Sisters Who Disappeared After Night Walk Sent Chilling Final Text, Police Reveal

Scotland police are continuing their efforts to locate Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, the 32-year-old siblings who vanished two weeks ago following a walk near the River Dee in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Officers also revealed a chilling detail: a text message sent from Henrietta’s phone to their landlady moments before they were last seen on January 7.
“We will not return,” the pair reportedly wrote, informing that they would not go back to the apartment in which they were staying.
“The phone was then disconnected from the network and has not been active since,” police confirmed, as it lost its signal at 2:12 am that day.
Adding an extra layer of mystery to their seemingly voluntary disappearance is the fact that the sisters departed without their possessions.
“The following day, the sisters’ personal belongings were found inside the flat, and the landlady reported her concerns to police,” officials informed.
Footage from the day before they vanished, January 6, revealed that the sisters visited the same bridge where they were last seen at 2:50 pm. They were both wearing backpacks, the contents of which are still unknown.
Investigators have urged anyone who may have witnessed the sisters on either day to come forward. The appeal also stated that after visiting the bridge, the women headed to the city center and passed through the Union Square shopping center.
Police said that while the case doesn’t appear to be criminal, they have yet to establish a motive
Local news outlets have reported that Eliza and Henrietta are from Hungary and are not twins but actually part of a triplet set, with their other sister, Edit Huszti, remaining in that country.
After carefully reviewing all available evidence, David Howieson, a local superintendent, assured the public that there was no criminal involvement and that the investigation was ongoing to determine the true motive behind the incident.
“We have carried out a significant trawl of public and private CCTV footage as we try to establish the sisters’ movements,” Howieson said.
“Several hours of footage are being examined by a dedicated team of officers,” he continued.
“Although the sisters didn’t engage with anyone else at this time, the area would have been busy, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen them.”
“Talk to the 3rd sister.” Netizens lamented the siblings’ disappearance and believed interviewing the other triplet should be the next step
