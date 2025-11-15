Artist Carves Incredible Food Sculptures Inspired By Pop Culture, Horror, Fantasy, And More (35 Pics)

One of the most exciting parts of Halloween is all the creepy decorations carved from a pumpkin that we are eager to make and show off. But for some people, Halloween is every day of the year. They say anything can be art, so Italian artist Valeriano Fatica chose food as his medium. In his talented hands, watermelons, pumpkins, potatoes, carrots, avocados, cheese, truffles, and even tiny coffee beans turn into incredibly detailed sculptures that look just too good to eat. We’ve previously shared some of his most fascinating sculptures of the Night King from Game of Thrones and a terrifying dragon carved out from a watermelon, but needless to say, there is nothing Fatica can’t sculpt.

Fatica spends hours playing with food and we’ve collected his best works. I hope you are hungry, because on today’s menu, you’ll get a delicious watermelon Gollum, a cheesy Jesus, an avocado Pikachu, a potato Cthulhu, a pumpkin Joker, a coffee bean Hulk, and many more. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and pick up your jaw after you finish!

More info: Instagram | Etsy | Facebook | valerianofatica.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1 Coffee Bean Thanos

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#2 Turtle – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#3 Dragon – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#4 Pikachu – Avocado

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#5 Gollum – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#6 Dog – Pumpkin Carving

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#7 Chansey – Avocado

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#8 Night King – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#9 Drogon – Parmesan

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#10 Joker – Pumpkin Sculpture

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#11 Monkey – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#12 Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#13 Rabbit – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#14 The Mount Rushmore, 1,5 Kg Truffle Carving

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#15 Venom – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#16 Snorlax – Avocado

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#17 Anger – Carrot

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#18 Groot – Coffee Bean

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#19 Pumpkin

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#20 Minion – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#21 Jesus Christ – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#22 Watermelon Eye

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#23 Tyrion Lannister – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#24 Cthulhu Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#25 Eating Beauty – Parmesan Wheel

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#26 Santa Claus – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#27 The Orange Walker – Pumpkin

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#28 Cheese Sculpture

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#29 6 Watermelons Fusion

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#30 Iron Man – Coffee Bean

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#31 Cthulhu – Potato

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#32 Dracula – Cheese

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#33 Dragon – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#34 Perfect Cell – Watermelon

Image source: ValerianoFatica

#35 Attack On Watermelon Titan

Image source: ValerianoFatica

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
