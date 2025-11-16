Design Fails That Once Again Prove That Anyone Can Design (25 Pics)

by

I’m sure you’ve all seen some design fails, maybe some weird toy or a door that can’t open because the sink is too big. Here are 25 images that will just make you want to facepalm.

#1 A Very Inspirational Message

#2 I’m Not Sure I Want To Lift The Sticker…

#3 School Shooter

#4 Let Electricity Do It!

#5 Don’t Be Happy, Worry

#6 They Could Have Moved Her, Or Moved The Handles

#7 They Could Have Gotten A Better Picture For The Kid…

#8 Someone Needs To Learn How To Count

#9 Imagine Blowing It Up In-Front Of Your Kids

#10 I’ll Be Having A Peepi

#11 They Just, Don’t Go Together

#12 Someone Really Didn’t Think This Through

#13 Poo

#14 No, I Can’t

#15 You Hear Them

#16 Ah Yes, Best Before 2 Years

#17 Someone Is Getting Fired…

#18 I Swear To God I Would Have Drunken That…

#19 I’ll Be Having The Chips With Ought Chips

#20 I’m Sure Someone Tried It / Duolinguo What?

#21 Ew!

#22 You Have To Aim And Try To Get It In From Here

#23 Don’t Sit On It / Aaris

#24 Ah Yes, So I Can Inspect My Droppings

#25 Heal Thy Burgers

Patrick Penrose
