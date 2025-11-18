Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Question Answered About Your Future, What Would It Be? (Closed)

Sharing your deepest curiosities and concerns about what lies ahead.
#1
will I be able to make a difference with psychology?
#2
when will I die?
#3
Will I be a good Mum??
#4
i have a few, but when the time comes, i guess i’ll narrow it down to the most important one
– will i be happy?
– will my siblings be ok when they grow up to be adults? (im leaning towards this one)
– will i get my dream job with my dream life and living conditions
#5
Will we ever get a proper finale for 2000s teen titans?
Will bp ever be the same?
#6
Will things be okay?
#7
1. Will I be able to find new friends. My friends are married now or have moved on or busy
2. Find something I am passionate about & love doing & earn a living doing it. I hate my job now
#8
What do the people in my life say when I come out?
#9
Will things get better?
