Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Nepo Baby’ Apple Martin Reveals All The Cosmetic Procedures She’s Had

Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s “nepo” daughter, Apple Martin, recently got brutally honest about all the cosmetic procedures she’s had done, reigniting the debate around beauty standards, privilege, and growing up famous.
On Thursday, February 12, the 21-year-old model appeared in a popular Vogue YouTube video to address longstanding rumors about her physical appearance.
“I feel like this is the first time people are hearing me talk,” Apple said. However, the internet straight-up accused her of “lying” about her procedures.
“Pretty young girl. She should leave her face alone!,” one furious netizen wrote.
Apple Martin got candid about the cosmetic procedures she’s had done while appearing on Vogue’s popular “Beauty Secrets” series
Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
In recent years, as she’s gained media attention and stepped further into the spotlight as a model, Apple Martin has been the subject of major plastic surgery rumors.
Her high-profile red carpet appearances and modeling campaigns often spark speculation about procedures like buccal fat removal, rhinoplasty, and lip enhancements, with those being the most talked-about possibilities.
In an attempt to set the record straight, Apple appeared in a video for Vogue’s popular “Beauty Secrets” series titled Apple Martin’s “Stressed Out College Student” Beauty Routine.
As a senior at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, Apple shared her skincare and beauty routine, describing it as ideal for an “everyday, stressed-out college student.”
The model began the video by de-puffing her face with ice, then applied toner, anti-blemish cream, scar repair serum, and moisturizer before moving on to makeup.
It was during this part of the 15-minute video that Apple suddenly told the camera, “Time to come clean!” as she confirmed undergoing one cosmetic procedure.
She shared, “I got lip filler one time. I think I got it when I was 18.”
However, she noted that she wasn’t pleased with the results, saying, “I just thought that it was too big. But everyone seems to think that I have crazy lip filler.”
The 21-year-old model confirmed she got her first beauty enhancement when she was 18 years old
“I just pout my lips a lot and I put on a lot of lip liner.”
Martin also explained that her pouty, plump-lip effect is actually created through a “lip filler optical illusion” using makeup.
Explaining how she achieves the look, she said she applies liner “right above” her lips, adding, “Once you get the natural shape of your lips just go a tiny, tiny bit above it.”
Image credits: derekblasberg / Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Apple finished her lip makeup with a lip plumper as she addressed viewers directly, saying, “You can see the lips are already plumping. Not lip filler, thank you.”
While Martin appeared to dispel the cosmetic procedure rumors surrounding her, the video didn’t land the same way with all social media users.
One critic noted, “It’s quite clear by the difference in the photos that she’s lying her teeth off about it only being ‘lip liner.”’
A second agreed, saying, “At 21 you should be at your most beautiful. What inspires these people to have ‘procedures?’ Must be a modern day body dysmorphic syndrome.”
One user reacted to her confession, writing, “You think people are stupid or what? We got eyes. Two of them,” while another added, “Wow just delusional”
A third user said, “Her dodgy filler lips are just too obvious to ignore. She is deluded and needs to be real.”
“She still has filler in her lips. You can clearly see it pooled in the lower part of her top lip, either side of the upper… Naturally full lips don’t look like that; poorly enhanced ones do.”
Apple’s latest cosmetic confession came just months after she was blasted as an “entitled nepo baby” over her controversial role as a brand ambassador for the fashion label Self-Portrait.
In September last year, the release of high-profile campaign imagery for Self-Portrait led many viewers to argue that her position as the face of a luxury brand was unearned and purely the result of her famous parents, with some social media users calling the partnership “nepotism gone bad.”
One netizen wrote at the time, “Is she an insufferable nepo-baby or am I just in a bad mood?”
In the past, Apple has candidly shared how negative comments online about her physical appearance have wrecked her mental health
Another chimed in, “She’s a celebrity kid… So I can see why she would get jobs.”
“No offense, but she’s extremely annoying!”
Nepo baby accusations are a harsh reality for many children with famous parents, and Apple is no exception to the backlash that often comes with it.
In an interview with Interview Magazine in April last year, she admitted that negative comments about her and her appearance do affect her mental health.
“Then I quickly realized why everybody has always said, ‘Don’t do it,’” she said, referring to reading online comments.
“Because even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you.”
Apple also shared that she avoided reading comments and social media altogether as a result.
“Apple Martin being a mean girl but she chop,” reacted one social media user
