86 Dumb Reasons People Got Divorced, According To Folks Online

You might have heard the popular saying about nearly half of all marriages ending in divorce. While this can be quite a shocking idea to come to terms with, some relationships just don’t seem like they’ll work out in the long run.
This is especially true if the couple doesn’t want to stay together because of something silly and lets a minor obstacle pull them apart. That’s exactly what this list is about, as many folks have seen a lot of crazy divorces happen for the dumbest possible reasons.
#1
I know a couple who got married, who seemed to get along well.
He was an MD, she was an entertainer who worked at Renaissance Fairs.
She got mad because he wasn’t doing ‘his share’ of the cleaning around the house. She wanted him to be cleaning the bathrooms when he got home from working at the hospital. He offered to hire a maid so neither of them had to clean the bathrooms. She refused, saying “If you don’t clean it yourself, we will just get divorced”. So he did.
He filed within the month. And she was SHOCKED!! They were married for a little over 12 months.
Image source: cathline, gpointstudio
#2
A former coworker married a woman who was still in love, and turned out still obsessed, with a former boyfriend. Seems the former boyfriend was happily married and actively avoiding the obsessed woman. She married former coworker because she just wanted to be married.
About 3 months after my former coworker and obsessed woman married, she finds out her ex love-of-her-life was moving across the country with his wife and family. Obsessed woman freaks out and leaves former coworker to follow the other guy.
Former coworker was devastated. Depressed for months. But he adjusted.
A year after his ex-wife left, she’s arrested for stalking, harassment, and breaking into this poor guy’s home. She was found sleeping in his and his wife’s bed when the family came home. Straight to jail.
A few years later, the former coworker is in a nice relationship with a totally sane woman when his absolutely unhinged ex-wife returns. She wanted to “cancel” their divorce. He was incredibly worried but she was arrested a few days later for parole violations. Back to jail.
This was more than 20 years ago and he hasn’t heard from her since that parole violations arrest.
Image source: loony-cat, kuprevich
#3
A couple I knew got married by an attorney the day before the wedding because their minister wasn’t licensed in the state where the wedding was taking place. A few hours after signing the marriage certificate, the groom got drunk at the rehearsal dinner and threw a punch at the bride’s father. It turned into a huge brawl and she left him. She and her family held the reception the next day for her family and friends but had the attorney shred the marriage certificate without registering it. She actually went back to the groom briefly before finally leaving him for another guy she had been flirting with and the groom married someone else less than a year later. It was quite the hot gossip for a while. .
Image source: Ok_Kick6546, Wavebreak Media
Ending things with a spouse isn’t as simple as breaking up with someone, but research shows the divorce rate in the U.S. is still around 41%. Even more shocking, 60% of second marriages also tend to fall apart, which could be because people have higher standards for what they want in a relationship.
It can definitely hurt to know so many relationships are falling apart, but luckily, the newer generation seems to be reversing this trend. Studies have found that the divorce rate seems to be falling, along with the speed at which people are getting married. This could be because folks are waiting longer before getting hitched and choosing partners they fit better with.
#4
Short version:
His mum (allegedly) owed her mum money, but his mum denied it. Mum’s got into a fist fight and she stood by her mum and he stood by his. Filed for divorce the same day.
Edit: Full story:
The day before the husband was due to return from hajj, the wife called me over to do her henna in preparation for his return. She has his favourite food ordered. Her hair done, full body waxed, the works.
He comes back, and as you know in our similar culture, when the person comes back they get a lot of visitors – a living room full of men.
The two mums start shouting. Then they start insulting eachother. Before you know it, these two grown, full hijabi mum’s are fis-fighting Infront of the men.
The wife stands by her mum and the husband in a fit of anger says, ‘I don’t divorce you tree times, I divorce you ..(can’t remember the obscene number of times).
Once they both cooled down there was regret, but it was too late, divorce was done.
(In islam if you give one divorce you can get back together – up to 3 times. Or you can give all three at once and be done with eachother).
