“Disturbed And Confused”: Lady Gaga’s “Scary” Look And Mannerisms At Recent Concert Stun Fans

A new clip of Lady Gaga performing in a striking, demon-inspired costume has gone viral online, sparking a wave of reactions. In the footage shared on X, the pop star appears in an avant-garde red-and-white ensemble paired with dramatic choreography.
As the video spread across social media, debates quickly erupted with some netizens praising the theatrical artistry while others questioned whether the imagery crossed into darker territory.
Lady Gaga’s viral performance clip ignited debate over her “demonic” aesthetic
In the circulating video, Gaga’s costume featured elongated skeletal clawed gloves, a blood-red and white dress, fishnet stockings, a flowing feathered cape, and a towering feathered headpiece.
Her silhouette was compared to a mythical or demonic creature by several viewers.
“She sold her soul! Paying homage to Lucifer,” wrote one user.
Other commenters were visibly unsettled by the imagery. “This is so unsettling,” one netizen wrote, while another argued, “I won’t lie, this looks scary and satanic. Or maybe she should just fire her stylist. Either way, this was a miss.”
A third added, “This is evil; they all should run; this is satanic.”
“Nothing confusing about her, she is satanic, and that’s what they do,” one commenter said.
However, a large number of detractors pushed back, pointing out that theatrical shock has always been central to Gaga’s artistry
“Did these people just learn who she is? She’s been weird forever now lol does no one remember when she went to an awards show in a MEAT DRESS,” one comment read, referencing her 2010 MTV Video Music Awards outfit.
Another added, “Seems like a regular Gaga outfit.”
“But it’s Lady Gaga. Her performance style has always been like that; it’s literally her identity. Come on,” added a third.
“Why are they disturbed? This is a typical Gaga performance in typical Gaga style. She always looks like a demon crawling from the pit of hell,” a fourth wrote.
As fans argued, this is certainly not the first time Gaga has delivered a dark-themed performance.
Lady Gaga’s history of provocative performances has long sparked debate among fans and critics over her artistry
For longtime followers, the latest Gaga viral moment is hardly new territory.
Evidently, Gaga has repeatedly built performances around surreal, theatrical imagery, often blending horror, fashion, and high-concept storytelling.
For instance, her infamous 2010 MTV Video Music Awards meat dress, made entirely from raw beef, became one of the most talked-about pop culture moments of the decade.
Her showcase was slammed by MAGA fanatics as “demonic,” while some conservative observers criticized her show harshly, accusing her of “hating America.”
The discussion was also reported during Coachella 2025, where Gaga’s elaborate “opera house in the desert” stage featured zombies, plague doctors, skeleton imagery, and theatrical choreography.
Her flamboyant costumes and set were heavily slammed by online viewers.
“This is disturbing how such talent in choreography, stage production, and amazing vocals is used to spread tales of d*ath, evil, and satan,” wrote one user.
“Why are the most popular artists so satanist and so loved?” another said with a screenshot of Gaga in a bird-like costume with talon fingers.
The resurgence of Lady Gaga’s dramatic performances also coincided with her recent name ties to Epstein files
The clip gained traction following the revelation that Gaga’s name appeared several times in the 3,000-page Epstein-related documents released by the DOJ on January 30, 2026.
Comments referencing the files began appearing alongside reactions to the performance.
The files mentioned an email exchange between Epstein and Deepak Chopra, in which Chopra listed Gaga as a “friend” he would invite to dinner.
Another email from 2011, sent by Scott Dennett, referenced the predator and that the former has bought a ticket to attend Gaga’s ArtRave show in New York.
The files also revealed that Epstein took an interest in Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, but was ignored by the artist.
“They wouldn’t be confused if they saw what was in the Epstein files… just saying,” one commenter wrote, while another suggested, “People are just noticing now because of the #EpsteinFiles.”
Meanwhile, many fans dismissed the theories altogether, focusing on Gaga’s reputation for theatrical storytelling. “I thought Lady Gaga fans were not disturbed and confused by default?” one user joked.
“What in the actual hell is this outfit?” asked one user
