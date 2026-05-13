Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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We’ve already featured Sarah Graley’s “Our Super Adventure” comics many times on Bored Panda, and it’s easy to see why readers keep coming back for more. The beloved series turns everyday life with her partner Stef and their cats into sweet, funny, and deeply relatable comics about love, anxiety, awkward moments, small victories, and the chaos of sharing a home with pets who clearly believe they run the place.

Much of the charm comes from the fact that the comics are inspired by Sarah and Stef’s real life with their four cats: Pesto, Toby, Wilson, and Pixel. Over the years, the series has grown far beyond the internet, leading to books, merchandise, convention appearances, and a large fanbase that has become just as attached to the cats as to the human characters. Now, Sarah and Stef are also working on “Our Cats!”, a new 100+ page hardcover comic collection dedicated entirely to the feline stars of “Our Super Adventure,” along with plush keychains based on each cat.

Scroll down to see more of Sarah Graley’s wholesome, relatable comics, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | x.com | shop.oursuperadventure.com

Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

Image credits: sarahgraley

Sarah Graley.

These Adorable Comics About Love, Anxiety, And Cats Perfectly Capture Everyday Life (50 New Pics)

Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

Image credits: sarahgraley

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Love And Cats: 50 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley, Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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