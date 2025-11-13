I Spend Days Looking For Sea Treasures On The Beach And Here Are 38 Most Interesting Things I’ve Found

I spend most of my days beachcombing and searching for sea treasures for making sea-themed jewelry. I am not only searching for seashells and corals, but also for rare sea glass and sea pottery.
One of my proudest finds is a 200-year-old undamaged Maraschino bottle, from the Austro-Hungarian Empire. After finding it, I returned it back home to the Cosmacendi Palace, where in the past lived the maker of the bottle and is now the Museum of Ancient Glass! It was not only an incredible find but also a bottle without any proof that it even existed.
I love using a piece of history in my jewelry and other creations that makes it more special and one of a kind.
#1 Tiny Sea Treasures
#2 Tiny Seashells
#3 200-Year-Old Cosmacendi Maraschino Bottle
#4 Deep Purple Is One Of The Rarest Sea Glass Colors
#5 Beautiful Perfume Bottle
#6 German Company Oberselters Mineral Water Bottle From 1860s
#7 100+ Years Old Sea Pottery Finds
#8 Some Of The Bottles Found On The Beach
#9 All Pieces Were Found On The Beach
The 3 different plates that I placed together, the cup with the initials AC, a saucer for the cup and a silver spoon with the initials BM.
#10 Victorian Art Glass Vase From The Second Half Of The 19th Century
It has an applied trail of blue rigaree citrine glass trailing around the vase and lovely silver design of a branch with flowers, leaves and acorns.
#11 Cobalt Blue Bottle With A Moon And A Star
It was probably once used for powders.
#12 Found This Stunning Blue Piece The Other Day
#13 The Bottle With Healing Water Made From The Melissa Herb
This beautiful bottle, with the words “Melissa Dei C Scalzi” on one side and “Venezia” on the other, is the famous “l’Acqua di Melissa”. I have contacted the so-called barefoot Carmelite Fathers of the Venetian Province and they have told me that this bottle was made in the early 1800s
#14 More Sea Shells!
#15 Glass Stamps From 200-Year-Old Maraschino Bottles
#16 When You Find A Rainbow Sea Glass Piece On The Beach
#17 Blue, Green, Aqua, Turquoise, Seafoam, Navy… So Many Shades Of The Rare Color Blue
#18 So Tiny, So Colorful, So Cute
#19 Luigi Dejak Beer Bottle From The 19th Century
#20 Old Pharmacy Bottles
The number showed the amount of millilitres in the bottle
#21 150+ Years Old Stamp From A Luxardo Maraschino Bottle Zara
#22 Vintage Nail Polish Bottle With A Little Bit Of The Original Nail Polish
The liquid dried up but it still trapped inside.
#23 Half Of A French Plate From The 1860s
#24 Bullet!
The 8×52mmR Mannlicher cartridge was first introduced in 1888 for the Mannlicher M1888 rifle. It was made in and also used by the Austro-Hungarian Empire from 1888 to 1890.
#25 Sometimes Searching For Tiny Treasures Leads You To A Treasure Chest Full Of Gold
#26 Beautiful Texture On This Glass Bottle Bottom
#27 Two Sided Sea Pottery Piece
#28 Surprise! I’m Engaged To The Beach
#29 German Clay Mineral Water Bottles From 1860s
#30 Victorian Rummer Glass
#31 Stunning Sea Glass Piece With The Number 150 On It
#32 This Blue Sea Glass Piece Reminds Me Of Bubble Wrap
#33 Embossing On The Seal Says: Romano Vlahov Zara
#34 Shell In A Shell In A Shell
#35 Collecting Beautiful Sea Glass For New Unique Pieces
#36 Searching For Sea Glass Is Just Like Searching For Rare Sea Treasures
#37 M Like Maristella – Beautiful Sea Pottery Piece
#38 Gorgeous Turquoise Sea Glass Piece
