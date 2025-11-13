15 Honest Comics About Spending The Holidays Together With Your Family

Nick Galifianakis is the cartoonist for Carolyn Hax’s syndicated advice column that has been running in the Washington Post (and 200 other papers) for over twenty years.
His observations on life, love, relationships and pet companionship send the message: if we can’t laugh at ourselves, Galifianakis will do it for us!
More info: Instagram
#1 The Gift Grab
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#2 Grandma!
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#3 Make Room For Me!
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#4 Surviving The Holidays
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#5 Is It Safe To Come Out Yet?
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#6 Behind Every Christmas Icon
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#7 Trimming The Tree… And The Gifts
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#8 Passive Aggressive Much?
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#9 If Holidays Were Amusement Parks…
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#10 Family + Gatherings
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#11 The Hostess With The Most-Est
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#12 Great Expectations
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#13 Business Of The Year
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#14 The Line Starts Behind Me
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
#15 “Tis The Season Of Stress And Disappointment”
Image source: Nick Galifianakis
