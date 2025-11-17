I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones

At our stables, we not only have horses, but we also have 4 goats. Gretchen, Gabby, Dobby, and Tawny are the highlight of everyone’s day when I let them out to play.
#1 Dobby: Out Of The Darkness
#2 Tawny: Stretch
#3 Dobby: Lights Are On
#4 Tawny: Pop Up
#5 Tawny: Lumberjack
#6 Tawny: A Moment Of Wonder
#7 Tawny And Gabby: Pompous Fools
#8 Tawny: Lamb’s Ears
#9 Tawny And Dobby: Bonnie And Clyde
#10 Gretchen: The Gotee
#11 Dobby: The Sly Grin
#12 Gabby: Sunlight Silhouette
#13 Tawny: Professional
#14 Dobby: But Nobody’s Home
#15 Dobby: Icy Glance
#16 Dobby: A Taste For Trees
#17 Tawny: In The Spotlight
#18 Tawny: Noble But Nervous
#19 Tawny: Detached