Image source: 76584329, magnific
#5
Not dumb as in “oh my God I can’t believe you guys got divorced for that reason” but “Oh my God I can’t believe that happened, so dumb”
A friend of mine got divorced the night of his wedding. Lots of people noticed that two of the brides male cousins, who were supposed to give a speech, did not show up to the wedding and weren’t answering their phones. Turns out they went to the grooms parents house (the groom also lived there taking care of his parents) to rob the place. The parents found out as soon as they got home, everyone put two and two together, plus the neighbours camera caught the brides cousins going into the house through a side door that led to the garage, and then using the driveway to load s**t into a truck.
Image source: thebanger71, Anna Tolipova
#6
Still one of my favorites:
A woman told her fiancé over and over (like, dozens of times) that if he smashed the wedding cake in her face at the reception, she was done. She even explained why it mattered to her.
He did it anyway. In front of everyone.
She filed for an annulment the next morning.
The cake wasn’t the dumb part. The dumb part was him deciding that a cheap laugh and “tradition” were more important than a clear boundary she had set about the one day that was supposed to be theirs. Some people will burn the whole house down just to prove they don’t have to listen.
Image source: raffanagila72, freepic.diller
Nobody randomly wakes up one day and decides to get divorced; these feelings often build up over a long time. That’s exactly what Ann Gold Buscho explained when she said folks might feel ambivalent about ending their marriage mainly because it’s such a big, life-changing decision.
The only way people can figure out whether they really want to go through with it is if they’re in a long rut with their loved one. If they notice that they’re both having the same arguments over and over, if there is no love between them anymore, or if they can’t stand to be around the other person, then it might be time to call it quits.
#7
We weren’t married, but engaged. He abandoned our very, very good relationship out of the blue. One of the reasons he came up with:
I took too long to get my house ready to sell to move into his. He never voiced this concern; did not ever question my progress (or lack thereof). Once we broke up it took me about three weeks to prepare it and list on the market, and it sold in five days, above asking (I’ve decided to move hours away up north).
The best part? He has an income property that we were also putting on the market. It took him 4 months to prepare, and he even decided to take us both to Mexico on vacation during this time. It’s been on the market for almost 90 days.
Totally acceptable for him to drag his feet, but not me!
Hey Kyle – you completely suck :).
Image source: sweet_bindy, grustock
#8
Read a story out of Florida (of course it’s Florida) where a couple divorced because the husband wanted to keep a pet alligator. Out of all the Florida-Man stories, this is the most tame and “normal.”.
Image source: Cheetodude625, TravelScape
#9
Bad weather.
No, really.
Well okay, it’s a little more involved than that – they apparently didn’t know that it rains a lot in the Pacific Northwest (US).
Hint: it rather famously rains a lot there.
The long version: they had both grown up in the desert Southwest but had always wanted to live in Seattle, so when they got married they moved there. 3 years later they were both miserable from seasonal affective disorder and blamed each other for dragging them to such a horrible place, got divorced, and then separately moved back to the desert. Not even a year later they both realized they were happy again, got happy together, again, and f*****g got married, again. It was the dumbest s**t ever, but they’ve been married for decades and have many fat children, so it really does seem like they got divorced because of the weather.
Image source: libra00, Budgeron Bach
Coming to terms with the idea that their marriage is no longer viable can be an uncomfortable idea for most people. Dr. Angela Bisignano mentions that it actually takes people 6 years before they finally make an appointment with a counselor to figure out if they should get divorced.
This shows that even opening up about the topic can be difficult, which is why people sometimes stay in a bad marriage even when there are lots of red flags. It’s therefore important for people to be honest with the folks in their lives about how their relationship is going, so that they don’t feel so awkward about revealing the truth later on.
#10
My mom cites her last straw (in a marriage with my dad, where he had been cheating on her with women younger than me and my sister, verbally a*****e to us and occasionally physically threatening, to be fair) as the time she had a stomach bug.
She was in the restroom and was occasionally flushing after wiping so that she didn’t clog the toilet. After a few times flushing, my dad began pounding on the door yelling, “Why are you flushing so much? I counted five times that you flushed already! You’re wasting water!”
Her mom, who was over, started yelling, “You can come waste water over at my house any time you want, sweetie!” At that moment my mom realized he didn’t love her and she was done with him. She found an attorney and filed shortly after this. And then moved in with her mom.
The best part of the story for me is that she still had the stomach bug the next day, and didn’t flush. He came into the bathroom after her and came out gagging and asked her why she hadn’t flushed. She told him she figured she needed to make up for those five flushes she had wasted water with the day before. 😂 He was livid.
