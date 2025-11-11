Cute Baby Monkey From Skopje Zoo Gets Treated Like A Child

My name is Goran Anastasovski and I am a freelance photographer from Macedonia. I love nature and wild animals, although I usually compensate the lack of wild animals in my surroundings by taking pictures of animals in a zoo nearby. One day I came across a beautiful story of one Skopje Zoo’s resident – baby baboon Luka.
The little monkey was abandoned by his mother, thus, zoo keepers took him under their wing and whelmed him with care. Luka was given a tiny bed, several sets of baby clothes and a bunch of toys. Now Luka looks like one happy child being fed from a milk bottle, wearing snug nightwear or simply chewing on a pen.
More info: gorananastasovski.com
