iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet’s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

by

Once a year, at the very beginning of autumn, the whole world – okay, a significant part of it, with bated breath, opens the coveted link to the broadcast, and queues of thousands outside Apple stores begin to nervously move. Millions of eyes watch as a respectable gray-haired gentleman comes out onto a beautiful minimalist stage with a huge screen… and says approximately the same words as a year ago. Only with different numbers.

Yes, you were absolutely right, Apple Event 2023 took place yesterday, where Tim Cook presented the iPhone 15 with the long-awaited USB-C connector, a new version of the Apple Watch and some more interesting things. A cult event, in general. And the world reacted to it with numerous memes and posts, so please feel free to watch the selection of the best ones collected by Bored Panda.

#1

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: Loki_Naidu_

#2

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: il0venostalgia

#3

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: mashable

#4

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: ase_jc

#5

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: imPatrickT

#6

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: Goodwill0007

#7

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: slvppy

#8

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: CryptoniarNft

#9

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: Madan_Chikna

#10

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: influencersmeme

#11

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: TayNixster

#12

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: MorningBrew

#13

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: pakalupapitow

#14

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: SwiggyInstamart

#15

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: ziddilaunda

#16

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: osachar

#17

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: martinrevtel

#18

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: sagarcasm

#19

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: sondesix

#20

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: windoge81

#21

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: swatic12

#22

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: Loki_Naidu_

#23

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: Wellutwt

#24

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: Its__nisha

#25

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: Oliver_Options

#26

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: MoneyballMemes

#27

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: BasicAppleGuy

#28

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: adamscochran

#29

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: paintmeonce

#30

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: LinusTech

#31

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: ooobhaishab

#32

iPhone 15 Was Just Unveiled And Here Are 32 Of The Internet&#8217;s Best Reactions To Apple Event 2023

Image source: AviSchiffmann

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Asks If It’s Wrong Of Him To Demand His Bald Sister Wears A Wig To His Engagement Party
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Mermaid Toast Is A Thing Now, And Instagram Is Seriously In Love With It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Has The Scranton Strangler From The Office Been Discovered?
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2021
This Syrian Refugee Boy’s Dream To Play Hockey Is Fulfilled By Neighbors And It’s The Most Canadian Thing Ever
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Grieving Man Used Experimental AI Site To ‘Chat’ With His Fiancée Nine Years After She Passed
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Angry Hotel Owner’s Response Refusing Influencer Free Accommodation Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.