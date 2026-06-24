After Barron Made Headlines With UFC Appearance, Donald Trump’s Private Nickname For Him Comes To Light

President Donald Trump’s private nickname for his youngest son, Barron Trump, has come to light shortly after the 20-year-old’s “miserable” appearance at a White House UFC event drew concern online.
The detail appears in Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a new book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
The book claims Trump used the affectionate name while trying to calm Barron after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally wounded.
A new book offered a glimpse at Barron and Donald Trump’s relationship in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s passing
Image credits: The White House
Barron reportedly called his father in a panic after learning about Kirk’s assassination.
By then, Trump had already survived multiple public threats against his life, including the 2016 incident in Las Vegas, when Michael Sandford tried to grab a police officer’s weapon at a rally.
Then came the July 13, 2024, incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was struck in the ear, and the September 15, 2024, attempt at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
After that, the September 15, 2024, attempt at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Image credits: The White House
In the Butler incident, one rallygoer, Corey Comperatore, lost his life and two others were injured before the perpetrator was taken down by the Secret Service.
Two months later, Ryan Wesley Routh was found with a rifle near Trump’s golf course while the then-presidential candidate was playing. He was later sentenced to life in prison for the attempted assassination.
Image credits: Getty/Tom Williams
As a result, the attack on Kirk reportedly sent Barron into a panic, with the 19-year-old fearing that Trump could be targeted again and that his father was taking a risk by continuing to speak in front of large crowds.
Trump then tried to calm his youngest son with a loving nickname.
“Calm down, honey, calm down,” he reportedly said.
For netizens, that pressure is exactly what led to the 20-year-old’s markedly different appearance at the White House’s UFC Freedom 250 event.
Barron was described as looking “miserable,” “burned out,” and “sad” at the UFC event
Image credits: Getty/Jeff Bottari
The mixed martial arts spectacle was staged on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.
The event also coincided with the president’s 80th birthday.
Barron watched the fighters from cage-side VIP seating alongside his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as his half-siblings Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Donald Trump Jr.
The appearance marked a stark contrast from the version of Barron many have grown used to seeing in public.
Image credits: IronicPalpatine
The president’s youngest son, who is usually photographed in tailored suits, polished shoes, and neatly styled hair, arrived without a tie and wore his curls loose over his forehead.
The change was enough to shift attention away from the event itself. Instead of discussing Barron as a towering and composed presence beside his family, viewers focused on his expression, posture, and apparent lack of enthusiasm.
For many, his subdued demeanor raised concern about his mental state and whether the pressure of being Trump’s youngest son had begun to weigh on him.
“Barron looks absolutely miserable,” one commenter wrote.
Another said, “Barron is looking different… older, slightly heavier, tired. I hope all is well with him.”
“He’s kind of carrying a brooding look,” another user added.
Others said he looked “burned out” and “sad.”
One person argued that Barron may simply be uncomfortable with the attention that comes with being part of the Trump family.
“He looked tired because he doesn’t enjoy the spotlight like his father,” the commenter wrote.
Conversation about Barron had previously centered on his height
The concern over Barron’s UFC appearance stood in contrast to his previous public outing, when the conversation around him was largely limited to his height.
His last public appearance came during his father’s State of the Union address on February 24.
Before the annual speech delivered by the US president to Congress, the Trump family posted a picture of Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., his wife Bettina Anderson, and Tiffany Trump dressed up for the occasion.
Image credits: Getty/Andrew Harnik
Barron was also in the group photo, and his 6-foot-7 frame quickly became the main subject of the post.
“Barron just reached up and changed a light bulb,” one user joked. “He looks photoshopped lol,” another added.
“Barron is actually two kids in a trench coat,” a third wrote.
Trump has previously credited Barron’s maternal grandmother, Amalija Knavs, for his height.
Image credits: Getty/Michael M. Santiago
Earlier this year, the president’s youngest son launched Sollos, an energy drink brand created by a group of close friends aged 19 to 23.
The company currently sells one recipe: a pineapple and coconut-flavored yerba mate drink that costs $39 for a 12-pack.
Sollos describes itself as a beverage brand “built around the Florida lifestyle.”
Sollos is not Barron’s only business venture. In 2024, he co-founded the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial alongside his older brothers.
“Stress got to him.” Netizens shared their thoughts on Barron’s mental health
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