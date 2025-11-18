25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

by

Even though parenting seems like the hardest job in the world, the vast majority of parents enjoy it, find it rewarding, and see it as an important part of their identity. After seeing numerous articles, posts, and videos online about parenting struggles, burnout, and anxiety, it feels reassuring to know that bringing new life into the world brings so much happiness to people, despite them encountering many difficulties. 

In their comics, the couple Yehuda and Maya Devir also try to spread the wonders of parenting by illustrating their everyday lives in an honest and fun way. Scroll down to find the freshest batch of their comics, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with licensed marriage and family therapist, Brittany Salling, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the transition into parenthood and how partners can support each other during it. 

#1 They Complete Me!

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#2 Bed Side Story

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#3 Thank You!❤️

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#4 5 Seconds Before Happiness!❤️🥹 Happy Birthday, Little Man!🤩🥳❤️

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#5 Yin & Yang ☯️🥵

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#6 Happy Anniversary!

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#7 Bzzz…

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#8 Late Night Talk…

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#9 Home Olympics – – 100 Meters Run 🏃‍♂️

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#10 We Saw Deadpool & Wolverine !!!! 🤩❤️😵💥

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#11 Home Olympics – Weightlifting 🏋‍♂️

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#12 Sugar Rush! 🤯🍭🍬🍫🔥🌪

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#13 Home Olympics – Artistic Swimming

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#14 Home Olympics – Medal Ceremony 🏅

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#15 Happy Birthday, Princess!!! 🤩❤️👸

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#16 Merry Christmas! ❤️🎅❄️

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#17 Best Dad Ever!

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#18 That’s Not Mine…

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#19 Home Olympics – Balance Beam 🤸‍♀️

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: Yehuda Devir

#20 Body Language! ☺️❤️☺️

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#21 Honestly, That’s Not Mine…😳😧

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#22 Trash Talk. 😈😎😅

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

#23 Olympics Is Fun! 😅😳

25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Image source: jude_devir

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made Over 1000 Origami Butterflies (22 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Top 5 Wackiest Sketches From ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2023
24 Creepy Abandoned Places That Will Give You Goosebumps
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
BBC Orders Harvey Weinstein Feature Documentary
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2017
Sales Guy Tries To Upsell Binoculars With Insurance, Says The Client Shouldn’t Buy Them Without It, Client Maliciously Complies
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Guy Tosses 7 Years Of Marriage Away By Cheating, Is Mad When Ex Gets Married To A New Man Very Fast
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.