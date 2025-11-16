50 Best HBO TV Shows That Will Keep You Hooked For Hours

Previously, here at Bored Panda, we have compiled lists of the best Netflix original series, TV shows on Amazon Prime, and the best shows on Hulu. However, there is one more streaming platform that has been releasing absolute bangers lately, and that is HBO. So whether you’ve gotten a subscription to binge-watch Game of Thrones or Euphoria, today we’ve prepped more HBO TV shows that will tickle your pickle. And no, not in a sexual way, you naughty.
HBO has been baking good shows like crazy recently, with many ranking high on IMDB. Blame it on Game of Thrones or The Sopranos, but the platform has grown immensely and taken the world by storm. Whether Netflix is still the top dog among streaming services is very much in question. Nonetheless, we are not here to argue about which streaming service is the best and worth your money. So let’s suppose you already have your monthly subscription. If so, we’ve prepared a lengthy list of the top HBO shows to get the most out of the platform. And your money, of course.
Although on our list, the very top-ranked shows on HBO are either completed or canceled, there are also plenty of new HBO shows that made it to the list despite being relatively fresh. And who knows, perhaps these young HBO shows will overstep the now-classics and best of the best in a few years? The future will tell! Let us assure you that it’s very likely that you won’t regret watching any of the HBO shows we’ve compiled below. Check out our selection of the best HBO shows to watch by scrolling down! P.S. To help you choose, we’ve given brief descriptions of the top 10. P.P.S. You are very welcome.
What is your favorite HBO show? Do you agree with our choice? Comment below and let us know!
#1 Chernobyl
2019 | HBO (US); Sky Atlantic (UK) | Seasons: 1
This compelling five-part miniseries follows the disaster from the moment of the early-morning explosion through the pandemonium and loss of life in the coming days, weeks, and months. It tells the intense and visceral account of the deadliest man-made accident in history. It depicts the science and events underlying the explosion and the failures that caused it to occur in the first place. Additionally, it’s a character-driven drama with a constant emphasis on the human cost. When watching Chernobyl, you’ll need to remind yourself to relax your shoulders and loosen up your jaw, because it portrays the actual agony that hundreds of people went through on that terrible April 1986 morning, and in the years that followed. Chernobyl is more horrifying than most horror films. More than three decades later, the nation, Europe, and the rest of humanity are still plagued by this catastrophe. And the entire show is infused with that enveloping fear. It’s challenging to watch, but it is unquestionably a must-see.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 The Sopranos
1999 – 2007 | HBO | Seasons: 6
The series, primarily set in New Jersey and New York City, centers on Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano, who lives in North Jersey and seeks to strike a balance between his family life and his position as head of the Soprano family. One of the interesting points about this series is that it asserts that there aren’t any “good” or “evil” characters. People act in a way that they believe is best for the family. Another great aspect is that with The Sopranos, you never really know what to expect. Although the show is remarkable in its own merit, it also helped to provide the foundation for virtually all subsequent masterpieces, including HBO series like Game of Thrones, The Wire, Rome, and others. If you (for unlikely reasons) haven’t seen it yet, it’s a must-watch and our top recommendation!
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Boardwalk Empire
2010 – 2014 | HBO | Seasons: 5
At the dawn of Prohibition, Atlantic City was a place where the rules didn’t apply. And the town’s treasurer, Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, a politician and a mobster in equal measure, is the one who controls everything, both legitimately and illegally. Together with his brother Elias, the sheriff of Atlantic City, a group of ward bosses, and several rough individuals from the area, Nucky establishes a reputation as the go-to person for illicit booze. He conducts business successfully with all of the leading gangsters, including Al Capone, Lucky Luciano, and “Big Jim” Colosimo, up until a former protege takes matters into his own hands and puts the Feds on Nucky’s trail. Of course, there is violence, nudity, and other mature content. However, how else could you portray that period or someone like Al Capone? Therefore, if you are receptive to the above and accept that kind of cinema and storytelling, you will have a great time. Raise a glass to this, toast it, and enjoy it while it lasts.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Game Of Thrones
2011 – 2019 | HBO | Seasons: 8
Perhaps there’s hardly a single person who hasn’t heard of the GOT franchise. Although the finale received a lot of (deserved) hate, it doesn’t change the fact that this is a phenomenal series done right. So perhaps skip the final season and come up with your own ending? Or watch season 8 at your own risk. Nonetheless, this show will definitely go down in history as one of the best shows ever made for TV. Ever. The quality of it is spectacular. The environment is breathtaking, and the sets are incredibly evocative and aesthetically pleasing with great attention to detail. Also, the writing is of such a high caliber that the word “excellent” doesn’t do it justice. Besides that, the show is an excellent rendition of the books it was adapted from, although it’s important to mention that as the show became more popular, it started straying away from the book. Nonetheless, it’s a rare TV series that respects and pays homage to its original source material. Overall, ignore the finale; Game Of Thrones is genuinely remarkable and deserving of being dubbed a modern classic in cinema.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 The Wire
2002 – 2008 | HBO | Seasons: 5
There are good guys and bad guys in the city of Baltimore. Sometimes, more than just a badge is required to distinguish them. The Wire follows a team of cops and the criminals they are chasing. This intensely realistic and completely unvarnished drama series depicts the whims of crime, law enforcement, politics, education, and media. This isn’t just entertainment, despite how engaging it is; this is art, plain and simple. In reality, The Wire is about the life and spirit of an entire city, although, on the surface, it appears to be a show about crime. The screenplay, the direction, the incredible performances by the fantastic cast, the music, the camera work, and the realism are just excellent. If you appreciate intelligent television, we can only imagine how much fun it will be for you to watch this for the first time.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Band Of Brothers
