Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Found Odd Before But Not Anymore? (Closed)

Let’s face it. Quarantine hit hard. But now a bunch of stuff is normal that people thought to be weird before.
#1
I thought it was weird to be gay but I was like really wrong.
#2
When I was a kid I always thought it was odd that my grandma carried a sock full of coins in her purse. As an adult I now realize it was to double as a weapon. Lol
Nowadays she carries pepper spray instead. Or maybe as well? Lol
#3
Wearing face masks. I use to be weirded out by people wearing masks. Now its the opposite.
#4
Veganism. I used to think it was weird and extreme.
In January 2014 I decided to give it a go for 10 days.
Energy levels up, better digestion, basic knowledge of nutritional needs (to make sure I give my body what it needs.)
Not going back, no siree.
#5
Being a 30+ female who is comfortable being alone.
#6
for me it was staying up late at night