I love my mom.
Image source: Kitchen-Fox9981, zinkevych
#11
My ex left me because after having 3 babies in 4 years and a stay at home mom, I was no longer “intellectually stimulating.” He married his girlfriend who promptly had 3 kids in 4 years and quit her job because child care was too expensive. Hand to god, this is the absolute truth.
Image source: imarudewife, nataliaderiabina
#12
This isn’t my story but something a ‘getting things done’ trainer told us.
In one of his previous training sessions he asked his class a standard question about imagining their perfect post-retirement life. Then he asked them to draw a perfect post retirement day. They all started to draw their day. After a few minutes one woman started crying and ran out of the room, without saying anything!!! The trainer and the other students were confused.
A few months later, she came back and explained to the trainer what happened. Apparently when she drew her perfect day, it didn’t include her husband!! She then realised that she wasn’t happy in her marriage and so ran out of the training session and very soon started divorce proceedings!!!
Image source: Nestanesta, magnific
There are many reasons people might choose to split up rather than stick together. Hannah Goldstein, family law solicitor, explains that the most common reason for divorce is often infidelity. Other than that, a lack of communication between partners can lead to regular conflicts and resentment building up.
Money is another big reason why people decide to separate, especially because it’s something tough to bring up financial issues with each other. Partners might have very different views of how to spend and save, which can lead to arguments and disagreements over time.
#13
To quote him “because I didn’t realize marriage would mean I’d actually have to be faithful.”.
#14
One week after the wedding she told him she didn’t love him anymore, but felt like she deserved the wedding and that that is why she didn’t say anything sooner. They got their divorce finalised a month after their wedding.
#15
The story about a couple who were married for decades, but divorced so the surviving spouse wouldn’t get hit with medical bills when their seriously-ill spouse was gone.
The US medical system is so badly broken.
Image source: Cecil_B_DeCatte, magnific
Splitting from a spouse isn’t the cut-and-dried process that most people think it is; in fact, it often requires a lot of documentation and even some court appearances. Lawyers state that the actual divorce case begins when one spouse files legally for a ‘Petition for Dissolution of Marriage.’
This document states that the relationship is permanently broken and identifies any children, property, and other items the partners share. Some states do offer a no-fault divorce, meaning that people won’t have to prove that their spouse did something wrong that caused the end of the marriage, which can also help folks skip lengthy trials.
#16
A friend of mine is a tall, thin guy, but 15 years ago he had thirty pounds more of muscle on him and was very athletic. His wife saw an old photo of him at the pool with his shirt off and said she would love to see him that muscular again. He agreed because he felt he had fallen off and got a gym membership.
He realized after a while that he hated going to the gym to lift and would rather just do some cardio and go home. Then he got to the point where he would do five miles on the treadmill and then ride the stationary bike or swim for ten minutes and then go grab some food, eat in his car and go home.
His wife found out that he wasnt lifting weights and only doing cardio, said he had been lying to her and filed for divorce.
Image source: AnatidaephobiaAnon, pvproductions
#17
I quit my job at a fortune 500 company after 9 years, had a fancy title, exwife had a fancy title at another large company in same industry. I quit for another job that paid about double. so i was making roughly double her salary also.
She freaked out when i told her i quit and took new job, because it had no job title. she harassed me to quit daily for a year and got to the point where she was sending my CV to recruiters and applying for jobs for me(that had a fancy title) without telling me until they called asking for an interview. she didnt care about the money, a title you could brag about and striving to get that next title up was her entire life. She saw your job title as your entire value as a human. I left after 2 years of that. We had no other problems.
Image source: Automatic_Penalty154, jet-po
#18
I know someone whose wife divorced him because she said “their life didn’t look like their friends’ did” on social media.
Image source: ExcaliburVader, Getty Images
When a marriage ends, it can have a long-lasting impact on people’s well-being and mental health. According to Charlie Health, research over the past 2 decades shows that divorce is strongly linked to negative physical and mental outcomes. This’s because people who split from their loved ones may lose support and routine, which can leave them feeling lost.
People might also feel a sense of depression and anxiety during and after a divorce, which can be hard to cope with. Luckily, it seems like despite the initial decline in mental health following the end of a marriage, people’s wellbeing seems to return to previous levels just a few years later.
