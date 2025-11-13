I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I’ve Found

by

I spend most of my days beachcombing and searching for sea treasures for making sea-themed jewelry. I am not only searching for seashells and corals, but also for rare sea glass and sea pottery.

One of my proudest finds is a 200-year-old undamaged Maraschino bottle, from the Austro-Hungarian Empire. After finding it, I returned it back home to the Cosmacendi Palace, where in the past lived the maker of the bottle and is now the Museum of Ancient Glass! It was not only an incredible find but also a bottle without any proof that it even existed.

I love using a piece of history in my jewelry and other creations that makes it more special and one of a kind. If you are interested in my jewelry, you can find it here!

More info: Instagram

#1 Tiny Sea Treasures

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#2 Tiny Seashells

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#3 200-Year-Old Cosmacendi Maraschino Bottle

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#4 Deep Purple Is One Of The Rarest Sea Glass Colors

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#5 Beautiful Perfume Bottle

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#6 German Company Oberselters Mineral Water Bottle From 1860s

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#7 100+ Years Old Sea Pottery Finds

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#8 Some Of The Bottles Found On The Beach

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#9 All Pieces Were Found On The Beach

The 3 different plates that I placed together, the cup with the initials AC, a saucer for the cup and a silver spoon with the initials BM.

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#10 Victorian Art Glass Vase From The Second Half Of The 19th Century

It has an applied trail of blue rigaree citrine glass trailing around the vase and lovely silver design of a branch with flowers, leaves and acorns.

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#11 Cobalt Blue Bottle With A Moon And A Star

It was probably once used for powders.

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#12 Found This Stunning Blue Piece The Other Day

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#13 The Bottle With Healing Water Made From The Melissa Herb

This beautiful bottle, with the words “Melissa Dei C Scalzi” on one side and “Venezia” on the other, is the famous “l’Acqua di Melissa”. I have contacted the so-called barefoot Carmelite Fathers of the Venetian Province and they have told me that this bottle was made in the early 1800s

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#14 More Sea Shells!

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#15 Glass Stamps From 200-Year-Old Maraschino Bottles

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#16 When You Find A Rainbow Sea Glass Piece On The Beach

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#17 Blue, Green, Aqua, Turquoise, Seafoam, Navy… So Many Shades Of The Rare Color Blue

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#18 So Tiny, So Colorful, So Cute

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#19 Luigi Dejak Beer Bottle From The 19th Century

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#20 Old Pharmacy Bottles

The number showed the amount of millilitres in the bottle

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#21 150+ Years Old Stamp From A Luxardo Maraschino Bottle Zara

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#22 Vintage Nail Polish Bottle With A Little Bit Of The Original Nail Polish

The liquid dried up but it still trapped inside.

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#23 Half Of A French Plate From The 1860s

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#24 Bullet!

The 8×52mmR Mannlicher cartridge was first introduced in 1888 for the Mannlicher M1888 rifle. It was made in and also used by the Austro-Hungarian Empire from 1888 to 1890.

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#25 Sometimes Searching For Tiny Treasures Leads You To A Treasure Chest Full Of Gold

.

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#26 Beautiful Texture On This Glass Bottle Bottom

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#27 Two Sided Sea Pottery Piece

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#28 Surprise! I’m Engaged To The Beach

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#29 German Clay Mineral Water Bottles From 1860s

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#30 Victorian Rummer Glass

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#31 Stunning Sea Glass Piece With The Number 150 On It

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#32 This Blue Sea Glass Piece Reminds Me Of Bubble Wrap

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#33 Embossing On The Seal Says: Romano Vlahov Zara

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#34 Shell In A Shell In A Shell

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#35 Collecting Beautiful Sea Glass For New Unique Pieces

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#36 Searching For Sea Glass Is Just Like Searching For Rare Sea Treasures

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#37 M Like Maristella – Beautiful Sea Pottery Piece

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

#38 Gorgeous Turquoise Sea Glass Piece

I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I&#8217;ve Found

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
59 Of The Dumbest Customer Questions Ever Asked
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Blooming Flower Cakes To Celebrate The Return Of Spring
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Visited The Abandoned City Of Pripyat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
39 Of The Funniest Entries From The 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Elon Musk, Andrew Tate Unite In Donating $1M Each To Painting Of Several Iryna Zarutska Murals
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
5 Most Intense Moments In Adolescence, Ranked
3 min read
May, 3, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.