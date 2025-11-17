My 19 New Illustrations Of A Middle-Aged Panda That You Might Find Very Relatable

This is the part 2 of Ojisan Panda, A middle-aged Panda

Meet Ojisan Panda, a middle-aged panda who grapples with the daily challenge of getting out of bed in the morning. He often battles insomnia, wrestles with weight issues, and faces other common problems that many of us can relate to. If you find yourself identifying with Ojisan Panda’s struggles, rest assured that you’re not alone in this journey.

If you are interested, you can find my previous posts on Bored Panda for more Panda illustrations of either daily life struggles or even Halloween-inspired puns.

More info: Instagram | xiaobaosg.com | Facebook

#1 Deal Less

#2 Coffee Time

#3 Meditation Is Hard

#4 Taking A Short Nap

#5 Retaining Happiness

#6 November!!!

#7 Procaffeinating

#8 Donut Judge Me

#9 Coffee = Happiness

#10 Maybe Later

#11 No Coffee No Workee

#12 Brew-Tiful Day

#13 Full Of Donuts And Doubts

#14 Coffee Life

#15 Just A Foodie

#16 Retaining Happiness

#17 Always Hungry

#18 Life Begins After Coffee

#19 Be Chunky

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
