“Looked Better Before”: 17 Stars People Say Look Unrecognizable After Plastic Surgery

Though there are a few exceptions, most celebrities have built their careers based on their appearance. Of course, they might also be talented, but a nice body and face have certainly helped.
The constant commentary about their looks has led some to go under the knife and modify parts of themselves they feel insecure about.
While some applaud these modifications, stressing that celebrities are free to do whatever they want with their bodies, others shame or criticize them, arguing they perpetuate unrealistic body standards.
Below, Bored Panda compiled a list of celebrities who have openly admitted to undergoing plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures, or have been speculated to have modified their appearance.
#1 Ariana Grande
The Wicked actress recently shared that she’s “four years clean” from Botox and fillers.
“I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped like, four years ago. And that is the extent,” she told Vanity Fair in September 2024. She also revealed that she was “open” to getting a facelift.
When asked about the constant scrutiny over her body, Ariana emotionally responded, “I’ve been doing this in front of the public, been a specimen in a petri dish, since I was 16 or 17. It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise.
“That is something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it’s happening, no matter the scale it’s happening on.”
Image source: Jeff Vespa/WireImage, Dave Benett/Getty Images
#2 Madonna
The legendary musician addressed plastic surgery rumors in an Instagram post after her appearance at the 2023 Grammys.
“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she joked after fans said she looked “unrecognizable” while presenting an award at the ceremony.
Madonna confronted the criticism in a separate post, explaining that a closeup from a long lens camera distorted her face, making it appear rounder and puffier, as per The Daily Mail.
The Material Girl hitmaker clapped back at the critics, stating, “Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.”
Image source: Diane Freed/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#3 Kate Beckinsale
“I’ve been a makeup artist in the industry for over a decade and have never come across a lipstick or pencil that plumps the lips that much,” wrote one netizen after seeing Kate’s before-and-after photos.
The 51-year-old actress and model addressed the “vicious” commentary about her appearance in a lengthy message posted on Instagram last May.
“Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 -I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger, and it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person,” Kate penned.
“I don’t actually do any of those things,” she stated.
Image source: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
#4 Amelia Gray Hamlin
The 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin was spotted with bruised lips — which often occurs after lip filler injections—in 2021.
Amelia has also posted selfies with Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, but hasn’t revealed which procedures she goes to him for.
“The man, the myth, the legend himself… @DrJasonDiamond My fave doctors apt,” she wrote on a photo with the surgeon, who has reportedly worked for the Kardashians.
Some have speculated that her noticeably slimmer face could be the result of buccal fat removal. Netizens have also suggested the possibility of lip and cheek fillers, as well as a brow lift.
Image source: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
#5 Hunter Tylo
“I’m always a bit flabbergasted when people who are already beautiful get so much work done,” commented one netizen after seeing a recent photo of Hunter.
When asked in 2006 how she felt about aging in Hollywood, the actress, who famously portrayed Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful, responded, “It can be done with grace, and women shouldn’t be ashamed of getting older. I think you get better as you get older.
“The best thing to do is naturally take care of yourself by being healthy. That’s the most important thing you can do. I know people do [plastic surgery]; it’s part of our business and women have the right to do it if they want to.”
The Texas-born star declined to reveal whether she had undergone any cosmetic procedures.
Image source: Donaldson Collection/Getty Images, Toni Anne Barson/WireImage
#6 Erin Moriarty
The actress, best known for playing Starlight on The Boys, left Instagram in January 2024 after speculation about her appearance arose, most notably from Megyn Kelly, who used Erin’s photos as an example of young women’s obsession with plastic surgery, according to CNN.
Erin said the comments were “misinformed” and “inaccurate,” explaining that one of the photos was taken “over a decade ago” and the second one was from an event where she had “major contouring” done by a makeup artist.
“There is no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism,” she wrote. Erin has since returned to the social media platform.
Image source: Michael Stewart/WireImage, alemlosangeles
#7 Kylie Jenner
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan revealed that she got lip fillers, a decision that stemmed from an insecurity she had felt since her teens.
“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard.
“I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”
Kylie further revealed that she underwent breast augmentation surgery at 19, which she has since come to regret. “Obviously, I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19.”
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images
#8 Megan Fox
Megan revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she underwent three breast augmentation surgeries and a rhinoplasty, and that she has had Botox and filler.
She further clarified that she didn’t get a face lift, brow lift, thread lift, buccal fat removal, liposuction, body-contouring, or a BBL.
“When it comes to lasers and stuff like that, I’ve done everything you could possibly think of doing, and I always will,” the Jennifer’s Body actress said. “I don’t understand the point of shaming people for getting stuff done.”
