23 Boo-Tiful Halloween Costumes For Kids

Navigating the Halloween costume aisle can seem just as daunting as navigating a haunted house, especially when you have little ones to outfit. But there’s no need for fear – we’ve got you covered! Dive into our curation of the 26 boo-tiful Halloween costumes for kids that guide you from the tiniest bumblebee onesies for your newbies to beloved franchise characters costumes for your older children.
Whether your little one wants to stomp around like an inflatable dinosaur or zip around as a Minecraft creeper, we have it all. Our picks cover an array of imaginative options, from animal themes to superheroes, from Transformers to Among Us spacemen – making your child’s Halloween ensemble a hit in any Halloween gathering. If your family is planning on a group Halloween venture, look no further. We have ideas that could unite your little ones in a themed display of Halloween spirit. This article is your key to unearthing Halloween costumes that are more treat than trick. Delve into this Halloween haven, where creativity meets fun, and ensure an unforgettable spooky season for your kids. Let’s unveil the magic!
#1 Superhero Capes And Masks Set: The Perfect Gift For Young Heroes
Review: “The quality is good, the fabric is good. The kids loved running through the house being superheroes! Great for grandparents to keep at their homes for visits and sleepovers” – S.L.S.
Image source: amazon.com, S.L.S.
#2 Fun World Incharacter Baby Monkey Costume: Fun Doubled With Snap Closure Flexibility
Review: “My son looked adorable in this costume! We got so many compliments. After Halloween, I kept the hat and the feet for him to wear through the winter. They were so cute and he looked so adorable people we didn’t even know stopped to comment on his cute “feet” or his hat. He actually seemed to enjoy wearing the costume as well. He’s my third kid and Halloween was always iffy when they were younger because when really little kids don’t like the costume (or it’s uncomfortable for them) it can make them miserable and ruin the evening. My son loved his monkey costume though. He didn’t want to take it off at the end of the night. He even kept the hat on throughout Trick-or-Treating which really surprised me. Make sure you have a safety pin for the tail – the velcro isn’t quite strong enough to hold it on all night. Even with that flaw, this costume was a win for me and my son. It also fit like I expected it to and it was very warm. Halloween around here is usually pretty cold but he actually got a bit sweaty in this costume. It kept him plenty warm while he trick or treated!” – Kimmi
Image source: amazon.com, Kimmi
#3 Michley Baby Animal Costume: Your Ticket To Cozy Fun
Review: “I bought the fox costume, and it is by far the cutest thing I have ever had my child ware! I bought it for halloween and tried it on him. Oh my goodness the pure cuteness level! it is crazy soft inside and out. fits large but that makes it even cuter!” – Katrina Macari
Image source: amazon.com, Katrina Macari
#4 Spooktacular Creations Riding A Unicorn Blow-Up Deluxe Set: Ride To Imagination With An Inflatable Costume
Review: “Very surprised how durable this costume turned out to be, I was not expecting it to be durable and told my daughter to be careful, but she wore it so much before Halloween and it was fine the evening of and she even fell a few times and it didn’t rip , also everyone loved the costume” – SD
Image source: amazon.com, SD
#5 TOLOCO Inflatable Alien Costume:get Ready For Lift-Off With An Inflatable Extraterrestrial Adventure
Review: “Little kids and adults alike will be confused and amused by this costume. For such a simple setup and low price, the illusion is REALLY convincing. At our local Fall Festival people were tapping their friends and pointing nearly the entire night. 3-5 year olds are TRANSFIXED by it. Amazing.” – Brad
Image source: amazon.com, Brad
#6 Noucher Kids Astronaut Costume: Perfect For Little Astronauts And Stealthy Imposters!
