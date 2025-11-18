Be Prepared, Not Scared: 18 Items To Stash For Any Emergency

Sure, we all hope that disaster never strikes. But let’s be real, sometimes life throws us a curveball (or a hurricane, or a power outage… you get the idea). Instead of panicking when the unexpected happens, wouldn’t it be nice to be the one calmly pulling out a fully-stocked emergency kit, like a survival superhero?
We’re here to help you channel your inner preparedness pro with 18 absolute must-haves for your emergency kit. From the practical to the “oh-thank-goodness-we-have-that” items, these essentials will help you weather any storm (literal or figurative) with confidence.
#1 These 96 Emergency Food Tabs Might Not Taste Like Grandma’s Cooking, But They’ll Keep You Alive When It Matters Most
Review: “These are wonderful to always have on hand! I have some in my bug out bag in case of an emergency but I always find myself rummaging for one every now and then because of the amazing nutrition they carry!” – Katelyn
Image source: amazon.com, Dan+Kristen
#2 Apocalypse? Nah. Just A Power Outage. But With This Power-Bank-Solar-Charger, You’ll Be The Most Prepared Person On The Block
Review: “Got this for camping & emergencies. I’ve used it to fast charge my iphone 3X & my tablet before it ran out of charge. And now I ‘m thinking about get another one to keep in the car. Can not go wrong with this power bank.” – Xman.
Image source: amazon.com, Daniel Loveless
#3 This Firebiner Is The Ultimate Pocket-Sized Survival Buddy – It’ll Help You Build A Fire, Open A Bottle, And Even Escape A Zombie Apocalypse
Review: “I bought this for my fiance for our six year anniversary gift (because it’s made of iron) and he loves it. He loves practical gifts and this just fits every mark. The sparking feature for this is so cool, it’s instant too. It’s super lightweight and comes with so many helpful add one to the fire starter.” – Ashlyn Tuckey
Image source: amazon.com, Deanna
#4 Rain Or Shine, Wind Or Snow, This Permanent Match Set Will Light Your Way
Review: “Great product to carry around for emergency situations. Especially like that you get a 5 pack for the price with extra wicks! They work perfectly and seal tightly, so no leaks. 10/10 would recommend.” – justin
Image source: amazon.com, Steven
#5 Forget Canned Beans And Instant Ramen, This 15,000 Non-Gmo Heirloom Vegetable Seeds Kit Will Have You Feasting Like Royalty, Even In The Event Of A Zombie Apocalypse
Review: “I bought this seed kit to put in my emergency bag, it has everything I need in case of a disaster to get food growing. Haven’t used any seeds yet, but it looks straight forward and with the proper soil and nutrient, germination and growth should be a breeze.” – Joshua Jio
Image source: amazon.com, Just Trying To Get By
#6 Dust Storm? Wildfire Smoke? Zombie Apocalypse? This 3m Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator Is Your Trusty Sidekick For Any Unexpected Adventure
Review: “Fits my face well. And when paired with the 3m filter system it does an excellent job of protecting me from fiberglass resin fumes and sanding dust. Don’t skimp on PPE buy the best. Your lungs will thank you.” – Michael P.
Image source: amazon.com, Maryannk
#7 Don’t Let A Little Blood Stop Your Adventure! Pack This Bleedstop First Aid Powder And Keep On Exploring
Review: “I’ve never dealt with a wound product like this, but I kind of love it! Five stars indeed. I used it once, on a wound in a place I don’t care to reveal. It kind of clumped up, dried, and no more blood. None! After a week or more of small amounts of blood every time I checked. I am actually impressed, and that’s hard to make me be. Highly recommended.” – B. Adams
Image source: amazon.com, S Thompson
#8 Don’t Let The Cold Weather Catch You Unprepared. These Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets Will Keep You Cozy And Comfortable, Even When The Temperature Drops Way Down
Review: “Great product, super light weight, easy to tuck in backpack, glove compartment, pocket, etc I love that there were color options and I debated whether to get the metallic like you normally see but couldn’t resist the red in case of emergency. Turns out it is silver on the other side and best of both worlds. In addition, I got a bonus blanket which was a sweet surprise! Highly recommend!” – Becca Morrow
Image source: amazon.com, Spoken Truth
#9 Forget Flimsy First-Aid Manuals, This Disaster Deck Is The Ultimate Survival Tool For Any Emergency. It’s So Compact, You Can Even Take It Camping!
