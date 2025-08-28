“We Lost Our Strongest Soldier”: 40 Hilarious Memes And Reactions To Taylor Swift’s Engagement

Like buttons across the world were on fire after Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.
In the middle of a fairytale setting, the NFL star was down on one knee and popped the question at his $6 million mansion estate in Leawood, Kansas. Photos from their engagement shoot captured him gazing into the pop star’s eyes with a ring box in his hand.
Travis’ father Ed Kelce spilled the details about the proposal and said the pop icon was getting “antsy” with the wait. He also said the couple had been engaged for a couple of weeks.
Nevertheless, the announcement on August 26 was enough to turn a casual Tuesday into meme-filled pandemonium online.
Image credits: taylorswift/killatrav
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple said in their August 26 announcement.
Ed said his son popped the question “maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago.”
He told local outlet ABC News 5 Cleveland that his son proposed in a garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. But Page Six confirmed that he proposed in the backyard of his Leawood mansion.
Travis “was going to put it off till this week,” Ed said. “I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”
“And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,” he continued.
Image credits: News 5 Cleveland
The father said Travis had been planning the proposal for months and “made a nice little floral garden around a gazebo” for it.
“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ … they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful,” Ed told the outlet.
“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great,” he added.
Pictures from the dreamy engagement shoot included snaps of the bride-to-be’s engagement ring.
Travis was involved in the designing process with jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, which houses luxury designs retailing upwards of $33,600.
Image credits: taylorswift/killatrav
Several jewelers have estimated the price of the sparkler, with designer George Khalife saying the number would be between $3.5 and $5 million, according to People.
Angelic Diamonds’ Neil Dutta estimated the value to be between $1.3 and $1.5 million, while Jared Jewelers’ VP of Merchandising Ann Grimmett believed it would be between $125,000 and $175,000.
The couple’s milestone announcement came about two years after they first sparked dating rumors in 2023.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about making their love last forever just days before their engagement was announced.
Although his parents Donna and Ed stayed married for the sake of their kids and only divorced when Travis was in college, he said he watched his friends’ parents keep the romance alive for years.
“A lot of friends I grew up with shared that,” he told GQ earlier this month. “The handful of my friends whose parents are still together and still thriving—those are situations I would love to have. Not that I think my parents dealt with it the wrong way or anything like that.”
Image credits: New Heights
“It’s more so, if we’re gonna start this and do it, why not try and do it to last forever? Not just in a ‘It’s just for the kids’ aspect,” he added.
In the same interview, he spoke about how he and Taylor are “just regular people” when they’re behind closed doors.
“When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love,” he said. “It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”
He described himself and the singer as two fun-loving people, who “have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are.”
Image credits: taylorswift/killatrav
“We fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with,” he said.
Travis gushed about the chart-topping singer sharing certain similarities with his mother.
“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” he told the outlet. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what.”
He also said his girlfriend and his mother share the same work ethic.
“I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself,” he added.
Following the announcement, the internet spiraled into meme-filled chaos. And here are some of the best ones that made netizens laugh and send their best wishes to the couple.
#1
Image source: enchantedjess13
#2
Image source: xtorturedchloe
#3
Image source: loveinthebrain
#4
Image source: sbstryker
#5
Image source: luxurytrash_
#6
Image source: moonlithoax
#7
Image source: milfpatrol123
#8
Image source: betchesluvthis
#9
Image source: LiZaOutlives
#10
Image source: sicksadchris
#11 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s hometown X pages react to their engagement
Image source: cityreadingpa
#12 Taylor’s lawyers printing out the prenup…
#13
Image source: goldrushreid
#14
Image source: SourPatchKids
#15
#16
Image source: PaidDegen
#17
Image source: ditzkoff
#18
Image source: swifferwins
#19
Image source: swiftslorelai
#20
Image source: emilymahonn
#21 How do i explain to my nervous system that i’m not being held at gunpoint and it’s just Taylor Swift announced her engagement?
#22
Image source: EmpireStateBldg
#23
Image source: Foutanienne
#24
#25
Image source: rubywdc
#26
Image source: carolinekwan
#27
Image source: hannahcroteau
#28
Image source: iHeartRadio
#29
Image source: svershbow
#30
Image source: tannertan36
#31 Blake Lively preparing a care package to send to Taylor and Travis, hoping to still secure a spot in the wedding party:
#32 Actual footage of me and my bestie seeing Taylor and Travis getting engaged
#33
Image source: heart1stfearles
#34 “Your English teacher and your Gym teacher getting married”
#35
Image source: emma_chapple
#36
#37 Travis trying to say his vows:
#38 The concept of Taylor Swift just casually announcing her engagement at 1 pm on a Tuesday
#39
Image source: exoscmdump
#40
Image source: skooookum