Image source: Katy Winn/Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images
#9 Demi Lovato
As part of her commitment to staying transparent with her fans, the 32-year-old singer revealed she gets anti-wrinkle injections.
“I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself,” Demi said.
“I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share. It normalizes it and takes the taboo away from injectables.
“It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin.”
Image source: Lester Cohen/WireImage, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
#10 Zoë Kravitz
While Zoë has never spoken about undergoing cosmetic surgery, people speculate about possible body-altering procedures, including eyelid surgery and buccal fat removal to chisel her cheeks.
“She is so naturally stunning and hit the genetic lottery thanks to her gorgeous parents. She didn’t need any filler!” one user commented on the Batman star’s contrasting before- and-after photos.
Image source: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
#11 Kendall Jenner
Kendall addressed plastic surgery rumors in an Instagram live in 2017, saying, “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”
Still, people continued to speculate about potential procedures, including a nose job and fillers.
In 2021, the reality star told Bravo that her family didn’t perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards. “We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy.
“So I think if anything, the only thing we’re really trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself.”
Image source: Larry Busacca/Getty Images, Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images
#12 Kim Kardashian
It’s no secret that the Kardashian empire was built on the business of beauty.
“I really, genuinely care about looking good,” Kim told Allure in 2022. “I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above.
She added: “I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.
“I would probably eat sh*t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.’”
The SKIMS founder revealed she’s gotten “a little bit of Botox,” but denied getting filler on her lips or cheeks, a nose job, or butt implants.
Image source: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Michael Kovac/Getty Images
#13 Renée Zellweger
In 2014, Renée’s appearance at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards ignited media scrutiny over her supposed upper eye lift cosmetic surgery.
The Bridget Jones star attributed the change to a healthier, stress-free lifestyle. “I’m glad folks think I look different! I’m living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I’m thrilled that perhaps it shows.
She continued: “For a long time I wasn’t doing such a good job with that. I took on a schedule that is not realistically sustainable and didn’t allow for taking care of myself.
“People don’t know me [as] healthy for a while. Perhaps I look different. Who doesn’t as they get older?! Ha. But I am different. I’m happy.”
Image source: David X Prutting/Patrick McMullan, Steve Granitz/WireImage
#14 Anya Taylor-Joy
Rumors began circulating in 2021 that the Queen’s Gambit actress might have gone under the knife, though she has not publicly addressed the speculation, and there is no confirmation that she underwent any surgery.
“She has changed so much! I think she looked her best during the Split era,” one Redditor said, while another wrote, “She was the last person on the earth who needed a buccal fat removal.”
In a 2021 interview with Elle, Anya opened up about being bullied for her appearance when she was in school. “Much the same way as [Queen’s Gambit character] Beth needed chess, I needed acting.
“I needed to believe in a place where I could be valued and appreciated, and actually have something to contribute rather than constantly feeling like, ‘What is wrong with me, and why do I not fit in?’”
Image source: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic, Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis
#15 Nina Dobrev
People noted that Nina looked radically different and had thinner lips when she starred in Degrassi and The Vampire Diaries.
“I for real didn’t even recognize her. She’s always been one of my subjective 10s,” one Reddit user said, as another added, “She was literally perfect. Why won’t people just allow themselves to age??”
“She was so gorgeous. I can’t believe how different she looks but hopefully she really is happy,” a third fan added.
On Penn Badgley’s podcast Podcrushed, the Bulgaria-born star addressed plastic surgery rumors.
“I didn’t have anything to hide, and I was annoyed, because I was reading these things that were not true,” she said in 2021. “Aging is a natural part of life. It’s going to happen to all of us.”
Image source: Jim Spellman/FilmMagic, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#16 Olivia Munn
“She has had work done, upper eyelid and lip for sure. But she’s beautiful,” one fan commented on Olivia’s before-and-after pictures. “She looked better before. But Hollywood is brutal and I’m sure she felt the pressure,” another wrote.
The Newsroom actress has, however, refuted rumors that she underwent any body-altering procedures.
“We live in a time where there’s so many pictures that bring so much scrutiny,” she said. “When your face changes because of makeup, it’s hard to let people know that you’re not actually doing surgery or fillers.”
“If you’re looking bad, you have to cover up,” she continued. “If you’re looking good, you’ve done something or made a deal with the devil.”
Image source: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#17 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Asked about celebrities who choose to go under the knife, the 51-year-old actress said, “We can’t sit on a high horse and give any kind of advice like ‘you don’t need to do this.’ Many people have the best bodies, but they are taking supplements.
“Just make informed choices. There are medical practitioners, take their advice. You should know the science before making any choices.”
It’s believed Aishwarya, who won Miss World in 1994, had Botox injections and a rhinoplasty. However, the star has never confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures, according to OneIndia.
Image source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
