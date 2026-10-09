Dell CEO Gives Update On $6.25 Billion Giveaway After Wife’s Appearance At White House Stunned Nation

Michael Dell, the CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan Dell, are back in the spotlight after their latest appearance at the White House with President Donald Trump.
On October 7, the billionaire couple made headlines for pledging $6.25 billion to help 25 million American children build savings for their future through the government’s Trump Accounts initiative.
Now, Michael, 61, has issued an update on their ambitious promise amid raging controversy over Susan’s appearance.
“This is the most generous donation for children I have ever seen,” one user said.
Michael Dell provided an update on the $6.25 billion pledge
In December 2025, Michael and Susan Dell vowed to donate $250 each to fund the Trump Accounts of 25 million children.
With the government providing a $1,000 seed deposit for newborns born between 2025 and 2028, the Dells stepped in to help the slightly older kids—those aged 10 and under, born between 2016 and 2024, in ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less.
The funds are invested in low-fee stock market index funds to grow over time and are locked until the child turns 18, when they can be used for education, buying a first home, or starting a business.
Families, relatives, and employers can also contribute additional funds to the accounts.
On Wednesday, the Dells said they had already funded 10 million of those accounts, and they would finish the rest by the end of the week.
The next day, Michael shared an update on social media, saying, “Promise made. Promise kept. By tomorrow, 25 million American children will have our gift of $250 in their accounts.”
“$6.25 billion. Invested in kids. Compounding for decades. If you have a child under 18, claim their account and see how much is in there now. $250 is only the beginning.”
President Trump joked about Susan Dell potentially running for office
Susan, 62, stood beside her husband as he made the announcement at Wednesday’s Oval Office press conference. As Michael concluded his remarks, President Trump leaned in and asked her if she had anything to add.
“Over the past month, as our contribution reached millions of children’ s accounts, Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us,” Susan started.
“Children have told us that they want to become entrepreneurs … nurses, doctors, engineers. They want to build their own companies someday… It’s not just the money that matters … Knowing someone believes in you and your future that matters just as much.”
“Please claim your child’s account. These accounts are ready, and they’re waiting for you, and they have money in them,” she concluded.
After she finished, Trump jokingly remarked, “What a good job. Michael, is she thinking about running for office?”
Laughing, Susan placed her hand on the president’s shoulder as Michael, smiling, confirmed she wasn’t.
“I’ll endorse her immediately,” Trump said. “She has my complete and total endorsement.”
Netizens found Susan Dell’s appearance “terrifying”
More than their philanthropic endeavors and Trump’s quip, what caught viewers’ attention the most about Susan Dell was her appearance.
“Jump scare warning. The aliens from Mars Attacks! are finally in the White House,” one user said.
Many others jokingly labeled her “lizard people,” “an android wearing a skinsuit,” and “a skin-walker,” a malevolent, shape-shifting witch in Navajo culture.
Ivana Scatola of CNN argued that women in politics often face a “disproportionate” verbal onslaught, as people focus more on their looks than their actions—in this case, a significant amount of donations.
Netizens fired back that the criticism targeted her attempts to “alter how she looks, setting a poor example” for the youth.
“This isn’t about someone’s looks. This is about how someone who wants to fit in with the Mar-A-Lago crowd and is destroying themselves to be part of the ‘It’ girls. This is not the same as body shaming,” one reader claimed.
Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, a California-based cosmetic surgeon with nearly 270,000 Instagram followers, explained that Susan’s surprising transformation may largely be due to a brow lift and an upper blepharoplasty (a surgical procedure that removes or repositions eyelid tissue).
“When they take the skin out, in a moon-shaped cut like this,” Dr. Armstrong said, showing a before-and-after comparison of Susan’s, “when the patient opens their eye, the skin hugs their eyeballs, making it very round-looking. I call them ‘punched-out eyes.’”
She added that Susan also underwent a lower blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, misplaced cheek fillers, and Botox in her chin.
“How are plastic surgeons able to get away with such shoddy work? Aren’t there standards?” one user reacted. Another said, “Proof that even money can’t buy good work sometimes.”
“Sad and terrifying all at once,” one user commented
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