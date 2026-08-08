Disclosure Day: 5 Exciting Details About Steven Spielberg’s New Alien Movie

Steven Spielberg’s new alien movie Disclosure Day has been scheduled for release on June 12, 2026. Billed as a Universal event film, the sci-fi thriller is poised to become the esteemed filmmaker’s most grounded take on alien invasion. Since the director’s first take on the subject in 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, he’s revisited the subject several times in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), War of the Worlds (2005), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).
With Disclosure Day, Spielberg is sharing his new perspective on the theme. The director’s return to the UFO genre is already garnering praise from critics invited to the film’s press screening. While the reactions have been mixed but mostly positive, it remains to be seen how moviegoers will receive the highly anticipated film this summer. In the meantime, here are some exciting details about the Spielberg-helmed movie.
05. It’s Another Spielberg And David Koepp Collaboration
Working together, Spielberg and David Koepp have delivered memorable cinematic experiences to moviegoers. It’s anticipated that Disclosure Day will amount to another impressive outing for the duo. Their first work together was the acclaimed adaptation of Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park (1993). The movie elevated Koepp’s career, paving the way for him to collaborate with Spielberg again in The Lost World (1997), War of the Worlds (2005), and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). They also worked together in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) and Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), making Disclosure Day their seventh project together.
04. Koepp Wrote 42 Drafts For Disclosure Day
When Spielberg sent Koepp a sketch for Disclosure Day, the revered screenwriter imagined the director was only seeking his opinion of the draft. Spielberg eventually asked Koepp to write the screenplay, and it took him 42 tries to get it right. The screenwriter divulged this to Vanity Fair, asserting that Spielberg wants Disclosure Day to be his best alien movie. “He was more exacting than I’ve ever seen him because he knows he’s worked in this area before. He wants this one to be the best one,” Koepp told the publication.
03. Spielberg Collaborated With Other Renowned Names In The Industry
Apart from Koepp, the esteemed director collaborated with other influential figures in the industry to make the film. Notably, Disclosure Day reunited Spielberg with Paul Tazewell, who designed the costumes in the director’s 2021 musical film West Side Story. The movie earned Tazewell his first Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design. Jon M. Chu’s Wicked later won him the same award in 2025.
Similarly, acclaimed composer John Williams scored the film. Arguably the most accomplished composer in cinema history, Williams has received the industry’s most coveted awards, including five Oscars, three Emmys, and 27 Grammys. He worked with Spielberg in blockbusters like Saving Private Ryan, E.T, Jaws, Schindler’s List, and Jurassic Park. Disclosure Day marks his 30th cinematic collaboration with the iconic filmmaker.
02. Disclosure Day’s Premise Is Less Speculative Than Typical Alien Movies
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Unlike his previous work in the genre, the renowned filmmaker approached the new alien movie from a realistic angle informed by contemporary conversations about aliens. He discussed this on Michelle Obama’s podcast, divulging that the film’s premise isn’t pegged on whether aliens are real. It’s rather tailored to explore whether they are already on Earth, and how the truth might disrupt the world. “Our movie is about what would happen if all this information was disclosed all at the same time. How would that affect everything?”
The film stars Emily Blunt as a Kansas City meteorologist alongside Josh O’Connor, a whistleblower determined to expose the truth about alien life. According to Spielberg, “the story really is about the attempt to stop any disclosure from ever taking place, and that’s why a lot of this film is a wild, wild, relentless chase.” The film’s official logline reads, “If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to … ‘Disclosure Day.'”
01. Real-life Events Inspired The Movie
With Disclosure Day, the acclaimed filmmaker revisits the theme he first explored in 1977’s Close Encounter of the Third Kind. But this time, he’s approaching the story from a realistic perspective. “There’s a lot of ‘Close Encounters’ that I made up, but there’s a lot in ‘Disclosure Day’ that I don’t really feel I needed to make up,” said the director. He told the former first lady that his quest to make another alien movie intensified after Navy pilots captured pictures of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).
“It was a story about what Navy pilots had photographed on their FLIR systems, their infrared systems, their forward-facing infrared systems of a UFO, now called a UAP,” added Spielberg. The director was referring to a July 2023 incident, when a whistleblower, former intelligence official David Grusch, alleged that the U.S. government is covering up alien life. Later in September 2025, several military personnel testified before the U.S. Congress about witnessing UFO sightings. Check out Caleb Ellsworth-Clark, the new Dewey in Malcom in the Middle’s revival.
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