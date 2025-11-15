Artist Carves Incredible Food Sculptures Inspired By Pop Culture, Horror, Fantasy, And More (35 Pics)

One of the most exciting parts of Halloween is all the creepy decorations carved from a pumpkin that we are eager to make and show off. But for some people, Halloween is every day of the year. They say anything can be art, so Italian artist Valeriano Fatica chose food as his medium. In his talented hands, watermelons, pumpkins, potatoes, carrots, avocados, cheese, truffles, and even tiny coffee beans turn into incredibly detailed sculptures that look just too good to eat. We’ve previously shared some of his most fascinating sculptures of the Night King from Game of Thrones and a terrifying dragon carved out from a watermelon, but needless to say, there is nothing Fatica can’t sculpt.
Fatica spends hours playing with food and we’ve collected his best works. I hope you are hungry, because on today’s menu, you’ll get a delicious watermelon Gollum, a cheesy Jesus, an avocado Pikachu, a potato Cthulhu, a pumpkin Joker, a coffee bean Hulk, and many more. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and pick up your jaw after you finish!
#1 Coffee Bean Thanos
#2 Turtle – Watermelon
#3 Dragon – Watermelon
#4 Pikachu – Avocado
#5 Gollum – Watermelon
#6 Dog – Pumpkin Carving
#7 Chansey – Avocado
#8 Night King – Watermelon
#9 Drogon – Parmesan
#10 Joker – Pumpkin Sculpture
#11 Monkey – Watermelon
#12 Watermelon
#13 Rabbit – Watermelon
#14 The Mount Rushmore, 1,5 Kg Truffle Carving
#15 Venom – Watermelon
#16 Snorlax – Avocado
#17 Anger – Carrot
#18 Groot – Coffee Bean
#19 Pumpkin
#20 Minion – Watermelon
#21 Jesus Christ – Watermelon
#22 Watermelon Eye
#23 Tyrion Lannister – Watermelon
#24 Cthulhu Watermelon
#25 Eating Beauty – Parmesan Wheel
#26 Santa Claus – Watermelon
#27 The Orange Walker – Pumpkin
#28 Cheese Sculpture
#29 6 Watermelons Fusion
#30 Iron Man – Coffee Bean
#31 Cthulhu – Potato
#32 Dracula – Cheese
#33 Dragon – Watermelon
#34 Perfect Cell – Watermelon
#35 Attack On Watermelon Titan
