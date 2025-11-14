My 40 Photos Of Serbia

by

Hi! I am a street photographer from Prokuplje, Serbia. In this post, you can see some of the photos that I took in 2019. The photos are not just from Prokuplje. You can see some photos of Niš, Belgrade, Leskovac, and mountains like Stara Planina, Vlasina lake.

More info: milosmiladinovic.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#2

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#3

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#4

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#5

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#6

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#7

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#8

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#9

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#10

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#11

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#12

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#13

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#14

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#15

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#16

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#17

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#18

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#19

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#20

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#21

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#22

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#23

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#24

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#25

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#26

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#27

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#28

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#29

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#30

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#31

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#32

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#33

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#34

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#35

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#36

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#37

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#38

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#39

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

#40

My 40 Photos Of Serbia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Will Mickey Have a Role on Shameless Season 10?
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2019
Incredibly Powerful Microburst Storm Photographed Above Phoenix
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dave season 2 interesting moments
The Top Five Moments In FXX’s Dave Season 1
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2021
Everything We Know About the IT Prequel Series Welcome to Derry
3 min read
May, 10, 2023
Shocking Pics Show The Dangerous Side Of Sugar
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Take Pictures Of Food As If They Were Pop Design Objects
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.