There Aren’t Enough Black And White Photographs Of Cats, Nor Can There Be, So Here Are Mine

When I studied to become a photographer so very long ago, it was all film, and the color film was way too expensive for me to use often, so most of what I did was with black and white. Now, in my 70s, I have lots of time to take shots of my lovely little family of rescue cats and making the shots black and white somehow takes me back to when I was a young man. I guess that’s just my way of saying I’m combining some of the things I love in a way that I love.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

Patrick Penrose
