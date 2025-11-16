Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Found Odd Before But Not Anymore? (Closed)

by

Let’s face it. Quarantine hit hard. But now a bunch of stuff is normal that people thought to be weird before.

#1

I thought it was weird to be gay but I was like really wrong.

#2

When I was a kid I always thought it was odd that my grandma carried a sock full of coins in her purse. As an adult I now realize it was to double as a weapon. Lol
Nowadays she carries pepper spray instead. Or maybe as well? Lol

#3

Wearing face masks. I use to be weirded out by people wearing masks. Now its the opposite.

#4

Veganism. I used to think it was weird and extreme.

In January 2014 I decided to give it a go for 10 days.
Energy levels up, better digestion, basic knowledge of nutritional needs (to make sure I give my body what it needs.)

Not going back, no siree.

#5

Being a 30+ female who is comfortable being alone.

#6

for me it was staying up late at night