2001 | HBO | Seasons: 1
The miniseries, based on Stephen Ambrose’s novel Band of Brothers, follows the men of Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division. They were ordinary individuals caught up in the deadliest war in human history. This historic ten-part miniseries details the outstanding accomplishments of these American paratroopers whose World War II feats are both unbelievable and, unfortunately, very real. The fact that the troops are regular people put in terrible situations demonstrates how each one is capable (or not) of handling the very horrific circumstances. The special effects are breathtaking, and the battle scenes are compelling and realistic. The show also doesn’t waver in revealing how war affects people. Do not pass up the opportunity to view this masterpiece. But beware, once you start, it’s difficult to stop. Arguably, one of the best WWII films or television shows currently available.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Deadwood
2004 – 2006 | HBO | Seasons: 3
The setting is 1876. The richest gold strike in American history brought a horde of restless outcasts to an outlaw community in the South Dakota Black Hills. The town of Deadwood was a magnet for all fortune seekers: gold diggers, whores, criminals, and people who were merely trying to make a better life. However, Deadwood is “A hell of a place to make your fortune.” It’s a place where no law and no order exists. This is your series if you want to live up close and personal in the authentic Ol’ West. No television program or motion picture has ever come close to accurately portraying what life must have been like in those lawless, young villages that sprang up almost overnight wherever gold was discovered. Deadwood has a strong and stirring quality. It’s an intense drama with enduring characters that is also dark and brutal. You better not miss it if Westerns are your thing.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Rome
2005 – 2007 | HBO (US); BBC Two (UK); Rai 2 (IT) | Seasons: 2
Rome is a realistic portrayal of the lives of famous and ordinary Romans set in the closing days of the Roman Republic. While surrounded by historical personalities like Gaius Julius Caesar, Mark Antony, Gaius Octavian, and Cleopatra, they experience war, political intrigue, assassinations, family tragedies, and more. Even though there were only two seasons of the show before it was canceled, each one is truly remarkable. The main plot revolves around historical legends: Mark Antony in season two and Julius Caesar and his cohorts in season one. Parallel with the main narrative, we can also see the lives of the minor characters, troops, and families involved in the political climate of the time. Who needs fiction when you have a history so compelling? Whether interested in Roman history or not, this show will grab your attention from the very first scenes.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Six Feet Under
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Westworld
2016 – | HBO | Seasons: 4
The TV series Westwood was inspired by the 1873 film of the same name, written and directed by Michael Crichton. The movie depicted a futuristic amusement park with a Wild West theme populated by androids that go haywire and start murdering the people who go there. Westwood has taken the original premise and cleverly added levels of intricacy to its plot that reflect the state of humanity in the twenty-first century. This program is a sinister journey that explores the development of sin and the emergence of artificial consciousness. It explores a world where every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be satisfied. It is set at the nexus of the near future and the reimagined past. It’s a dance between empathy and apathy. The viewer is given a terribly stark glimpse of what man is capable of, and the depth is stunning.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 True Detective
2014 – 2019 | HBO | Seasons: 3
True Detective is a murder-mystery series where each season is distinct from the others with a different cast and location, even though all seasons are in the same fictional universe. In the first season, two detectives named Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) make contact while on a 17-year manhunt for a serial killer in Louisiana. To follow the two detectives’ search, the series uses numerous timelines that jump in time from 1995, when the initial investigation was started, through 2012, when it was reopened. We can’t recommend this show enough if you want well-written, character-driven stories that can take you to some dark places and aren’t put off by a slow pace. This is some great television.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Veep
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Succession
Image source: amazon.com
#14 The Leftovers
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Curb Your Enthusiasm
Image source: amazon.com
#16 I May Destroy You
Image source: amazon.com
#17 The Larry Sanders Show
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Watchmen
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Barry
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Treme
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Getting On
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Big Love
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Hacks
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Sex And The City
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Insecure
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Starstruck
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Mare Of Easttown
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Oz
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Big Little Lies
Image source: amazon.com
#30 The Righteous Gemstones
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Sharp Objects
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Looking
Image source: amazon.com
#33 The Deuce
Image source: amazon.com
#34 The Newsroom
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Image source: amazon.com
#36 The Nevers
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Scenes From A Marriage
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Mildred Pierce
Image source: amazon.com
#39 The White Lotus
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Enlightened
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Silicon Valley
Image source: amazon.com
#42 The Night Of
Image source: amazon.com
#43 The Undoing
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Olive Kitteridge
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Murder On Middle Beach
Image source: amazon.com
#46 The Vow
Image source: amazon.com
#47 The Lady And The Dale
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Extras
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Da Ali G Show
Image source: amazon.com
#50 The Chris Rock Show
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us