Britney Spears Looks Unrecognizable Leaving A Bar As Her Family Desperately Asks For Help

Britney Spears sparked a fresh wave of concern after pictures of her latest outing circulated online.
The singer later defended herself, saying they were simply the “worst photos” of her taken by the paparazzi.
“That’s why I don’t like America,” she said in a video.
Her family expressed concern because “nobody is doing anything to get her the help she needs.”
Britney Spears was spotted leaving a wine bar in the suburbs of LA on Tuesday, November 18.
Witnesses reportedly said a staff member at the Stonehaus wine bar in Westlake Village escorted her to her car.
He also reportedly helped her put her belongings in the passenger seat.
In pictures clicked by the paparazzi, the pop icon was seen with a Champagne flute in hand. But it is unclear whether the drink was alcoholic.
After getting inside her black BMW, the singer sped off, reminding fans of a similar incident that took place about three weeks back.
The Toxic singer was seen exiting Red-O in Thousand Oaks last month after raising a glass to the entire restaurant. She then drove off in her car alone and reportedly swerved into other lanes.
The singer’s family expressed concern about her well-being
Following her Tuesday trip to the wine bar, Britney’s team insisted she was not having alcoholic drinks during the outing.
But her family is still concerned about her well-being.
“This is very distressing. It’s really a nightmare knowing that things are happening that might put her in danger,” a family source told the Daily Mail. “There’s absolutely nothing we can do to help her.”
A second source said “the wakeup call” might be when “something horrible happens.”
“But nobody is doing anything to get her the help she needs; they are just letting her do her thing,” they told the outlet.
“So everyone just currently deals with it. And that is a recipe for disaster,” they continued. “Nobody wants to take any responsibility, and those that want to help are unable to gain access to her. A very alarming situation to say the least.”
“And people wonder why she doesn’t leave her house,” one commented online after the following picture came from her outing this week
The first family insider claimed the Grammy winner is “still naive” and “not acting in her best interest.”
“She is not surrounded by people who are serving her best interest either,” they added. “I’m worried, and I know the rest of the family is, too.”
After Britney’s latest paparazzi pictures went viral online, the singer took to Instagram and said she wasn’t a fan of the pictures.
“I just don’t like the way paparazzi always like [take] the worst pictures in the whole world,” she said in a Thursday video. “So, I can’t go anywhere.”
“It’s so offensive and so incredibly mean,” she added. “And it’s like, they get paid a lot, a lot of money for that bad shot, you know?”
Britney addressed the paparazzi pictures and said they were “so offensive and so incredibly mean”
The Gimme More singer went on to express her desire to move to a foreign country.
“That’s why I don’t like America. I never have, never will. Sorry folks, I’m sorry,” she said.
There are “so many beautiful places in the world,” but she’s “stuck in this dips*** place right now,” she added.
Sources claimed Britney has been spiraling after her ex-husband Kevin Federline released a bombshell memoir last month.
The singer’s Thousand Oaks incident last month reportedly took place a day after the release of the memoir, in which Kevin claimed she once took illicit substances before trying to breastfeed their kids.
Sources claimed Britney has been “spiraling” since her ex-husband’s bombshell memoir was released
Kevin also claimed in the book that their two sons have woken up and found their mother watching them sleep.
“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” he wrote in the book, titled You Thought You Knew.
“Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation,” he added.
The memoir put Britney in a “tailspin,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.
“She’s spiraling. It’s reopening old wounds,” the source claimed.
Back in September, a source said the singer’s mansion in Thousand Oaks “is a mess” most of the time.
“She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function,” an insider told the outlet.
“Her house is a mess,” an insider said, claiming the singer isn’t “functioning like an adult”
Netizens had a lot to say after Britney’s latest paparazzi photos.
“She needs help,” one said.
“And people wonder why she doesn’t leave her house,” said another.
One wrote, “Leave her alone.”
“People have to give her some space, not trying to get a compromising photo,” one commented online
