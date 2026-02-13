Doctor Breaks Down Commonly Ignored Colorectal Cancer Symptoms After James Van Der Beek’s Coffee Claim

Discussions around colorectal cancer and its warning signs have intensified in the wake of Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek’s passing on Wednesday, February 11.
The actor’s demise due to the disease was announced by his wife, Kimberley Van Der Beek, in an Instagram post the same day, in which she described the 48-year-old as “a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”
Van Der Beek was diagnosed with cancer in the latter half of 2023 but went public with the news the next year. In a media interview in November 2024, the actor shared that he initially believed changes in his bowel movements were due to his coffee intake.
Now, an expert is explaining how it is not uncommon for people to dismiss colorectal cancer symptoms as something else.
Colorectal Cancer spotlighted after James Van Der Beek’s battle with the disease
Van Der Beek spoke to People magazine soon after he announced his cancer to the world. In his conversation with the outlet, the actor admitted that he had “always associated cancer with age and an unhealthy, sedentary lifestyle,” but was proven wrong when he received his diagnosis.
At the time, the actor recalled noticing changes in his bowel movements in the summer of 2023, but thought, “Maybe I needed to stop coffee. Or maybe not put cream in the coffee.”
He only sought a medical check-up after the changes he made did not yield the desired results.
UNILAD spoke to Dr. Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, for a report published today (February 13).
“The d**th of the actor James Van Der Beek this week highlights the importance of understanding the telltale signs of the condition, especially the symptoms that can often be mistaken for something else,” the doctor said, before proceeding to share which signs people should be cautious about.
“Persistent diarrhea, constipation, and blood in the stool can be warning signs of this cancer, so continuous bowel issues should always be addressed to ensure it is not a sign of a potentially fatal condition,” he said.
“Abdominal discomfort, such as bloating and cramps, can also be a sign of colorectal cancer,” he added, explaining that people often ignore these symptoms, attributing them to “indigestion, trapped wind, food intolerance, or hormonal changes.”
Occasional cramping or bloating is common, but if the discomfort lasts for weeks, medical help should be sought, the doctor advised.
“Finally, colorectal cancer can cause slow internal bleeding, which can quickly lead to iron deficiency anemia,” Dr. Grant noted, adding, “As a result, people may experience unexplained fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and dizziness.”
Persistent tiredness should be investigated to rule out serious conditions such as colorectal cancer, he stated.
Each year, around 150,000 Americans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
It is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the fourth leading cause in women. When the numbers are combined, it makes this form of cancer the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths.
Amid his own battle, Van Der Beek did significant work to raise awareness about cancer
In December 2024, Van Der Beek appeared in the two-hour Fox special The Real Full Monty, where he stripped down alongside Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, and Bruno Tonioli to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.
Van Der Beek partnered with Guardant Health, a precision oncology company, in July 2025 to promote Shield, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved blood test for colorectal cancer screening.
“I was 46 years old, in great physical shape, and had no idea I was living with stage 3 colorectal cancer,” the actor said at the time.
“I was relieved to learn about Guardant’s Shield blood test because it is a more pleasant and convenient way to get screened,” he added.
In his December 2025 Today show appearance, Van Der Beek reiterated the importance of getting screened, saying, “If anybody takes anything away from this interview, it would be to get tested and talk to your doctors.”
Friends of James Van Der Beek launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his family, but the amount raised has sparked criticism
The GoFundMe page featured photos of him, his wife, and their six children: Olivia, 15; Joshua, 13; Annabel, 12; Emily, 9; Gwendolyn, 7; and Jeremiah, 4.
The message attached to the images explained that the family faced “not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain” during his illness, which has left them “out of funds.”
“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education,” the message added.
The campaign has since raised over $2 million, with high-profile names such as Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, making a one-off donation of $25,000, and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu pledging $10,000.
The GoFundMe page posted a thank-you message recently, which read: “In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light.”
Critics, however, sounded off on social media, with one saying, “So they want to stay in their big house and keep the kids in private school. I feel bad for them, but maybe cut back, and you will not need handouts.”
“People always want a handout from people less fortunate,” commented a second, while a third opined that Van Der Beek’s wife is “profiting off his d**th and does not want to work” like the rest of the population.
“Everyone approaching 40 should get screen,” a netizen shared
