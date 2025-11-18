Hey Pandas, If You Could Have One Question Answered About Your Future, What Would It Be? (Closed)

by

Sharing your deepest curiosities and concerns about what lies ahead.

#1

will I be able to make a difference with psychology?

#2

when will I die?

#3

Will I be a good Mum??

#4

i have a few, but when the time comes, i guess i’ll narrow it down to the most important one

– will i be happy?

– will my siblings be ok when they grow up to be adults? (im leaning towards this one)

– will i get my dream job with my dream life and living conditions

#5

Will we ever get a proper finale for 2000s teen titans?

Will bp ever be the same?

#6

Will things be okay?

#7

1. Will I be able to find new friends. My friends are married now or have moved on or busy
2. Find something I am passionate about & love doing & earn a living doing it. I hate my job now

#8

What do the people in my life say when I come out?

#9

Will things get better?

