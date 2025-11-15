30 People Share One Thing They Wish They Had Known Earlier In Their Lives

Often, I intuitively know something but realize it only after someone says it out loud. If it’s a movie insight, then there’s no big deal. But if we’re talking about an important life lesson, I sure as heck would’ve liked figuring it out by myself earlier rather than later.
So when I saw this post on r/AskReddit by u/PeakABoo_IFKU, I knew I was in for a treat. The Redditor asked: “What is the best advice you can give someone?” And after scrolling through some 2,000 comments, I think you’d like to see the best ones as well. From taking care of your body to working on your mind, continue scrolling and check them out!
#1
Imagine all the time that you spend worrying about your embarrassing moments. Now understand that almost everyone else does the same. Nobody is thinking about your embarrassing things. Just their own. I find this idea freeing.
Image source: mustardisntsoup, Evelina Zhu
#2
Be careful who you have kids with.
Image source: ekquizit
#3
Get a covid vaccination.
Image source: dorisfrench, Karolina Grabowska
#4
Don’t listen to random strangers on the internet
Image source: Leading-Some, Andrea Piacquadio
#5
Expect nothing, and appreciate everything.
Image source: Big_Monk_2592
#6
You are only responsible for yourself . You cannot and should not try to control others even if you think you’re being charitable. Similarly don’t let other people control your emotions.
Image source: creepercrusher, Nathan Cowley
#7
Document everything. A lot of people have bad intentions and are looking to screw you over for their personal gain. Having things documented and on paper will prevent them from taking advantage of you.
Image source: Witty_Goose_7724, RODNAE
#8
Just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean it’s inherently bad. Don’t s**t on someone because they find joy in something you don’t.
I’m referring to things like movies, music, art, food, etc.
Image source: turtles_go_mrph
#9
It’s okay to not be okay
Image source: Dolios6757, Yan Krukov
#10
Don’t be so hard on yourself, sometimes life gets complicated, is not your fault, just do your very best in every situation, and let things go as they should
Image source: jommong, Sofia Alejandra
#11
Drink water
#12
Learn skills to make yourself as self sufficient as possible.
Image source: JSwerve19, Wallace Chuck
#13
Never put anyone on a pedestal, they will have no choice but to look down on you.
Image source: FoeNetics, Yan Krukov
#14
If someone really loves you they won’t intentionally hurt you.
Image source: Lalalaliena, Ketut Subiyanto
#15
You are only young once, but you can be immature forever.
Image source: Jasole37, Helena Lopes
#16
Try it. Whatever it is you are debating, as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone, and isn’t illegal, try it.
Not trying it is going to weigh on you far more than any minor embarrassment you may get from trying it.
Image source: Correct-Champion-488, cottonbro
#17
Take responsibility for your actions.
Image source: riffraffgames, Anastasia Shuraeva
#18
Is there anything you can do about it?
No?
Then don’t worry about it.
Image source: jstange1, Andrea Piacquadio
#19
Never lose sight of the parts of life you’re absolutely clear about. The truest part of ourselves is found inside that clarity.
Also, never ever ever be afraid to start over. You will NOT be starting from scratch, you will be starting from experience.
Image source: cherrytreeguy, Andrea Piacquadio
#20
Treat yourself as if you’re someone you’re trying to help
Image source: Thrillls
#21
Don’t go to college UNLESS you are REALLY READY to do so.
Image source: Economy_Candidate299, cottonbro
#22
There’s only one person in the world that can possibly act in your best interests in every situation: yourself.
Image source: Oranje_Treez
#23
Take care of your teeth and body when you are young.
47 year old dude with bad knees from playing sports.
Image source: Recent_Mirror
#24
Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you react to it
Image source: JPJP_, Andrea Piacquadio
#25
Not sure where i got this from but: If you were able to believe in Santa for 10 years or more, you can definitely believe in yourself for 10 minutes.
Image source: Otziyi
#26
Be kind to yourself! We are often our worst enemies.
Image source: suddenattackdude
#27
At a minimum, at least be honest with yourself. At least be true to who you are. And if you don’t know, figure that out.
Image source: Check_lt
#28
Don’t stay up late doing something that you would not wake up early for.
Image source: GoTeamScotch/, Dziana Hasanbekava
#29
Meditate. Try. Every morning. It has freed me from some of the dark side effects of my mental illness.
Also, establish a great morning routine and night routine and stick to it. Practice gratitude every day.
Let go of resentment and hatred you have for others. No matter what they’ve done. Forgive. Forgive. Forgive. Forgive does not mean you tolerate what they’ve done or that what they did was okay- but it is meant to free YOU. So you can move forward and reclaim the power you feel you’ve lost. You can be compassionately wrathful and stand up for what’s right without hate in your heart. Hate only hurts you in the end.
Ie. My brother was murdered- but I have never hated the man that killed him. I don’t have to live with that resentment in my life
Image source: minkmar
#30
Take advantage of health insurance when you have it
Image source: rdsrds2120
