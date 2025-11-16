Design Fails That Once Again Prove That Anyone Can Design (25 Pics)

I’m sure you’ve all seen some design fails, maybe some weird toy or a door that can’t open because the sink is too big. Here are 25 images that will just make you want to facepalm.
#1 A Very Inspirational Message
#2 I’m Not Sure I Want To Lift The Sticker…
#3 School Shooter
#4 Let Electricity Do It!
#5 Don’t Be Happy, Worry
#6 They Could Have Moved Her, Or Moved The Handles
#7 They Could Have Gotten A Better Picture For The Kid…
#8 Someone Needs To Learn How To Count
#9 Imagine Blowing It Up In-Front Of Your Kids
#10 I’ll Be Having A Peepi
#11 They Just, Don’t Go Together
#12 Someone Really Didn’t Think This Through
#13 Poo
#14 No, I Can’t
#15 You Hear Them
#16 Ah Yes, Best Before 2 Years
#17 Someone Is Getting Fired…
#18 I Swear To God I Would Have Drunken That…
#19 I’ll Be Having The Chips With Ought Chips
#20 I’m Sure Someone Tried It / Duolinguo What?
#21 Ew!
#22 You Have To Aim And Try To Get It In From Here
#23 Don’t Sit On It / Aaris
#24 Ah Yes, So I Can Inspect My Droppings
#25 Heal Thy Burgers
