I’ve Circled Iceland 3 Times, Here Are My 28 Favorite Pics That Capture Its Beauty

by

Two years ago I decided to finally take my driver’s license, and as a treat when it’d be all done, I would move to Iceland. This month, I’ve been living on this little island for one year now. Having previously visited and fallen completely in love with nature, I knew that it wouldn’t be possible to live here without a car.

So, after six months, I finally found the right fit and bought my first little four-wheel drive to explore this country properly. I’ve now circled Iceland three times, driven over 20 000 kilometers and experienced a whole lot of sightseeing. Throughout this period, I’ve come to discover that each side of this island is incredibly different, not only nature-wise but also weather-wise.

More info: Instagram

#1

Snæfellsnes. Finally met one of Iceland’s tiny foxes.

#2

Reykjavik (it’s a bike path, so no need to worry about him). This is the Icelandic spring.

#3

Gljúfrafoss. Hot water cave, a different view.

#4

Ytri Tunga. Definition of puppy dog eyes.

#5

Somewhere in the south. Considered a weed by some, but they’ll improve any photograph with their presence.

#6

2 of many Icelandic horses. Despite my dislike for the flies, they do look good on photo.

#7

Hraunfossar. A fraction of a gorgeous waterfall.

#8

Diamond beach. May not look like it, but this was an insane wave that managed to hit me all the way up to my waist.

#9

Snæfellsnes. Nighttime photography during the summer is my favorite time of the year here.

#10

Snæfellsnes. This little one was completely nonchalant to my presence, only focusing on finding food.

#11

Kirkjufell. You’ve not had the full tourist experience when visiting Snæfellsnes, unless you photograph this mountain from this exact angle.

#12

Vestrahorn. A different perspective of this very famous mountain.

#13

Hvitserkur. During my stay here, I’ve come across more seals than any other animal.

#14

Grjótagjá. Hot water cave.

#15

Skógafoss. The power of this waterfall is so impressive, that I had to clean the lens of my camera after every shot.

#16

Reykjavik. Taken at 2 am.

#17

Westfjords. The popular puffin.

#18

Goðafoss. Another one of my more preferred waterfalls.

#19

Gljúfrafoss. Sometimes unplanned models will complete your photo.

#20

Háifoss. Probably one of my favorite waterfalls, with an impressive drop of 122 meters.

#21

Seljalandsfoss. Visit this very famous waterfall at 00:57am to actually get a photo without people in it.

#22

Reynisfjara. Another angle of this black sand beach, though this time during sunrise at 11 am.

#23

Arnarstapi. Probably one of the most photographed houses in Iceland.

#24

Strokkur. Smaller eruption.

#25

Jökulsárlón. Incredible glacier lagoon filled with ice and seals.

#26

Reynisfjara. Black sand beach colored back to a regular beach during sunset.

#27

Stuðlagil. They couldn’t have chosen a much better spot than this.

#28

Vestrahorn. The perk of the high winds here is the quick removal of clouds when they are unwanted.

