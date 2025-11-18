This Woman Breeds And Cares For Some Of The Most Beautiful Butterflies Worldwide (30 Pics)

Although there are over 17,500 species of butterflies in the world, only about 4% of them can be found in the US, with the most often sighted being the cabbage white butterfly.
Therefore, it’s no surprise that insect breeder and photographer Diana Murguta is getting so much attention lately on social media, since she is sharing the rarest and most mesmerizing ones.
#1 Ornithoptera
This genus includes the two largest butterfly species in the world, which are the Queen Alexandra’s birdwing and the Goliath birdwing. Ornithoptera butterflies are truly loved by insect collectors because they are rare, large, and stunningly beautiful, arguably the most beautiful butterflies in the world.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#2 Pachliopta Kotzebuea
The upper side of this butterfly’s wings is contrastingly black, while the lower one has red spots. This mesmerizing beauty can be found in the Philippines.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#3 Papilio Palinurus
The emerald swallowtail, also known as the banded peacock or emerald peacock, is native to the primary forests of southeast Asia. This species got this name due the bright emerald green band that runs across each of its dark greenish-black wings.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#4 Papilio Memnon
The Great Mormon is a swallowtail butterfly living in the Malay Archipelago and Indonesia.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#5 Idea Leuconoe
Ricepaper butterflies, also known as paper kites or tree nymphs, are found in Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines, in lowland rainforests and coastal mangrove forests. These large, striking butterflies have translucent white wings patterned with black streaks and spots and their patterns serve to warn predators that they are poisonous.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#6 Argema Mimosae
This is the African moon moth, a giant silk moth of the family Saturniidae, which can be found widely in Eastern Africa and more locally in Southern Africa, including near the east coast of South Africa.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#7 Methona Confusa
This spectacular glass butterfly can be found in some Central and South American countries in regions with forests and mountains.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#8 Catonephele Numilia
This butterfly usually flies along the ground and close to the ripe fruits and flowers and can be found in Central and South America.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#9 Papilio Rumanzovia
This scarlet Mormon or red Mormon butterfly can be found in the Philippines but has been recorded as a vagrant to southern Taiwan.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#10 The Menelaus Blue Morpho
It is among the largest butterflies in the world, with wings spanning from 5 to 8 inches. When they fly, the contrasting bright blue and dull brown colors flash, making it look like the morphos are appearing and disappearing.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#11 Hypolimnas Monteironis
The species was first described by Herbert Druce in 1874 and can be found in Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon, the Republic of the Congo, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#12 Kallima Inachus
Kallima inachus, the orange oakleaf, Indian oakleaf or dead leaf, is a nymphalid butterfly ranging from India to Japan. The are experts in hiding – when open, their wings feature bright oranges, blues and blacks, but when closed, they look like dead leaves.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#13 Attacus Atlas, Cobra Moth
The Atlas moth, also known as a “snake’s head,” due to the cobra-like design on its upper wings, is one of the largest moths in the world with a maximum wingspan of about 10 inches. The Atlas moth lives in Asia, from India to the Philippines and south to Indonesia.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#14 Protogoniomorpha Temora
The blue mother-of-pearl or eastern blue beauty is a butterfly which can be found in Nigeria, Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo, Angola, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#15 Diana’s Videos Of Colorful Butterflies Are Mesmerizing People From All Around The World
The butterflies seem to like Diana’s company since she is always so gentle with them.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#16 Ornithoptera Priamus
This mesmerizing butterfly can be found in the central and south Moluccas, New Guinea, Bismarck Archipelago, Solomon Islands, and north-east Australia.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#17 The Emerald Swallowtail
This species got its name from the bright emerald green band that runs across each of its dark greenish-black wings.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#18 Mariposa Cometa Cebra
Image source: @dianamurguta
#19 Flashes of blue color, even from one The Menelaus blue morpho butterfly, can temporarily blind some animals
Image source: @dianamurguta
#20 Morpho Epistrophus
The white morpho is native to the Atlantic Forest and can be also found in Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#21 The Atlas Moth’s massive wingspan is wider than a human hand
Image source: @dianamurguta
#22 Papilio Polyxenes
This black swallowtail butterfly can be found throughout southern Canada, most of the eastern and mid-western United States west of the Rocky Mountains, and southwest into Arizona and northern Mexico.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#23 Monarch Butterfly
Monarch butterflies are native to North and South America, are probably some of the most recognizable and well-studied butterflies on the planet. They’re known for their marvelous migratory phenomenon – they travel between 1,200 and 2,800 miles or more from the northeast United States and southeast Canada to the mountain forests in central Mexico from the beginning of November to mid-March.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#24 Siproeta Stelenes
This is a Neotropical brush-footed butterfly which was named for the mineral malachite, similar in color to the bright green on the butterfly’s wings.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#25 Cethosia Biblis
This magnificent butterfly can be found in sub-tropical forests.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#26 Samia Cynthia
Originally from China, in the late 1800s, it was brought to the United States to develop the silk industry.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#27 Papilio Nireus
This butterfly, also known as the African blue-banded swallowtail, can be found in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#28 Anartia Amathea
This beautiful brown peacock or scarlet peacock butterfly can be found primarily in South America.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#29 Hypolimnas Misippus
This butterfly is well known for polymorphism and mimicry and is legally protected in India.
Image source: @dianamurguta
#30 Tirumala Limniace
Often called the blue tiger, this butterfly can be found in South Asia, and Southeast Asia.
Image source: @dianamurguta
