“Did She Measure It?”: Candace Owens’ Comment About Brigitte Macron Leaves Viewers In Disbelief

Candace Owens has once again left viewers baffled after doubling down on her remarks about Brigitte Macron secretly being a man.
Her long-running theory goes back to March 2024, when Owens argued Macron was in fact her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux.
During an interview with Piers Morgan, the conservative commentator went even further, making an inflammatory remark about the French First Lady’s genitalia.
“I want you to know that Briggite Macron probably pees standing up,” she said.
Candace Owens claimed on live TV, Brigitte Macron has a “p*nis”
In March 2024, the commentator emphasized she would “stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.”
Despite being sued by Macron and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, in July 2025, Owens continues to revive scrutiny over her conspiracy-driven claims.
During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Candace Owens was challenged by the host regarding her history of, in his words, “weaponizing deliberate lies for money.”
Morgan referenced legal cases involving public figures accused of profiting from false claims, including Alex Jones, before turning the conversation toward Owens’ fixation on Brigitte Macron.
Despite pushback, Owens doubled down.
“Brigitte Macron has a p*nis. I really want you to know that, Piers. It’s important.”
Morgan immediately shut her down, saying, “Brigitte Macron does not have a p*nis.”
Owens snapped back, adding, “Brigitte Macron has a p*nis, I’m sorry.”
When Morgan pointed out that the 72-year-old has three children, Owens dismissed it. When challenged about her commentary about the First Lady’s privates, she said Brigitte may have “gotten it removed.”
She said, “You can have adoptive children. Brigitte Macron was born a dude named Jean-Michel Trogneux.”
Owens made a final jab, telling Morgan that Macron “pees standing up.”
While Morgan warned her the claims would end up in court, where she would lose the case, Owens remained defiant.
Viewers called Candace Owens “Alex Jones 2.0” after dragging Brigitte Macron on TV
The live exchange left the viewers in disbelief. Several of them expressed disappointment as one said, “Wonder did she measure it?”
Another wrote, “Candace is Alex Jones 2.0. He lied for years and finally paid for it. She’s doing the same thing.”
After alleging that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was staged, Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages.
Others accused her of deliberately chasing controversies for revenue and clicks.
One viewer added, “She’s hurting real people just to milk attention. Believing this says more about her audience than anything else.”
Brigitte Macron is preparing to present scientific and photographic proof to shut down Candace Owens’ claims
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron filed a 219-page defamation lawsuit against Candace Owens. The pair accused her of orchestrating a “campaign of global humiliation.”
To counter her theories, Brigitte is preparing to present photographic and scientific evidence in court to prove she is a woman.
In an interview with the BBC, Macron’s lawyer, Tom Clare, said that expert testimony will be introduced “both generically and specifically” to take down the alleged conspiracy theory once and for all.
“It is incredibly upsetting…but she is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight,” the attorney added.
Owens filed a motion to dismiss the case in September 2025, claiming the lawsuit does not belong in Delaware. She stated any proceedings should take place in France or Tennessee as she records her show from her Nashville home.
In November 2025, Owens made an “urgent” statement on X, alleging Brigitte and her husband had “paid” for her assassination.
“I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assassination squad and the plans were formalized,” she said.
For now, the courtroom drama continues with both sides entrenched.
This is not the first time Candace Owens has pushed her conspiracy theories
Candace Owens’ comments about Brigitte Macron follow recent backlash involving Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative commentator, Charlie Kirk.
In the months following Kirk’s passing, Owens claimed that multiple governments, members of Turning Point USA, and unnamed individuals were involved in a cover-up.
She was pressed to name those involved by Piers Morgan, however, Owens declined.
“Because I don’t have concrete evidence is the reason why I’m not naming them,” she added.
The widow of the Turning Point USA founder condemned the stories on December 11 in an interview with CBS News-editor chief Bari Weiss.
“Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,” she said.
On December 15, Owens and Erika met privately for nearly four and a half hours.
“We agreed much more than I had anticipated,” Owens shared on X. “Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent.”
Kirk also shared that more would follow from the conversation.