#19
My ex sister-in-law, who was a SAHM, got convinced by her friend, who is some sort of psychic, to divorce my brother-in-law. Why? “he wasn’t the one and she was as strong independent woman who could do better”. She’s still single 16 years later and lives off child support.
Image source: breals, magnific
#20
My friend’s ex read The Secret and decided he could manifest someone better.
Image source: violet_mango_green
#21
So she could keep everything, he had stage 4 cancer and the bills. He divorced her, put everything but the bills in her name they worked 35 yrs for. He fought hard but it wasn’t enough, she was right there beside him, loved him to his d***g breath. She passed a few years ago in their home she would have lost if they hadn’t divorced. and yes this is the USA.
Even though some of the reasons for divorce on this list might seem hilarious and silly, it can still take a toll on a person. That’s why researchers advise people not to shy away from grieving their relationship, and to instead seek support from friends, family, and mental health professionals.
It’s also important to take some time to focus on yourself following a divorce, which can look like setting up opportunities for self-care, pursuing a hobby, or doing the things you have always wanted to do. All of this can help people feel better over time and reconnect with who they were before they entered the relationship.
#22
Knew a guy who was married to a lovely woman. He was the only married friend, and he was really jealous of his friends who were still bringing women home from bars. So, he got a divorce so he could basically just be a bachelor and sleep with a lot of women. Unfortunately for him, he’s not a great looking guy and he had a very caustic personality. So, his ex moved on and remarried a nice man while he is a lonely, bitter incel, taking every opportunity to rant about what disgusting witches women are because they don’t all want to have a one night stand with him.
Image source: bitchtoast, TriangleProd
#23
He wanted her to be a housewife. She had been for about a decade, but all the kids were in school all day and she was bored at home by herself. He wanted her there when the kids got home from school, and she wanted to get a job, so they divorced.
After, the kids came home from school to an empty house, same as they would have anyway. The main thing he said he wanted and he blew up his marriage and still didn’t get it.
Image source: ManyAreMyNames, vh-studio
#24
The divorce wasn’t dumb, needed to happen, but the reason was!! A dear friend of mine had to leave her long term partner because he was a******d to World of Warcraft… think of the South Park episode. Guy sat his fat unwashed a*s in front of the computer daily, only playing WOW and absolutely ignoring everyone and everything else around him. It was very sad. She’s happily remarried now to a good guy.
Image source: Ok_Dark_4744, Jarod Nandin
It can definitely feel absurd to read some of the reasons for divorce on this list, but it just goes to show that some folks shouldn’t have gotten married in the first place. Hopefully they learned some lesson from the process, or else they might end up falling into the same trap all over again.
Have you ever come across any weird reasons that people have given for their failed marriage? We’d love to hear your thoughts on these posts and experiences, if any.
#25
My friends (a married couple) both quit their jobs during covid and moved to Berlin just because it had a great techno party scene. It didn’t work out. Not the dumbest reason for divorce, but in my book, the dumbest reason to uproot your lives and move somewhere during a freaking pandemic.
Oh and they divorced within a year after moving. Forgot to mention.
Image source: Sad-Pumpkin-5668, pikisuperstar
#26
A friend’s husband left when they had a newborn. That was conceived via IUI, so it was *work* and money to make the baby.
He just “realized he wasn’t meant to be a father”.
Image source: ForcefulBookdealer, inkdrop
#27
My brother’s wife just divorced him basically because she wanted to go out and party again and live the single life.
Image source: StormFallen9, magnific
#28
I asked him to put a pot of water on the stove to boil before I got home from work so I could make spaghetti when I got there in about 10 mins. I got home, look at the stove and there is a pot of water just sitting there. Cold as ice.
That was it for me, I kicked him out the next day.
ETA: There was other stuff too, like not paying the utilities and never picking up after himself. We went through marriage counseling until the counselor said she didn’t think there was anything else she could do for us until he started working on himself (which is what he said he needed to do every single other time we went). It was such a relief to be done with him!
Image source: motherofcatsx2, valeria_aksakova
#29
Friend went to the Dr because he had the itch down there and suspected a STD. Dr confirms STD, and friend does the usual “How will I tell the Wife” Dance, as he was in a band and liked to wander after shows. Wife goes in, tests positive for the same STD, and finds out she gave it to her husband.