Review: “My son (obviously) wanted to be the red one, and later when my husband and I were looking at photos from the night it looked like we photoshopped his face onto the picture. Couldn’t stop laughing. The ‘helmet’ kept twisting so he was having to take it off during trick or treat. Our fault for not testing it out beforehand. Overall a good costume and a good price.” – Chickey
Image source: amazon.com, Chickey
#7 Disguise Baby Jack Jack Deluxe Infant Costume: A Spooktacular Jumpsuit And Headpiece Combo
Review: “This was great for our little guy. He even wore the mask for a little bit. The best thing about it was that it wasn’t cumbersome at all, so we just slipped it over his other clothes and headed out of the door.” – Rob M. Bielby
Image source: amazon.com, Rob M. Bielby
#8 Spooktacular Creations Ninja Costume: Unleash Your Inner Warrior
Review: “Ordered this for my grandson’s fifth birthday. He has been obsessed with ninjas and wants to dress up as one for Halloween. It is good quality for the money and is true to size. It has a removable belt that holds the plastic swords and the other foam gadgets that he is crazy about. I think that even though it will get a workout between now and trick or treat, it will hold up well.” – james b potter
Image source: amazon.com, james b potter
#9 Disney Baby Bodysuit With Hat: Quick Snap Closure, Lap Shoulders, And Playtime Perfection
Review: “Monsters Inc. is a family favorite and we needed a costume for our infant to attend Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween! This was perfect and stole the show! It was stretchy where needed (baby has chunky thighs, ha!), soft, and the cap actually fit his head correctly! We love this set!” – A. Ellis
Image source: amazon.com, A. Ellis
#10 Disguise Green Gekko Costume: Join The Pj Masks Team In Style
Review: “I know I’m posting this after Halloween but I still like to review things and there’s always next year, or costume parties….or dress up time. I had intended for my newly turned 2 year old to be something else but he saw his big brother in a Catboy costume and got super excited. His brother suggested he be Gecko and he started jumping around shouting “Gecko!”. So I bought him a second costume! He LOVED it from moment 1. We live in the North so it has to go over clothes for Trick or Treating. The fit was pretty spot on for him but he’s not large for his age at all. If your child is a larger 2 year old you might want to size up. It’s thin but the material makes it fairly warm still. The removable tail is a nice feature. We got SO many compliments on how cute our little guy looked in this though he kept tripping in it, I blame the mask. But he was having so much fun we didn’t take it off. The CUTEST part of this costume with a little guy is the tail wiggling back and forth as they walk/run. I actually took a video of just him from behind and everyone thought it was the best Halloween video they’d seen bc it was super cute and different from actually seeing the kids faces, haha. I plan on letting my boys play with their costumes as long as they fit in them, should be perfect on snow days if we are inside.” – Laura K.
Image source: amazon.com, Laura K.
#11 Disney Sally Costume: Step Into The Nightmare Before Christmas
Review: “My 9yrs and 75lbs wanted to be Sally for Halloween last year. I ordered her the size 10/12 thats also her everyday size. It fit great. It wasn’t to tight. The dress was good quality and it is still in good shape today 8mths later. It is also really easy to put on, it velcros in the back. I would def recommend it to anyone who wants to be Sally. Everyone knew exactly who she was. Which made my daughter happy. ” – Christy Werner
Image source: amazon.com, Christy Werner
#12 Steve Classic Minecraft Costume: Dive Into The Blocky World With Tunic And Mask
Review: “My grandson loved this costume multiple children stopped and said hi Steve I know exactly who he was and what character he was portraying the costume was made sturdy and you couldn’t go wrong with it one happy kiddo in my family” – Elizabeth Sapp
Image source: amazon.com, Elizabeth Sapp
#13 Rubie’s Kid’s Baby Shark Costume With Sound Chip: Under The Sea Adventure Fun Shark-Tastic Costume
Review: “My son absolutely loves this costume. It fit great and was easy to move in. Was nice and roomy to add extra clothing when it was cold trunk or treating. I didn’t even notice the sound clip so that was a cute bonus that my son loves. It holds its shape well. Very soft so no itchy head from the head part, so my toddler didn’t mind at all having it on his head. Great buy!” – HSheff
Image source: amazon.com, HSheff
#14 Joy Join Mermaid Princess Dress-Up: Costume Magic With Wig And Glittering Crown!