Review: “Pocket size resource a must have for travelers! The disaster deck allows me to travel with ease. Being prepared makes travel just a bit less stressful.” – stephanie j
Image source: amazon.com
#10 This Prepared Hero Emergency Fire Blanket Isn’t Just A Safety Essential, It’s An Effective Way To Say, “I’m Ready For Anything, Even A Spontaneous Barbecue Gone Wrong.
Review: “I purchased this blanket on Nov 30. Little did I know, 4 weeks later, I would need it. I was grilling (outside fortunately) and encountered a raging grease fire. I would not have been able to control the fire. I threw the blanket over the grill and it contained the fire and put it out. Unfortunately, my chicken didn’t make out too well. I can’t recommend this product enough.” – K-Flash
Image source: amazon.com, CHERYL BROCK
#11 When The Power’s Out And The Hunger Pangs Hit, This Dual Fuel Stove Will Be Your Culinary Knight In Shining Armor
Review: “This Propane/Butane Stove is a must-have for camping and emergency preparedness. It’s incredibly convenient with the dual fuel option and the included carrying case. I’ve used it on multiple trips, and it never disappoints. Definitely deserving of a 5-star rating!” – Parker
Image source: amazon.com, nabil boughenna
#12 When Mother Nature Throws A Tantrum, Stay Dry And Cozy With This Emergency Rain Poncho With Mylar Blanket Liner – Because Even A Survivalist Deserves A Little Comfort
Review: “I love the compact size. Perfect for having on hand in an emergency or for travel.
Superior customer service. Arrived two days earlier than expected.
I am thinking about buying more for gifting. They are light weight, comfortable and worth the money!” – Janice Wolford
Image source: amazon.com, Alittle Insayne
#13 Don’t Let A Thirst For Adventure Leave You High And Dry! This Lifestraw Personal Water Filter Ensures You’ll Always Have A Clean Sip
Review: “I like the life straw to keep in my day pack in case of emergencies, They are light weight and dont take up much room in the pack. I also keep one in my bug out bag access to clean water is a must have in any emergency.” – Richard Hamilton
Image source: amazon.com, Courtney
#14 When The Power’s Out, These Energizer Batteries Will Be Your Lifeline – Keeping Your Flashlight Shining And Your Radio Playing Those Sweet, Sweet Tunes
Review: “The price was right especially for name brand and the amount you get. Energizer seems to last longer than other batteries I’ve bought. I had to hide them from my kids lol or they’d be gone in a week! I also liked the way it was packaged. Inside the box are separate boxes with 4 batteries in each box. You can take them in your purse just in case. Good buy!” – Jen
Image source: amazon.com, that guy
#15 Don’t Let Hunger Be Your Downfall In An Emergency. Stock Up On These Emergency Meal Entrées And Stay Fueled For Whatever Life Throws Your Way
Review: “These emergency meals are perfect for our hurricane prep stash. There is a wide variety of entrees that are incredibly simple to prepare with boiled water. I tested out the rice and it was delicious! The tub is easy to transport and keeps the food safe until it may be needed.” – J Bevy
Image source: amazon.com, KIRK J SANDERS
#16 Don’t Let A Power Outage Leave You In The Dark (Literally)! This Fospower Emergency Weather Radio Is Your Lifeline To Critical Information When The Lights Go Out
Review: “We have been having severe storms, so I bought this compact emergency weather radio. It is perfect for leaving on or in a nightstand, and it has a light, the radio with AM/FM/NOAA and two inputs for charging a telephone and one other device. It is powered by triple A batteries or by using the hand crank. I have already used it and find it perfect for my needs.” – Mary Hoffman
Image source: amazon.com, Julie
#17 Don’t Get Left In The Dark! These Emergency Glow Sticks Will Guide You Through Any Power Outage Like A Beacon Of Hope
Review: “Using these for emergencies during camping trips. When I received it, immediately, I opened, snapped, a shook the wand. Turned off lights , went into my closet…very brite, I can see everything. Instructions or the box or somewhere says that they last for 12 hrs, this was strong for 15 hrs…Definitely a go!!” – L. Staley
Image source: amazon.com, Alabama Arkansas
#18 When Cell Service Goes Down, These Walkie Talkies Will Keep You Connected And Ready To Channel Your Inner Bear Grylls
Review: “I love my walkie-talkies they are light weight and easy to use. I brought as part of my emergency prepardness for my family. I created it a rescue bag with all types of emergency supplies in it and theses walkie-talkies are perfect for our use.” – Chandra Johnson
Image source: amazon.com, Lauren
