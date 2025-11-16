I’ve Circled Iceland 3 Times, Here Are My 28 Favorite Pics That Capture Its Beauty

Two years ago I decided to finally take my driver’s license, and as a treat when it’d be all done, I would move to Iceland. This month, I’ve been living on this little island for one year now. Having previously visited and fallen completely in love with nature, I knew that it wouldn’t be possible to live here without a car.
So, after six months, I finally found the right fit and bought my first little four-wheel drive to explore this country properly. I’ve now circled Iceland three times, driven over 20 000 kilometers and experienced a whole lot of sightseeing. Throughout this period, I’ve come to discover that each side of this island is incredibly different, not only nature-wise but also weather-wise.
#1
Snæfellsnes. Finally met one of Iceland’s tiny foxes.
#2
Reykjavik (it’s a bike path, so no need to worry about him). This is the Icelandic spring.
#3
Gljúfrafoss. Hot water cave, a different view.
#4
Ytri Tunga. Definition of puppy dog eyes.
#5
Somewhere in the south. Considered a weed by some, but they’ll improve any photograph with their presence.
#6
2 of many Icelandic horses. Despite my dislike for the flies, they do look good on photo.
#7
Hraunfossar. A fraction of a gorgeous waterfall.
#8
Diamond beach. May not look like it, but this was an insane wave that managed to hit me all the way up to my waist.
#9
Snæfellsnes. Nighttime photography during the summer is my favorite time of the year here.
#10
Snæfellsnes. This little one was completely nonchalant to my presence, only focusing on finding food.
#11
Kirkjufell. You’ve not had the full tourist experience when visiting Snæfellsnes, unless you photograph this mountain from this exact angle.
#12
Vestrahorn. A different perspective of this very famous mountain.
#13
Hvitserkur. During my stay here, I’ve come across more seals than any other animal.
#14
Grjótagjá. Hot water cave.
#15
Skógafoss. The power of this waterfall is so impressive, that I had to clean the lens of my camera after every shot.
#16
Reykjavik. Taken at 2 am.
#17
Westfjords. The popular puffin.
#18
Goðafoss. Another one of my more preferred waterfalls.
#19
Gljúfrafoss. Sometimes unplanned models will complete your photo.
#20
Háifoss. Probably one of my favorite waterfalls, with an impressive drop of 122 meters.
#21
Seljalandsfoss. Visit this very famous waterfall at 00:57am to actually get a photo without people in it.
#22
Reynisfjara. Another angle of this black sand beach, though this time during sunrise at 11 am.
#23
Arnarstapi. Probably one of the most photographed houses in Iceland.
#24
Strokkur. Smaller eruption.
#25
Jökulsárlón. Incredible glacier lagoon filled with ice and seals.
#26
Reynisfjara. Black sand beach colored back to a regular beach during sunset.
#27
Stuðlagil. They couldn’t have chosen a much better spot than this.
#28
Vestrahorn. The perk of the high winds here is the quick removal of clouds when they are unwanted.