He divorced her for being a cheating w***e! .
Image source: Choice_Tie9909, magnific
#30
A former friend of mine. Over 20 years ago now I guess. He got a******d to erotic role play on the MMORPG Ultima Online. Wife left him after giving him numerous chances to give it up, which he could only manage for a a few weeks before getting back into it.
Image source: Revolutionary-Nap, Ultima Online
#31
I knew a couple who divorced because they thought the wife would get a bigger disability payment. They still lived together.
Image source: RoberttPostsChild, romanzaiets
#32
I saw something on the news about a woman who divorced her husband because he didn’t “understand her like chat GPT does.” .
Image source: TNPossum
#33
My sister was with her partner for over 10 years with an 18-month old son when her husband was laid off during COVID. He rode his motorcycle around during the day and would frequent a local bar. That led him to joining a motorcycle gang (Hell’s Angels style). After months of pleading, she gave him the ultimatum of his family or the gang. He chose the gang.
Image source: littlemountains
#34
Dude I work with got divorced bc his wife was sick of being ignored for Xbox.
He would come home and get straight on and stay up late into the night playing games. And not even good, mainstream titles, those games that you pick up for like .99 on the Xbox store. I know some of them are good, but apparently he picked really s****y ones.
It got so bad that he quit taking care of their relationship, their animals, their house, and even his own hygiene. He came home one day and she was gone. Note left on the Xbox. He said it was short and to the point: “I gave you chance after chance. You choose this over us, and that’s on you. Get it together. Goodbye.”.
Image source: Ask_Black_Phillip333
#35
A psychic told my sister they will find their true love, so she decided this was the call to divorce her husband.
Image source: throwaway199299i1
#36
I have heard about someone who divorced his wife to allow her to marry his father.
His father who was very old then married his daughter in law because after his demise the widow will get the government pension.
Image source: bikbar1
#37
My parents knew a couple that got divorced because of which way the toilet paper roll should go. Obviously there were other things going on, but that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Image source: boredbrowser1
#38
My great uncle and his wife of over 10 years divorced over a candy bar. She wanted one while she was buying groceries, but when she brought it home, he told her to return it (he is very frugal despite having plenty of money). That was apparently the final straw and she left him over it.
Image source: duffyfades140
#39
Because she asked him about using a hall pass on a man she met on a cruise while on a girls trip.
oh wait: that’s a d**n GOOD reason.
Image source: tel-janin
#40
He threw away my $80 Sol de Janeiro spray because he said it “smelled like other girls”. Bestie, it smells like vanilla. 😭.
Image source: musclegymdude11
#41
Probably my divorce. She wanted to try polyamory because a friend convinced her it was “her true nature”. I told her I wasn’t on board and started the divorce process after she decided polyamory was more important than the marriage. I told her she had to pick one or the other.
The “friend” got what he wanted and ghosted her 2 weeks after I left the house, and she joined another polycule. She never dated more than one person at the same time the entire time she said she was polyamorous, and eventually settled down with (a duplicate of me) in a different guy.
Image source: redoctoberz
#42
My sister in law divorced her husband because a psychic told her he was going to cheat. Not that he had cheated, that he was going to.
The guy was smart like dump truck, strong like hamster. I didn’t like him much, but he was as loyal as it gets, did everything for her and the kids. Even though he was a d*****s, He deserved way better than her.
Her next husband was a complete pos. I think the only time he f****d his wife was when he was too drunk to recognize her as someone he’d already slept with.
Image source: Terravarious
#43
Back in the day, I worked a retail job with a woman who had taken a shine to one of those guys who stood shirtless outside of Abercrombie and Fitch. The guy’s modeling career didn’t work out and he ended up working at our store. The woman, who was married with two kids, almost immediately initiated divorce proceedings with her husband. Husband, who was her hugh school sweetheart, was completely blindsided. She told everyone it was because she had gotten married too young and hadn’t gotten to “explore” enough.
The guy had 0 interest in “exploring” with a divorced 40-something mom of 2. .
Image source: iwishihadahorse
#44
My buddy’s parents finally split over an empty milk carton going back in the fridge. his dad said it was 20 years of accumulated disrespect, the carton was just the last straw.
