto locking ford watercolor paper to create abstract patterns. Using this mixed media method as a starting point, I draw out figurative elements in work using a fountain pen and dipping this into inks and various teas. My unique artwork mainly focuses on natural forms, particularly floral patterns, that I blend with portraiture to create mystical beings and ethereal creations.

I also have a love of embroidery – having worked as an embroidery designer for 12 years, I now love incorporating stitch into the beautiful paintings I create.

More info: Etsy | carnegriffiths.com | Facebook

‘The Secret Garden’ made on watercolour paper using ink and tea

‘All I Want Is Everything’ in ink, tea, and alcohol

‘Fly’ made by using ink, tea, paper, card, tissue

Blue tit sketch with ink and vodka

‘Beautiful Decay’ in ink, tea, and alcohol

‘Another Place’ painted in ink, tea, and alcohol

‘The Mystery’ painted in ink, tea, and alcohol

Hummingbird sketch with ink and vodka

‘Just Out Of Reach’ painted in ink, tea, and alcohol

‘Spring Has Come’ painted in ink, tea, and vodka

‘Unity’ painted in ink, tea, and alcohol

Hummingbird sketch with ink and vodka

‘The Tempest’ painted in ink, tea, and alcohol

Speed drawing ‘From the Forest’

You can see more works on Etsy

