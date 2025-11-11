Chinese Students Build Wood House That Occupies Just… 7 Square Meters

The DIY force is strong with these young ones: 12 aspiring architects from Chongqing University in China apparently built a 7-sq.m house out of plywood planks. It’s meticulously thought through right down to every detail… well, except for the doors. Uh huh. There are no doors.
To be fair, the house was built as part of an exhibition by the university, so it’s not really meant to be lived in on the spot. Anyway, who needs a door when you have what looks like a fully functional kitchen? A laundry room with a cute cupboard for a washing machine? And book shelves everywhere! Our favorite part has got to be the bedroom floor though: there is no floor. it’s all mattress! Perfect place to lounge around and read. Can these students build our next home already?
More info: chinanews.com (h/t: gbtimes)