Image source: AlexMorganNBA
#45
A couple I knew split because they couldn’t agree on what temperature to keep the thermostat at. Apparently 2 degrees was the final straw 😭.
Image source: Ok_Refrigerator6494
#46
My wife is divorcing me after cheating on me multiple times, that’s pretty dumb
She lost respect for me because I didn’t leave her years ago when she first cheated, so by me staying and trying to work things out, I ended up ending things anyways.
Image source: therealdanhill
#47
I read a story a while ago from a lady who started out as friends with her husband, eventually dated and married. In the story she details how he treats her very well, has good s*x, does more than his share of house work and childcare. I remember her using the word ‘perfect’. How she knows she is the love of his life, but he isn’t hers and she’s been going through life pretending. I don’t remember how many kids they had, but once they were grown and out of the house, after like 30yrs or something of dating/ marriage.. she divorced him. He was shattered.
I obviously believe that everyone is entitled to pursue whatever they’d like as long as it doesn’t hurt themselves /others and what not.
I just couldn’t help but feel that she was spoiled.
Although, I’m probably just jealous.
Image source: Shellybellywok
#48
Friends wife left him and their 2 children because she felt like he wasn’t paying enough attention to her meanwhile he’s working 2 jobs 75+ hours a week so she doesn’t have to work because she wanted to stay home and take care of the children. Good part she got half the account nothing more and a lot of people stepped up to help him.
Image source: TooOldToTired
#49
I worked with a guy who adopted his fiancee’s kids, got married, went on the honeymoon, came home & shortly got divorced because they couldn’t agree on whose couch to use.
Image source: LucyCat987
#50
“I know you let me sleep with whoever I want and I’ve slept with many people in the last year, but my s****l needs aren’t being met so I’m going to sleep with my ex even though she’s the ONE person you said I can’t sleep with. Also, I don’t want a divorce, I want you both.”
-Actual summarized convo I had today.
Image source: itgetsweird_
#51
Sad story really, I read an article about it many years ago. They were both very interested in football (the one where you actually move the ball with your feet).
First kid was born into this and started playing as a kid, dad was the coach of his team, mom always there cheering him on.
Second kid was born, was brought along at all things football related. It did not take long until he made it very clear he hated it, and it eventually got to the point where it was obviously not possible.
So the parents had to split themselves up, and even if it was natural that the dad was the one that had to take most of the football related events with kid #1 as his team coach, he chose to take all and nothing but the football ones.
This of course meant he spent all his available time with his eldest and almost no time with his youngest, and as a consequence that his wife was forced to miss out on spending time with the eldest son, and sharing her football love with him. The dad had to be pushed by the mom to do anything with youngest son, and on the few occasions he did (for example taking him swimming), he did so obviously unenthusiastically. The youngest son clearly knew he hardly mattered to his dad.
The mom ended up divorcing dad over this. I don’t remember how they divided up the care of the children, but I think it was in a way trying to mitigate the problem however that would be.
Image source: KrokusIncoming
#52
A guy at my office got divorced because , according to his wife, he deliberately peed in the toilet loudly to annoy her. Cited irreconcilable differences. No kids, she made more than he did, no alimony.
Image source: silkytable311
#53
Didn’t actually get divorced that I know of, but a music teacher once told how he pulled a car over and threatened divorce because his wife started clapping on beat 1/3 instead of 2/4.
Image source: N_S_Gaming
#54
This is a story I heard in the news well over a decade ago.
Apparently traditionally in Islam if you say “divorce” (talaq) three times to your spouse, you are divorced. Like, done, divorced. No proceedings or anything. Yeah, so in Pakistan in a rural area there was a husband and wife asleep in bed. And the husband talked in his sleep. His wife heard him say “divorce” three times. She kinda freaks out and wakes him up to tell him he just divorced her. He thinks it’s nonsense as he was asleep. Nothing he said while asleep counts. They argue for a bit and then decide to go to the village elders to settle it.
They tell the story, and the elders say “yes, that counts. You’re divorced.”
Husband says he doesn’t want to be divorced, he loves his wife and he was asleep when he said it. They say it was too bad. The deed is done.
Frustrated, he asks if they can just go and quickly get remarried. The elders tell him he cannot. He has to marry someone else first, then divorce her, and only then may he remarry his former wife.
