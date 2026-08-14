Doechii: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Doechii
August 14, 1998
Tampa, Florida, US
28 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Doechii?
Doechii is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress known for her genre-bending sound and vivid storytelling. Her vibrant energy often commands both recordings and live stages.
She first captured wide attention with the viral success of her 2021 single “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” on TikTok. This digital breakout quickly led to major label contracts and broader acclaim.
Early Life and Education
Musical roots ran deep in Tampa, Florida, where Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon was raised primarily by her mother, Celesia Moore. Her father, Snatcha Da Boss, a professional rapper, also shaped her early artistic leanings.
She attended Howard W. Blake High School, studying vocal tech and classical choral singing. Beyond academics, she explored ballet, tap dancing, and acting, which ultimately cultivated her versatile performance style.
Notable Relationships
Doechii maintains a private stance regarding her personal relationships, with no long-term public partners or significant romantic entanglements widely reported.
She has no children and has not publicly confirmed any current romantic relationships, preferring to keep her focus on her evolving artistic journey.
Career Highlights
Doechii’s mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal secured her a historic win for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Her singles “Anxiety” and “What It Is (Block Boy)” both achieved significant chart success.
She also debuted as an actress in the drama film Earth Mama and earned Billboard Woman of the Year recognition. Doechii consistently pushes creative boundaries across music and fashion.
To date, she has garnered two Grammy Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Award nominations, and a BET Award, solidifying her impactful presence in contemporary music.
Signature Quote
“You are exactly who you need to be to be, right where you are, and I am a testimony!”
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