Review: “I bought this costume for my niece’s Christmas gift since she said Ariel is her favorite. She was absolutely thrilled and put it on immediately. She then sat down for dinner as “Ariel” and even fell asleep at the table still wearing her costume. Great quality!” – Kimberly Gaudet
Image source: amazon.com/, Kimberly Gaudet
#15 Dr. Seuss Thing 1 Tee: Classic Fit For Little Ones
Review: “My Grandkids Love their Dr. Suess Thing Shirts ! They wear them regularly . Purchased our Dr. Suess Thing Mom , Thing Grandma , Thing 1 , Thing 2 , Thing 3 & Thing 4 ! So it’s all about Our Family / Dr. Suess Family Things ! Lol !
Great fit ! Awesome Red Vivid Color ! Might Shrink over time in Dryer . So don’t over dry . Fun fashion !
But just to make sure I did order the Shirts , one size bigger than usual in case of Shrinking . Which worked out great .” – Maria
Image source: amazon.com, Maria
#16 Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk Deluxe:21-Piece Dress-Up Set For Enchanting Playtime
Review: “I purchased this set for my goddaughters birthday! She is three and absolutely loves it. I love the options and it comes with a good amount of items for her to play with for hours. It’s very easy to slip on and off and seems to be toddler proof!” – Daisy
Image source: amazon.com/, Daisy
#17 Lensous Paddy Field Costume Bodysuit: Mischief Meets Law Enforcement In Cops And Robbers
Review: “Everything about the product is great. It came in heat shrunk plastic and then a paper bubble mailer, which was great bc during delivery it appears soap had been spilled on the packaging. I ordered the long sleeve prisoner outfit and the long sleeve police outfit for my twins, they’re 17 mo and the size 12-18 mo fit perfect, exactly as expected!” – Kindle Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Kindle Customer
#18 Spooktacular Creations Gothic Vampire Costume Deluxe Set: Embrace The Night!
Review: “Looked amazing. Just like every review- super high quality fabric and cool accessories but the chain and necklace will need fixing/reinforcing. But it was so great and easy to fix it’s still a 5 for me.” – Tristan
Image source: amazon.com/, Tristan
#19 One Casa Inflatable Dinosaur Costume Riding T Rex: Make Halloween Roar-Some, Jurassic Adventure Awaits!
Review: “I bought this costume for the little girl who lives down the street from me. I had sent a video to her mom of me in the same costume (adult size) and she must’ve watched it a hundred times her mom said! So I got her one. She’s four years old and she loves it. But we couldn’t get her from in front of the mirror because she was so stunned by how realistic it looked ! Easy to get in and out of for her age range too. Five stars !!” – Delray
Image source: amazon.com, Delray
#20 Amscan Toddler Witch Dress-Up Kit: Spellbinding Costume With A Light Up Skirt, Hat, And Magic Wand
Review: “This is an awesome costume for the price! Super Cute, Comfortable & Dazzling with the Light Up Skirt! Can’t beat it for the money!!! My 3 Year old LOVES Wearing this Costume!” – A Armstrong
Image source: amazon.com, A Armstrong
#21 Mario Deluxe Costume: Jumpsuit, Hat, And More!
Review: “My son outgrew his other Mario costume and loves playing dress up at home. Ordered this deluxe costume and I was actually shocked at how much of a good quality costume this is! It’s heavy duty material and the look is just like the pictures!” – Sabrina
Image source: amazon.com/, Sabrina
#22 Disguise Transformers Optimus Prime Costume: Transform Into A Hero And Lead The Autobots
Review: “FIT PERFECT!!!!! Worth every penny!!!! Thank you!!!!” – Ashley
Image source: amazon.com, Ashley
#23 Tkaisebile Magic Family Encanto Princess Costume Dress: Make Your Little One’s Dreams Come True!
Review: “This is the best dress up outfit I have purchased. Great quality , beautiful colors. Looks exactly like Mirabel !! My granddaughter was so excited, she will hardly take it off. Very impressed with quality, even the accessories. The play earrings actually stay on, most play earrings that come with these sets don’t. Very happy with purchase” – Laura Kyle
Image source: amazon.com, Laura Kyle
