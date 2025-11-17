Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

by

Born in a small town Nicosia, Cyprus, Helena Georgiou was always drawn to the beauty of the world around her. From a young age, she had a fascination with capturing the world through the lens of a camera, and she spent countless hours photographing everything from street photography, buildings to her family and friends.

As Helena grew older, her love of photography only deepened. She enrolled in a photography program at a university, where she learned the technical skills needed to take her passion to the next level. It was during this time that Helena discovered her second love: digital painting.

Combining her skills as a photographer with her newfound love of digital art, Helena began to create stunning pieces that blended the two mediums together. Her work was a true reflection of her unique perspective on the world. 

More info: helenageorgiou.net

#1

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#2

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#3

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#4

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#5

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#6

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#7

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#8

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#9

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#10

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#11

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#12

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#13

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#14

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#15

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#16

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#17

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#18

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#19

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#20

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#21

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#22

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#23

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#24

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#25

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#26

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#27

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#28

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#29

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#30

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

#31

Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Image source: helenageorgiou.net

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made An Epic Coffee Table Out Of 10,480 Pieces Of Lego
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Is A Ready Or Not Sequel Necessary?
3 min read
May, 10, 2025
Let’s Talk about the “Dice” Season 2 Premiere
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2017
87 Of The Wildest “We Need To Leave Right Now” Stories
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
The Five Most Heartbreaking Deaths from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2019
Rosario My Rainbow Baby Born After 4 Pregnancy Losses
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.