Image source: limbodog
#55
I had an ex-fiance that left me because I didn’t believe in Santa Claus as a child. We hadn’t even discussed what we’d do with our children. To be fair, our relationship had other issues, but that was the reason he gave.
Image source: OutRunningMyFork
#56
In college, an RA in my dorm had gotten married, not sure exactly how old he was. They divorced because the wife heard something on _The O.C._ that really resonated with her.
Image source: fell-deeds-awake
#57
Old boss of mine was determined to progress up the career ladder.
Was working loads of extra hour at work without extra pay, choosing work over trips away with his family and special occasions, the whole nine yards.
His wife finally gave him an ultimatum: cut the extra s**t and show some commitment to their family, or divorce. She didn’t even ask him to change jobs, just cut back and do what his peers in the role were doing. An easy choice.
The dumb m**********r did not choose the “more time with family” option.
Image source: InTheFDN
#58
A mate of mine started dating a girl, and in only 2 weeks she was in hospital with a life-threatening health emergency; a twisted intestine which required part of it to be removed.
She told him “I know you haven’t known me for long and you didn’t sign up for this, so I would understand if you want to take the opportunity to leave”.
He replied that he cared for her more than she knew, and he would always be by her side when she needed him. Sure enough, he was at the hospital every day, looking after her, bringing her stuff and keeping her company.
On the day she got back from hospital she dumped him because he commented “Nice bike” on a facebook post of a model in a bikini on a motorcycle.
Image source: valiantfreak
#59
Person A liked dozing in the morning and hitting the snooze button several times.
Person B didn’t see the point and figured, if my schedule says I get out of bed at 7:00, my alarm goes off at 7 and I stand up and start getting ready.
Person A said, I can’t just wake up and get out of bed, I need time to wake up. So if my schedule says I get out of bed at 7:00, the alarm sounds at 6:20, 6:27, 6:34, 6:41 (or whatever the duration was.) etc.
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#60
She hated the way he styled his hair and he wouldn’t change it for her. I think he dodged a huge bullet!
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#61
He wouldn’t share any of his six thousand dollar scratcher with her.
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#62
AC. My ex liked to keep the thermostat at 80 at night in Texas. I needed it to be 68-72. That was the beginning of the end. All down hill from there.
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#63
Pop tarts! Yep pop tarts. They would never agree on which flavor to get. Led to divorce.
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#64
Viral in bangladesh right now. A Bangladeshi expat who lives and works in japan returned to Bangladesh to get married. On his wedding day after most of the wedding feast had been done, he asked where the wedding platter of roasted goat was. He was expecting roasted goat. He wanted to eat goat. He had a hissy fit, fought with the brides family and left the wedding. The brides family was left humiliated, the brides family deals with the catering and this was not mentioned to them. Not everyone creates these roasted platters. Even with most of the nation calling him and his family out saying how they were ridiculous and s**t humans, a few days later he found another bride with a family of less morals. They had a goat ready for him. I hope you choke on all future goat Junaid. What a loser.
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#65
Some couple i know split because he would never fully close the shower curtain after showering, just left it bunched up all the time.
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#66
He wouldn’t stop playing World of Warcraft. Seriously.
18 months after the game came out, he’d lost his job because he kept staying up till 5am on raids, and she kept trying to make things work. Eventually she told him that they needed marriage counseling, which he acknowledged while they were having dinner, he agreed and she booked it in… then the day of the counseling, she left work early to be there and he didn’t show up. One session explaining her side of the story to the counselor and she basically decided it was over.
She went home and started packing – he was asleep having been up all night raiding again. When he got up he didn’t even acknowledge her and went back to gaming. He didn’t notice his wife moving all of her belongings into a trailer… and it was 4 days before he called her to ask why there was no food in the refrigerator.
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#67
Heard about a blind guy once named Clayton who was married for almost 20 years only to leave his wife because he found out she was into black dudes. .
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#68
Apparently he gave her the ick, when he couldn’t hurt a cockroach in the pantry.
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#69
A friends wife left him because her two kids from previous other dalliances liked him better (he was not their father, he was just A good father)
It made her jealous, but to be fair to the kids, she openly adored her son, (too much) and openly hated her daughter, not even 9.
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#70
There was news story where a guy won the lottery but didn’t tell his wife, he tried to divorce her so he would get all the money. The plan didn’t work in court though.
