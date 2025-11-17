I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

by

At our stables, we not only have horses, but we also have 4 goats. Gretchen, Gabby, Dobby, and Tawny are the highlight of everyone’s day when I let them out to play.

#1 Dobby: Out Of The Darkness

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#2 Tawny: Stretch

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#3 Dobby: Lights Are On

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#4 Tawny: Pop Up

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#5 Tawny: Lumberjack

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#6 Tawny: A Moment Of Wonder

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#7 Tawny And Gabby: Pompous Fools

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#8 Tawny: Lamb’s Ears

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#9 Tawny And Dobby: Bonnie And Clyde

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#10 Gretchen: The Gotee

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#11 Dobby: The Sly Grin

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#12 Gabby: Sunlight Silhouette

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#13 Tawny: Professional

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#14 Dobby: But Nobody’s Home

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#15 Dobby: Icy Glance

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#16 Dobby: A Taste For Trees

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#17 Tawny: In The Spotlight

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#18 Tawny: Noble But Nervous

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

#19 Tawny: Detached

I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How “Grey’s Anatomy” Tackled Human Trafficking and Systemic Racism
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2021
The Middle
The Middle Season 6 Episode 11 Review: “A Quarry Story”
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2015
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Thing Your Parents Heard You Say Or Watched You Do? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hank Azaria image from show
10 Things You Didn’t Know about IFC’s Brockmire
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2019
116 Strategy Board Games To Play On Long Cozy Evenings
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Peculiar Light”: My 40 Comics
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.