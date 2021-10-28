Does Tom Holland Feel Like Nathan Drake In The Uncharted Trailer?

Unless you just haven’t been watching movies for the last four years, you’ll know that Tom Holland is becoming a mega star. Ever since he was cast as Peter Parker, or Spider-Man, in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, he’s been riding on the upward hill to stardom. On top of being in several Marvel movies, the guy has been starring in more movies that really showcase his acting abilities. Last year, he was starred in three movies that were quite the opposite of his famous Peter Parker role. Check out Tom Holland’s performance in The Devil All the Time was enough to convince me that he can carry a serious role. I mean, that movie was all kinds of serious in a more twisted fashion, but Tom Holland was good. Like, really good. He stepped it up even further with crime drama Cherry, where he plays an Army veteran suffering from PTSD, and dystopian action flick Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley. Both of those movies didn’t get the best critical reception, but his performance was praised in both of them. The good thing about his acting is that even if the movie is forgettable, he can still deliver on his performance.
Good for Tom Holland, because I can see him getting only bigger with his roles. He’s capable of being a bigger star outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s already taking on more popular characters. Oh, but I’m not talking about characters from comic books. If you play the Uncharted games, you should already know he’s playing Nathan Drake in an upcoming live-action movie set for next year. Now his casting hasn’t been well received by the Uncharted fans, but I’m all for giving the actor the benefit of the doubt. With that in mind, I am a big fan of the Uncharted games. I think Nathan Drake is one of the greatest video game protagonists of all time. He’s funny, he’s sarcastic, and he’s a tough cookie. Oh, and he’s like the assassins from the Assassin’s Creed games, because he has that ridiculously amazing ability to climb just about anything. Seriously, how does he do it? Eh, that doesn’t really matter, because he looks cool while he’s doing it. Heck, it’s a part of his combat and stealth abilities. It was sure fun having him do those things, but just listening to him talk was a treat.
What makes Nathan Drake awesome is that he can be funny and he is a thief, but he’s a true hero at his core. He’s a very human hero and he makes mistakes. However, when push comes to shove, he’ll always come through in the end and do the right thing. Oh, and once again, he’s just funny to listen to. Every other word out of his mouth is a witty comeback and it never gets old. You know, that sounds a lot like Peter Parker, doesn’t it? Now we all know Tom Holland is good at playing that role. He’s good with Peter Parker’s sarcasm, his quick wittiness, and that annoying ability to taunt his enemies by being facetious. Of course, we love Spider-Man for doing that, because that’s the character. So Tom Holland is good at that, but does that mean he can do the same for Nathan Drake? He probably can, but we got a little taste of that in the new trailer for the Uncharted movie.
A little spoiler alert, this movie is meant to be a prequel to the games. Fans who watched the trailer will know that there are many holes in that, but I kept observing Tom Holland trying to be Nathan Drake. Right off the bat, he was doing what he should be. When he meets Victor “Sully” Sullivan, he responds to his facetious sarcasm with his own. It was a good start, but I was waiting for him to shout out his famous, “Oh, crap!” line. He eventually spat it out in the very end, but I had to see more. In my opinion, what I saw in the Uncharted trailer was Tom Holland being more Peter Parker than Nathan Drake. Maybe it has a lot to do with how similar the two characters are, but I still see Peter Parker without the Spider-Man suit. He still dished out the quick witty remarks, but they still felt more Peter Parker than Nathan Drake. For instance, there was a scene where he was about to duke it out with a big Scotsman. The Scotsman gave him a long verbal threat that was hard to make out and what was Nate’s response? Oh, just a very confused, “What?” and then they started fighting. Personally, that felt more Peter Parker to me. Wouldn’t Nathan Drake say a bit more than just “What?” or would he be a bit more bold about it? I certainly think he would’ve said something more facetious and more provocative. Nathan Drake is a guy who went toe-to-toe with some big and dangerous guys. He would show a small hint of fear, but he covered that with his quick wit. No matter how intimidating the enemy way, he’d still think of some way to insult them. That’s Nathan Drake for you. Heck, that’s Spider-Man as well, but Tom Holland is used to the younger, inexperienced Spider-Man.
Tom Holland has gotten good at playing that Spider-Man and he has grown. His Nathan Drake is also younger and less experienced, but he was the quick-witted smart aleck from day one. Just play the third game and you’ll see that firsthand. That’s what I picture Tom Holland as when I see his Nathan Drake. The adult Nathan Drake is more like Nathan Fillion, which is evident from the 2018 fan film he starred in. That, to me, is Nathan Drake. Now don’t get me wrong, Tom Holland can still deliver. The trailer for the movie was a bit lackluster, but that’s just the trailer. The movie itself can be a fun action/adventure flick, but it needs to get Nathan Drake right. If Tom Holland falls short, many Uncharted fans will be very disappointed. What are your thoughts, Uncharted fans? Do you think Tom Holland can be a good Nathan Drake? Or do you think they should’ve just given it to Mark Wahlberg? I do seriously hope he plays a good Sully. Oh, and Chloe’s in it too. We know how video game movies don’t tend to succeed, but let’s hope this one at least entertains us.