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#71
Currently at the tail end of mine. There’s other reasons but one of the reasons is because I go racing to much (I’m a race car driver as a hobby). Same woman that liked how I did it did a 180 and said I do it to much. It’s my passion and she knew it.
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#72
One of my friends heard about a couple who got divorced over a phone 😭 as in he had an Android and she had an Apple. Idk ALL of the details but that was absolutley insane.
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#73
My cousin and her husband (now ex-husband) moved into a house. Previous owner thought he gave them all copies of they keys. Then stuff started getting moved when they and their kids were away. They bought a security camera. They saw some guy in the house, moving s**t around. Turned out it was the previous owner’s adult son who had a copy of the house key. The guy had some…mental issues.
Then my cousin’s husband assumed that the guy was there because my cousin was having an affair with him. So he divorced her.
I know this isn’t AITAH, but AITAH for assuming my cousin’s ex-husband was having his own affair and was just projecting it onto my cousin? I don’t have any evidence for that, but it’s the ONLY thing that makes sense to me. There’s zero chance my cousin was having an affair with anyone, much less some guy breaking into their house.
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#74
They both said the other was bad in bed. Feels like something you should find out before a legally binding contract is signed.
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#75
A Japanese woman filed for divorce after her husband described Frozen as ‘just an OK movie’. She reportedly told him, “If you can’t see what makes this film great, there’s something wrong with you.
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#76
She was vegan and he kept sneaking McDonalds. .
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#77
He wanted to transition into a woman. Was surprised his wife didn’t want to transition into a lesbian couple.
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#78
He got a vasectomy without his wife’s consent after she gave birth to their third child.
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#79
My parents’ divorce was pretty dumb.
Married for 30 years. Really tight-knit family of four (mom, dad, me, brother). Very loving, supportive family home. February of 2020, my dad’s affair is revealed and he absolutely blows up his life.
Joke’s on him, I guess. He kinda ruined his relationship with his kids and continues to spiral while my mom is living her absolute best life.
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#80
A mutual acquaintance’s wife left him because he kept putting the milk back on the top shelf instead of tucking it to the back. Three years of marriage. The last thing he said to her was “I literally just put the milk back where it was” and she replied “see, that’s the whole problem, you never actually put things back where they were.”.
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#81
Dude worked three jobs and bought this woman whatever she wanted. But he didn’t mow the lawn without needing to be asked repeatedly. The lawn was so tiny. Nothing she or her kids couldn’t handle. Man was probably so tired!
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#82
My cousin married a very nice girl in a beautiful church ceremony followed by a spectacular reception… the food was just incredible. He paid for their honeymoon; after their departure from home, he arranged a helicopter to transport them some crazy luxury resort in the carribean. It was all for naught. The day after their wedding, while waiting to board their plane she lost her s**t and told him she only married him because it was too late to back out. Turned out she secretly became a******d to m**h and had an ongoing affair with one of said cousins friends while he was away from home for work.
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#83
A very long relationship ended with a couple that “never fought”. Almost every single complaint was something relatively minor that the guy would have worked on if it had been known. She stewed on every issue for years because she didn’t want to be the bad guy.
I’m talking about simple things like being lazy about when to clean the dishes and not being ambitious enough. She wasn’t wrong on any of the complaints. The guy would have happily changed (as he is a relationship Chameleon) just to keep her happy.
Most of the deal breakers he was doing during month one. She either had the patience of a saint or a chemical imbalance…
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#84
They didn’t but they wanted to get a divorce because they miscommunicated and end up getting one pound of cheese each from the supermarket instead of only one of them going and getting a pound…..
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#85
I have a friend who admits that she’s really bad at communication and hates confrontation. For the last five years of her marriage, she was constantly upset with her husband. She had done all the grocery shopping and cooking throughout their 10 years of marriage. At some point, she decided that she was frustrated that he wasn’t doing some of it. For those entire five years, she got angrier and angrier and resented him more and more. But she never once told him that that’s what she wanted or that’s what she was upset about. Then she told him she wanted a divorce.
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#86
…he left wet towels on the bathroom floor. When we asked if anything else was wrong with him or his behavior, she said no – just the towels. But she couldn’t stand it, so she divorced him. 🤷🏻♀️.
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