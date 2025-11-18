25 New Hilariously Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir (New Pics)

Even though parenting seems like the hardest job in the world, the vast majority of parents enjoy it, find it rewarding, and see it as an important part of their identity. After seeing numerous articles, posts, and videos online about parenting struggles, burnout, and anxiety, it feels reassuring to know that bringing new life into the world brings so much happiness to people, despite them encountering many difficulties.
In their comics, the couple Yehuda and Maya Devir also try to spread the wonders of parenting by illustrating their everyday lives in an honest and fun way. Scroll down to find the freshest batch of their comics, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with licensed marriage and family therapist, Brittany Salling, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the transition into parenthood and how partners can support each other during it.
#1 They Complete Me!
Image source: jude_devir
#2 Bed Side Story
Image source: jude_devir
#3 Thank You!❤️
Image source: jude_devir
#4 5 Seconds Before Happiness!❤️🥹 Happy Birthday, Little Man!🤩🥳❤️
Image source: jude_devir
#5 Yin & Yang ☯️🥵
Image source: jude_devir
#6 Happy Anniversary!
Image source: jude_devir
#7 Bzzz…
Image source: jude_devir
#8 Late Night Talk…
Image source: jude_devir
#9 Home Olympics – – 100 Meters Run 🏃♂️
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#10 We Saw Deadpool & Wolverine !!!! 🤩❤️😵💥
Image source: jude_devir
#11 Home Olympics – Weightlifting 🏋♂️
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#12 Sugar Rush! 🤯🍭🍬🍫🔥🌪
Image source: jude_devir
#13 Home Olympics – Artistic Swimming
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#14 Home Olympics – Medal Ceremony 🏅
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#15 Happy Birthday, Princess!!! 🤩❤️👸
Image source: jude_devir
#16 Merry Christmas! ❤️🎅❄️
Image source: jude_devir
#17 Best Dad Ever!
Image source: jude_devir
#18 That’s Not Mine…
Image source: jude_devir
#19 Home Olympics – Balance Beam 🤸♀️
Image source: Yehuda Devir
#20 Body Language! ☺️❤️☺️
Image source: jude_devir
#21 Honestly, That’s Not Mine…😳😧
Image source: jude_devir
#22 Trash Talk. 😈😎😅
Image source: jude_devir
#23 Olympics Is Fun! 😅😳
Image source: jude_devir
Follow Us