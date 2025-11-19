Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

by

“We live in a ridiculous world and we can’t help but engage in it ridiculously,” says Denis Gagne, the mastermind behind Real Funghi Comics—a statement that perfectly captures his humor.

Growing up on Kids in the Hall, Mel Brooks, and David L***h films, Denis developed a comedic sensibility deeply influenced by surrealism and satire. He constantly observes everyday absurdities, transforming them into quirky, unexpected comics that resonate with fans of the bizarre.

In Gagne’s world, even the darkest themes come with a smirk, and his comics offer a refreshing escape for anyone who enjoys laughing at life’s peculiarities.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | realfunghicomics.com | threads.net

#1

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#2

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#3

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#4

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#5

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#6

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#7

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#8

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#9

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#10

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#11

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#12

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#13

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#14

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#15

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#16

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#17

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#18

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#19

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#20

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#21

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#22

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#23

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#24

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#25

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#26

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#27

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#28

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#29

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

#30

Hilariously Bizarre: 30 Comics By Denis Gagne With Unexpected Twists And Turns (New Pics)

Image source: realfunghicomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our 26 Pics Of An Intricate Jewelry Series Made Almost Entirely From Paper
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
30 Things Young People Don’t Find Enjoyable But Older Folks Do, As Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Maintenance Asks Tenant To Provide “Proof” Of Mouse Infestation By Bringing What They Catch To The Main Office, They Maliciously Comply
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Most Shattering Deaths In Squid Game Episode 6: Gganbu
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2023
Hi, I’m Flo And I Draw Stuff And People
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
In The Name Of Art – My Stainless Steel Sculptures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.