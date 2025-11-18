This Woman Breeds And Cares For Some Of The Most Beautiful Butterflies Worldwide (30 Pics)

by

Although there are over 17,500 species of butterflies in the world, only about 4% of them can be found in the US, with the most often sighted being the cabbage white butterfly.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that insect breeder and photographer Diana Murguta is getting so much attention lately on social media, since she is sharing the rarest and most mesmerizing ones.

More info: Instagram

#1 Ornithoptera

This genus includes the two largest butterfly species in the world, which are the Queen Alexandra’s birdwing and the Goliath birdwing. Ornithoptera butterflies are truly loved by insect collectors because they are rare, large, and stunningly beautiful, arguably the most beautiful butterflies in the world.

#2 Pachliopta Kotzebuea

The upper side of this butterfly’s wings is contrastingly black, while the lower one has red spots. This mesmerizing beauty can be found in the Philippines.

#3 Papilio Palinurus

The emerald swallowtail, also known as the banded peacock or emerald peacock, is native to the primary forests of southeast Asia. This species got this name due the bright emerald green band that runs across each of its dark greenish-black wings.

#4 Papilio Memnon

The Great Mormon is a swallowtail butterfly living in the Malay Archipelago and Indonesia. 

#5 Idea Leuconoe

Ricepaper butterflies, also known as paper kites or tree nymphs, are found in Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines, in lowland rainforests and coastal mangrove forests. These large, striking butterflies have translucent white wings patterned with black streaks and spots and their patterns serve to warn predators that they are poisonous. 

#6 Argema Mimosae

This is the African moon moth, a giant silk moth of the family Saturniidae, which can be found widely in Eastern Africa and more locally in Southern Africa, including near the east coast of South Africa.

#7 Methona Confusa

This spectacular glass butterfly can be found in some Central and South American countries in regions with forests and mountains.

#8 Catonephele Numilia

This butterfly usually flies along the ground and close to the ripe fruits and flowers and can be found in Central and South America.

#9 Papilio Rumanzovia

This scarlet Mormon or red Mormon butterfly can be found in the Philippines but has been recorded as a vagrant to southern Taiwan.

#10 The Menelaus Blue Morpho

It is among the largest butterflies in the world, with wings spanning from 5 to 8 inches. When they fly, the contrasting bright blue and dull brown colors flash, making it look like the morphos are appearing and disappearing.

#11 Hypolimnas Monteironis

The species was first described by Herbert Druce in 1874 and can be found in Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon, the Republic of the Congo, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

#12 Kallima Inachus

Kallima inachus, the orange oakleaf, Indian oakleaf or dead leaf, is a nymphalid butterfly ranging from India to Japan. The are experts in hiding – when open, their wings feature bright oranges, blues and blacks, but when closed, they look like dead leaves.

#13 Attacus Atlas, Cobra Moth

The Atlas moth, also known as a “snake’s head,” due to the cobra-like design on its upper wings, is one of the largest moths in the world with a maximum wingspan of about 10 inches. The Atlas moth lives in Asia, from India to the Philippines and south to Indonesia.

#14 Protogoniomorpha Temora

The blue mother-of-pearl or eastern blue beauty is a butterfly which can be found in Nigeria, Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo, Angola, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia.

#15 Diana’s Videos Of Colorful Butterflies Are Mesmerizing People From All Around The World

The butterflies seem to like Diana’s company since she is always so gentle with them.

#16 Ornithoptera Priamus

This mesmerizing butterfly can be found in the central and south Moluccas, New Guinea, Bismarck Archipelago, Solomon Islands, and north-east Australia.

#17 The Emerald Swallowtail

This species got its name from the bright emerald green band that runs across each of its dark greenish-black wings.

#18 Mariposa Cometa Cebra

#19 Flashes of blue color, even from one The Menelaus blue morpho butterfly, can temporarily blind some animals

#20 Morpho Epistrophus

The white morpho is native to the Atlantic Forest and can be also found in Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina.

#21 The Atlas Moth’s massive wingspan is wider than a human hand

#22 Papilio Polyxenes

This black swallowtail butterfly can be found throughout southern Canada, most of the eastern and mid-western United States west of the Rocky Mountains, and southwest into Arizona and northern Mexico.

#23 Monarch Butterfly

Monarch butterflies are native to North and South America, are probably some of the most recognizable and well-studied butterflies on the planet. They’re known for their marvelous migratory phenomenon – they travel between 1,200 and 2,800 miles or more from the northeast United States and southeast Canada to the mountain forests in central Mexico from the beginning of November to mid-March.

#24 Siproeta Stelenes

This is a Neotropical brush-footed butterfly which was named for the mineral malachite, similar in color to the bright green on the butterfly’s wings.

#25 Cethosia Biblis

This magnificent butterfly can be found in sub-tropical forests.

#26 Samia Cynthia

Originally from China, in the late 1800s, it was brought to the United States to develop the silk industry.

#27 Papilio Nireus

This butterfly, also known as the African blue-banded swallowtail, can be found in Sub-Saharan Africa.

#28 Anartia Amathea

This beautiful brown peacock or scarlet peacock butterfly can be found primarily in South America.

#29 Hypolimnas Misippus

This butterfly is well known for polymorphism and mimicry and is legally protected in India.

#30 Tirumala Limniace

Often called the blue tiger, this butterfly can be found in South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

